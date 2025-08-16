78 Women Who Were Called Out Online For Their Delusional Behavior (New Pics)

Emotional intelligence is underrated. Behaving like an entitled, toxic, hypocritical, immature, and manipulative human being is something that doesn’t give a damn about gender. In pop culture, so-called ‘nice guys’ and ‘nice girls’ are folks who pretend to be kind, only to show their true colors the moment things don’t go their way. They can’t take ‘no’ for an answer, say, when they get rejected by their romantic interests.

The ‘Nice Girls’ subreddit is a popular online forum where people share some of the worst examples of people being disingenuous for the sake of approval and love. Scroll down to check out how these individuals communicate online so that you know what red flags to look out for. Oh, and keep in mind that this is all about calling out toxic behavior. There’s no room for sexism here.

#1 Nice Girl Found In The Wild

Image source: AcrobaticPut8029

#2 Unreal, I Can’t Escape Them

Image source: YarhibolSaliceel40k

#3 Sorry For Asking About Your Interests I Guess?

Image source: WhoIsBobMurray

#4 Back Story: We Talked A Few Years Ago. Never Dated, Because Of The “The World Is Always Against Me” Behavior You’ll See Below

Image source: Khemistry067

#5 We Had One Date. All Of This Was Texted Over A Span Of A Couple Of Days

Image source: humanblobsled

#6 Seemed To Take Rejection Well, Till She Posted Me On “Are We Dating The Same Guy”

Image source: babyjake13

#7 “I Make A Lot Of Money More Than Others.” So That Gives The Right To Ask A Rude Question

Image source: Chris_the_GM

#8 Whole Grown Beautiful Woman Demands Dinner

Image source: RokulusM

#9 This Person Broke Up With Me For Breaking Up With Them

Image source: Business_Banana1792

#10 Does This Qualify?

Image source: Snowalles

#11 I’m Legitimately Curious Could I Have Handled This Better?

Image source: Alternative-Car-75

#12 All Men Suck

Image source: Hestness5

#13 Thought This Brief Exchange Was Amusing

Image source: pit_bully03

#14 Started Talking For About A Month

Image source: ArtichokeAlive2207

#15 Girlfriend Loses Her Mind Because I Didn’t Get Her Food That She Specifically Told Me Not To Get

Image source: AnonymousNeedzHelp

#16 Wanted Me To Be Obsessed After 2 Dates…

Image source: TheAce5

#17 “Long Time Listener, First Time Caller”

Image source: bullman8

#18 Bpd “E-Girl” Update

Image source: megumin_enjoyer1

#19 One Of The Worst Profiles I’ve Seen

Image source: ufomose

#20 She Seems Pretty Nice

Image source: dr_bruhl

#21 After Opening With Saying Her Greatest Strength Was Kindness, Then Saying My Flannel Shirt Was The Ugliest Outfit She’d Ever Seen, She Hit Me With This

Image source: Murfree

#22 Michelin Stars Only

Image source: Fannyspanties

#23 Am I Crazy?

Image source: Topgun37

#24 Crazy Ex Regularly Hits Me Up With Life Updates

Image source: Riiizzgod

#25 She Already Knew I Was Going To Be Watching A Movie

Image source: omxel

#26 What Is She On Tinder For Then

Image source: ghastly_croc

#27 I Thought I Blocked Her…

Image source: Spirited_Sky4338

#28 Is This A Nice Girl

Image source: InteractionAny7787

#29 A Nice Girl

Image source: Gloomy_Discount_9925

#30 So Her Value Is At $15?

Image source: SheII-City

#31 Glad I Dodged A Bullet

Image source: TrafficParking4689

#32 We Talked For A Few Days And Then The Mood Changed Very Quickly

Image source: KickAssMullet

#33 Am I Crazy? I’m 37, She’s 33. I Feel Like I’m Crazy

Image source: mrtexasman06

#34 An Interaction I Had With A Girl One Time…

Image source: Crockerboy22

#35 We Knew Each Other For 2 Days…

Image source: Perfect_Wrongdoer_41

#36 Can Anybody Make Sense Of This?

Image source: hooplah_charcoal

#37 Green Bubble Hate Is Real

Image source: narthniv

#38 Tried Getting Me To Pay For Her Broken Nail After Hookup

Image source: xxpenta

#39 Nice Girl Implying I’m A Moron Apparently

Image source: Main-Examination-186

#40 Apparently Communication Is Racist

Image source: LoveMeeeee10

#41 Probably The Most Down Bad I’ve Ever Seen A Girl

Image source: AdvancedTranslator99

#42 This Chick Went From 0-100 Over A Misinterpreted Phrase

Image source: GoodGuyGringo

#43 I’ve Known This One My Entire Life

Image source: [deleted]

#44 Update To (Am I Crazy?)

