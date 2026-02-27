45 Office Signs And Notes That Somehow Made Work Even Worse

We spend a big chunk of our work day communicating with each other. Meetings, emails, phone calls, presentations… All this writing and talking generally keeps things running smoothly, but sometimes it takes just one message to turn everything upside down.
Charging your phone is considered a theft of electricity. If you take too long in the bathroom, a manager will conduct a “smell test” to check for a number 2. Employees must stop crying before returning to work. These are just some of the delusional and unhinged signs workplaces have had the audacity to put up.
People have been sharing the wildest signs and notes they’ve come across on the job. From the passive aggressive, to the rude, and the downright hilarious, Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through instead of reading yet another lengthy work email.
#1 Apparently My Manager Thinks This Is A “Motivational” Sign To Keep Up Morale In The Workplace
Image source: WinnebagoWreckr
#2 Had To Share
Image source: Lordwarrior_, Scrap
#3 Have You Tried Paying Them More?
Image source: kevinowdziej
#4 Sign Posted At My Friend’s Job (Hospital Behavioral Health Unit)
Image source: Berezis
#5 There’s No Way This Is Legal Right?
Image source: reddit.com
#6 When Work Decides Corn Hole Is Better For You
They decided to make a previous smoke deck into a Cornhole area with sparkly lights. Instead of a payraise. Someone put their own sign up.
Image source: kaciemayea
#7 This Sign At My Workplace
Image source: Itchthatneedsscratch
#8 After A Few Months Here, I Think I Understand
Image source: SirRobinBrave
#9 If You Can Scroll You Can Roll
Image source: vividvoid
#10 Walmart Wants Me To Pay Them For My Comfort
I live in the south where it’s going to be 90°-100° for the next two weeks (at least) and I work in a non-air conditioned warehouse. They want ME to pay a billion dollar company to be able to wear shorts. Only on weekends too because, ya know, it can’t get hot Monday through Thursday. Absolutely ridiculous.
Image source: reddit.com
#11 I Am At A Loss For Words. This Is Pathetic…
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Sign On My Music Teachers Door
Image source: CameronFenner23
#13 This Sign At My Job
Image source: Khaiju
#14 “Time Theft”
The managerial mindset. Why not ask why someone would do such a thing, instead of putting up signs all around the bathroom?
All the managers here are assholes who rarely respect my 30 minute break time, let alone be kind or empathetic.
If I’ve learned anything working in food service or any job, it’s that unhappy workers are unproductive workers.
Image source: DeathlessQuotient
#15 This Sign
Image source: BuyerEfficient
#16 Slob Of A Manager Put Up This Sign, Yet Leaves Dirty Dishes In The Sink For Weeks At A Time
Image source: VDawg45
#17 Ridiculous
Image source: Soaphed9997
#18 Figured Y’all Would Appreciate This Sign In My Place Of Employment
Image source: RamyKhashroom
#19 Hope You Guys Can Relish This Note
Image source: IsNice
#20 Steve
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Our Goodwill Store Alone Made $3 Million This Past Year Which Was A Store Record We Were All Told To Push For. This Was Our Compensation
Image source: natieyou
#22 We Have These Around Our Office For A Person With “Allergies” And “Asthma”. The Same Person However Smokes Like Chimney On Breaks And Lunch
Image source: kickin8956
#23 Where Does This Sign In The Men’s Toilets At Work Sit On The “Polite-Passive Aggressive- Rude“ Scale?
Image source: BigBlueMountainStar
#24 What Do You Mean “Did I Pass English Language At School?”
Image source: SquiffSquiff
#25 This Ship’s Electrical Hazard Sign Is On Point
Image source: reddit.com
#26 This Is The Sign Outside HR Today
Image source: winsockie
#27 It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made
Image source: Advancedmayaca
#28 My Coworkers Must Enjoy Conflict
Image source: Win_in_Roam
#29 Punishment For Talking About Wages. McDonald’s In Tennessee
Image source: ThanosRuler555
#30 Actual Sign Posted On My Coworker’s Door
Image source: PapaStache
#31 Hey Im New! Yesterday This Guy Put Ghost Pepper Popcorn In Our Industrial Microwave At Work For Over 5 Minutes
The office was filled with black smoke burning people’s eyes no-one could breath. He basically maced the building. We were moved to the other end so we could keep working.
Image source: StereoShayn
#32 Office Culture Is Crazy
Image source: PenPenPenney
#33 The Signs At My Office Bathroom
Image source: Discoflavor
#34 Yeah, Sure
Image source: SignsOfAnger
#35 Novel Idea
Image source: SignsOfAnger
#36 Breaking The Most Basic Food Handling Rules
Image source: ohitsjustkara
#37 Sure, Let’s Install A Box For An AED Then Tape A Sign On It Instructing People To Run Across The Facility To Retrieve It
Image source: lukealex12
#38 This Sign Posted At Our Shop… Dont They Know I Need At Least 3 Days Off A Month For My Mental Health
Image source: sleepybot0524
#39 I Work In An Office Full Of Grown Men Where Lunch Stealing Is A Problem
I made a sign yesterday for the fridge and saw this the next morning. No one was ever told to ‘help themselves’.
Image source: ally-sha
#40 An Expensive First Day On The Job
Image source: dertigo
#41 Am I Going To Get In Trouble For This? Perhaps
Image source: IronManLegoFan
#42 Are They Really Sorry?
Image source: legal-eagle8207
#43 Saw This The Other Day At Work
Image source: Imnotlikeyou281
#44 My Boss Leaves “Love Notes” For Us Every Time Someone Makes A Mistake
It’s just so petty to take the time to write a note for everyone to see instead of just addressing it with the person who made the mistake. I’ve only been working here a couple months and this is how many notes she’s written so far.
Image source: Then_Revolution4473
#45 I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn’t Like It
Image source: RealSlugFart
Follow Us