People Are Sharing Pics Of Nearly Perfect Food, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Beautiful Ones (New Pics)

“Simple, attractive, and visual.” That’s how this 4-million-member food subreddit describes its content. The only correction I’d make is to add the word “addicting.” From pink cake pops that look like something Wes Anderson’s characters would eat to comically oversized mozzarella sticks just waiting to take a marinara bath, it’s impossible to stop scrolling!
A few months ago, my colleague Jonas wrote a piece about this online community. Drooling. And I read it. Also drooling. But since it’s so big, you can only imagine how many more pics of delicious-looking dishes have appeared on it during that time. Enough for Bored Panda to make a follow-up publication, I’ll tell you that.
Mind you, going through this list on an empty stomach is quite the challenge. It might start howling out of jealousy.
#1 My Mom Made A Pineapple Tree Fruit Display
Image source: Tann1998
#2 I Made Rainbow Cupcakes… Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result!
Image source: EngineeredGal
#3 My Girlfriend Made Cookies For Our Upcoming Camping Trip To Glacier National Park
Image source: phillypharm
#4 My Boreal Strawberry Oreo Cheesecake Chocolate Bars
Image source: Ctrl_Alt_3lite
#5 My Grandma Held My Hand Through My First Attempt At Baklava
Image source: Chartreuse_17
#6 Croissant I Did This Morning For The So
Image source: input36
#7 I’m 15 And I Just Cooked My First Batch Of French Fries And They Were Delicious
Image source: Renrost
#8 A Fall Themed Charcuterie Board My Mom And I Made!
Image source: arithrowaway1129
#9 Assorted Bonbons I Made In Pastry School Last Week!
Image source: uniqueartist97
#10 Made A Snickers Cake For My Father In Law’s 70th Birthday
Image source: SugarHighBakedGoods
#11 I Make Sushi Once A Week, This Week I Bought A Train!
Image source: yellowjacquet
#12 Chocolatine I Made
Image source: input36
#13 I Take Care Of My Elderly Father And Try To Make Him Good Meals. Tonight Was Shepherd’s Pie And Strawberries And Cream
Image source: Nickel6661
#14 Made An Extra Pretty Apple Pie Because They’re In Season And I Wanted To Try Out My New Pie Pan
Image source: GlitteringInitiative
#15 My Experiments With Cake Pops , It Turned Out Very Cool
Image source: avogrampp
#16 This Nutella Bread Thing Me And My Mum Made
Image source: Marshmallow267
#17 I Drank Very Pretty Coffee
Image source: spintimes
#18 Choux Au Craquelin (Vanilla Bean Cream Puffs)
Image source: stelcreates
#19 Here’s A Strawberry And Cherry Mixed Cake! What You Think Guys?
Image source: AstrumDee
#20 Spooky Croissant!
Image source: input36
#21 Chef Friend Invited Me For Dinner
Image source: GooglyEyedMoose
#22 My Night Sky Chocolates: Hazelnut, Salted Caramel & Hazelnut Brown Butter Ganache
Image source: Ctrl_Alt_3lite
#23 My Korean School Lunch Of Crab Soup, Braised Chicken And Potatoes, And Various Banchan!
Image source: darkrealm190
#24 Late Night Ratatouille – Before Baking
Image source: ruthogre
#25 Homemade Steak Fajitas
Image source: cookinwithclint
#26 Went Camping. Found Berries. Made Pancakes
Image source: Yashemski
#27 My Stepmum Makes Thai Sweets To Sell To Friends And I Think They Look Stunning. (Thai Layered Jelly Dessert)
Image source: theheartlessnerd
#28 Girlfriend Made Mocha Chocolate Cake!
Image source: Toxiqqq
#29 Birthday Breakfast For My Wife. Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast
Image source: steev7
#30 Cheese Pizza Anyone?
Image source: chet_truster
#31 A Charcuterie Board
Image source: livinglifelarge
#32 Girlfriend Made Vanilla Cupcakes!
Image source: Toxiqqq
#33 Hopefully This Chicken Pot Pie Tastes As Good As It Looks!
Image source: Flat_Accountant6869
#34 This Naan Bread I Had In The UK
Image source: 123hamed
#35 “Grilled”cheese
Image source: Left_Chair_4907
#36 The Best Looking Lasagna I’ve Ever Made
Image source: dev1359
#37 Smoked Beef Short Ribs
Image source: cookinwithclint
#38 Meet Bruce, Inspired By The Cake Bruce Bogtrotter Eats In Matilda
Image source: Glurt
#39 Bread Pudding With Caramel Shell ( Made By My Sister )
Image source: Sachin_Nanayakkara
#40 Comically Oversized Mozzarella Stick With Tub Of Marinara
Image source: cherylcanning
#41 Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Image source: cookinwithclint
#42 Homemade Chocolate Croissant
Image source: input36
#43 A Fruit, Cheese, Meat With Cookies On Top Platter- How Did I Do?
Image source: United-Management958
#44 I Made “La Bombe”, The Gargantuan, Deadly Eclair From The Simpsons
Image source: Fluffy_Munchkin
#45 A Blueberry Cheesecake I Made A Few Months Back. Big Hit With My Boyfriend
Image source: sexianboo
#46 Sushi Lover
Image source: liona-01
#47 I Prepared Cake Pops, I’m Very Happy With The Result!
Image source: avogrampp
#48 Vanilla/Chocolate Twist From A Local Shop!
Image source: Tunashavetoes
#49 Wagyu, Rice Cake, Quail Egg, Miso Soy
Image source: tigerinhouston
#50 Carolina Reapers I Harvested Yesterday From One Plant
Image source: DoctorStephenPoop