Image source: Topgun37

#45 Apparently Wanting Someone With Substance Is “Too Much”

Image source: LectureOrganic1250

#46 Interesting Start To The Weekend

Image source: Informal_Care4036

#47 Is It Just Me Who Immediately Swipes Left When Someone Uses These Prompts?

Image source: Perthian940

#48 Said We Shouldn’t Be Friends Anymore Because I Opened Up That I Felt Left Out During A Gathering

Image source: Kylemaster117

#49 Feels Like I Dodged A Bullet Here

Image source: faultysky997

#50 Food Stamps Apparently

Image source: WalrusLost8049

#51 I Think I Dodged A Bullet

Image source: alterrible

#52 Dodged A Bullet On This One… Went On Two Dates And Told Her I’d Text Her The Next Morning… Started A New Job That Morning And Forgot. Tried To Own It

Image source: Subject-Hospital8038

#53 I Don’t Think The Person (My GF) Who Sent Me This Is Bad But I Sense Immaturity And Not Niceness. Am I Reading Wrong?

Image source: East-Heart-2770

#54 We Went On Two Dates A Few Years Ago

Image source: Plenty_Classic_7983

#55 I Just Wanted To Know If I Was Getting My Money Back…

Image source: Intelligent_Poet_247

#56 Saw Some Unhinged Dating App Conversations And Thought I Would Share…

Image source: geraltoffvkingrivia

#57 “Your Not 6’8 Prove It”

Image source: DragonsRage69420

#58 Posted This On R/Tinder, Felt That It Fit Here Too

Image source: ampftw12

#59 Matched With A Girl Yesterday. I Told Her I Had A Cat. She Asked Me To Get Rid Of It. I Don’t Even Know Her And Never Met Her

Image source: [deleted]

#60 Ftp Here. Got This One Yesterday. Didn’t Even Bother To Answer My Questions

Image source: ah-nano-mouse

#61 Think I Found One

Image source: Rawrpk

#62 From A Friend In A Small Town

Image source: Tankmush

#63 Ex Wants To Know If I’m Still Going To The Gym

Image source: tyhhhhhhhfd

#64 This Is The First Time I’ve Seen This Sentiment Coming From A Woman And Not A Nice Guy

Image source: Perthian940

#65 Imagine What Life Is Like With This Level Of Entitlement?

Image source: JamesPlaysBasses

#66 She Wasn’t Feeling It Because I Didn’t Pay For Her Shopping Spree

Image source: ThrowRASquiddyLitty

#67 Real Gentleman = Free Fancy Dinner

Image source: Low_Classroom_7103

#68 Figured This Belongs Here

Image source: BurntSmoothieee

#69 Profile Said She Was Afraid Of Elevators And Nothing Else

Image source: cptn-jakesparrow

#70 All I Said Was Lmao…

Image source: iM3rcy

#71 My Ex Was The Ultimate Nice Girl, This Was Her Last Messages Before I Blocked Her

Image source: Salt-Analysis1319

#72 Thought This Went Here

Image source: brink84

#73 I Feel Like She’s Going To Ask Me To Sign An Nda Next

Image source: Rare-Yellow4061

#74 When You Don’t Meet Someone’s Hidden Expectations…

Went out with a girl from Bumble. The plan was to meet in the afternoon at a cafe and then go for a walk along the river park. We did exactly that but also extended the date into getting boba and then after some dinner. Went to Chinese restaurant she picked out because it looked very traditional in her opinion. After we got the food she pulls the waiter over and talks somewhat aggressively with him in mandarin. I ask her if everything is okay and she goes “Oh yeah I had just had to tell them that this food is not real Chinese food” lol.

After dinner I tell her well it was nice meeting you, I gotta go home and get to some work that needs to be done, and suddenly her whole mood changes. While walking to the train station she says nothing but suddenly pulls me aside and goes “I want you to know I’m very angry with you. How could you just abandon me for the evening and leave me to suddenly have to make my own plans, it’s very rude and you ruined my evening now”. I apologize and tell her I haven’t experienced this situation before and that since we hanged for over 4hrs and more than what we originally planned I thought this was a good time to end it, but maybe it’s some cultural difference or something.

Anyways I get home and she suddenly sends me this angry text lol!

Image source: MrChikubi

#75 I Was Dreamin Good Too

Image source: 69tacocat96-

#76 The Dating Pool Is Filled With Piss

Image source: Infinite_Ocean89

#77 Weird Girl Matches With Me, Gets Mad When I Compliment Her, Then Says She Wasn’t Into Me Because I’m White. (Nothing In Her Bio Saying She Didn’t Like White Guys.)

Image source: rawtoast1312

#78 New Red Flag Unlocked

Image source: BraveExercise9592

