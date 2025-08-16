78 Women Who Were Called Out Online For Their Delusional Behavior (New Pics)

Emotional intelligence is underrated. Behaving like an entitled, toxic, hypocritical, immature, and manipulative human being is something that doesn’t give a damn about gender. In pop culture, so-called ‘nice guys’ and ‘nice girls’ are folks who pretend to be kind, only to show their true colors the moment things don’t go their way. They can’t take ‘no’ for an answer, say, when they get rejected by their romantic interests.
The ‘Nice Girls’ subreddit is a popular online forum where people share some of the worst examples of people being disingenuous for the sake of approval and love. Scroll down to check out how these individuals communicate online so that you know what red flags to look out for. Oh, and keep in mind that this is all about calling out toxic behavior. There’s no room for sexism here.
#1 Nice Girl Found In The Wild
#2 Unreal, I Can’t Escape Them
#3 Sorry For Asking About Your Interests I Guess?
#4 Back Story: We Talked A Few Years Ago. Never Dated, Because Of The “The World Is Always Against Me” Behavior You’ll See Below
#5 We Had One Date. All Of This Was Texted Over A Span Of A Couple Of Days
#6 Seemed To Take Rejection Well, Till She Posted Me On “Are We Dating The Same Guy”
#7 “I Make A Lot Of Money More Than Others.” So That Gives The Right To Ask A Rude Question
#8 Whole Grown Beautiful Woman Demands Dinner
#9 This Person Broke Up With Me For Breaking Up With Them
#10 Does This Qualify?
#11 I’m Legitimately Curious Could I Have Handled This Better?
#12 All Men Suck
#13 Thought This Brief Exchange Was Amusing
#14 Started Talking For About A Month
#15 Girlfriend Loses Her Mind Because I Didn’t Get Her Food That She Specifically Told Me Not To Get
#16 Wanted Me To Be Obsessed After 2 Dates…
#17 “Long Time Listener, First Time Caller”
#18 Bpd “E-Girl” Update
#19 One Of The Worst Profiles I’ve Seen
#20 She Seems Pretty Nice
#21 After Opening With Saying Her Greatest Strength Was Kindness, Then Saying My Flannel Shirt Was The Ugliest Outfit She’d Ever Seen, She Hit Me With This
#22 Michelin Stars Only
#23 Am I Crazy?
#24 Crazy Ex Regularly Hits Me Up With Life Updates
#25 She Already Knew I Was Going To Be Watching A Movie
#26 What Is She On Tinder For Then
#27 I Thought I Blocked Her…
#28 Is This A Nice Girl
#29 A Nice Girl
#30 So Her Value Is At $15?
#31 Glad I Dodged A Bullet
#32 We Talked For A Few Days And Then The Mood Changed Very Quickly
#33 Am I Crazy? I’m 37, She’s 33. I Feel Like I’m Crazy
#34 An Interaction I Had With A Girl One Time…
#35 We Knew Each Other For 2 Days…
#36 Can Anybody Make Sense Of This?
#37 Green Bubble Hate Is Real
#38 Tried Getting Me To Pay For Her Broken Nail After Hookup
#39 Nice Girl Implying I’m A Moron Apparently
#40 Apparently Communication Is Racist
#41 Probably The Most Down Bad I’ve Ever Seen A Girl
#42 This Chick Went From 0-100 Over A Misinterpreted Phrase
#43 I’ve Known This One My Entire Life
#44 Update To (Am I Crazy?)
#45 Apparently Wanting Someone With Substance Is “Too Much”
#46 Interesting Start To The Weekend
#47 Is It Just Me Who Immediately Swipes Left When Someone Uses These Prompts?
#48 Said We Shouldn’t Be Friends Anymore Because I Opened Up That I Felt Left Out During A Gathering
#49 Feels Like I Dodged A Bullet Here
#50 Food Stamps Apparently
#51 I Think I Dodged A Bullet
#52 Dodged A Bullet On This One… Went On Two Dates And Told Her I’d Text Her The Next Morning… Started A New Job That Morning And Forgot. Tried To Own It
#53 I Don’t Think The Person (My GF) Who Sent Me This Is Bad But I Sense Immaturity And Not Niceness. Am I Reading Wrong?
#54 We Went On Two Dates A Few Years Ago
#55 I Just Wanted To Know If I Was Getting My Money Back…
#56 Saw Some Unhinged Dating App Conversations And Thought I Would Share…
#57 “Your Not 6’8 Prove It”
#58 Posted This On R/Tinder, Felt That It Fit Here Too
#59 Matched With A Girl Yesterday. I Told Her I Had A Cat. She Asked Me To Get Rid Of It. I Don’t Even Know Her And Never Met Her
#60 Ftp Here. Got This One Yesterday. Didn’t Even Bother To Answer My Questions
#61 Think I Found One
#62 From A Friend In A Small Town
#63 Ex Wants To Know If I’m Still Going To The Gym
#64 This Is The First Time I’ve Seen This Sentiment Coming From A Woman And Not A Nice Guy
#65 Imagine What Life Is Like With This Level Of Entitlement?
#66 She Wasn’t Feeling It Because I Didn’t Pay For Her Shopping Spree
#67 Real Gentleman = Free Fancy Dinner
#68 Figured This Belongs Here
#69 Profile Said She Was Afraid Of Elevators And Nothing Else
#70 All I Said Was Lmao…
#71 My Ex Was The Ultimate Nice Girl, This Was Her Last Messages Before I Blocked Her
#72 Thought This Went Here
#73 I Feel Like She’s Going To Ask Me To Sign An Nda Next
#74 When You Don’t Meet Someone’s Hidden Expectations…
Went out with a girl from Bumble. The plan was to meet in the afternoon at a cafe and then go for a walk along the river park. We did exactly that but also extended the date into getting boba and then after some dinner. Went to Chinese restaurant she picked out because it looked very traditional in her opinion. After we got the food she pulls the waiter over and talks somewhat aggressively with him in mandarin. I ask her if everything is okay and she goes “Oh yeah I had just had to tell them that this food is not real Chinese food” lol.
After dinner I tell her well it was nice meeting you, I gotta go home and get to some work that needs to be done, and suddenly her whole mood changes. While walking to the train station she says nothing but suddenly pulls me aside and goes “I want you to know I’m very angry with you. How could you just abandon me for the evening and leave me to suddenly have to make my own plans, it’s very rude and you ruined my evening now”. I apologize and tell her I haven’t experienced this situation before and that since we hanged for over 4hrs and more than what we originally planned I thought this was a good time to end it, but maybe it’s some cultural difference or something.
Anyways I get home and she suddenly sends me this angry text lol!
#75 I Was Dreamin Good Too
#76 The Dating Pool Is Filled With Piss
#77 Weird Girl Matches With Me, Gets Mad When I Compliment Her, Then Says She Wasn’t Into Me Because I’m White. (Nothing In Her Bio Saying She Didn’t Like White Guys.)
#78 New Red Flag Unlocked
