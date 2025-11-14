My Friends Sent Me Pictures And I Decorated Cakes Based On The Color Palettes Of Those Pictures (40 Pics)

I taught myself to decorate cakes with buttercream using palette knives. I had seen buttercream artists decorate cakes on Instagram, and in my quest to learn just that, I’ve developed my own, unique cake decorating style.

To challenge myself, I asked my friends to find pictures on the internet that inspire them, as well as name any flower they would like to see me attempt. I pull colors from each image, and design my cakes based on those color profiles and incorporate the flower of choice into my cake. The result not only keeps me sharp as an artist, but I am also always surprised at how pleased I am with the results.

A completed cake can take anywhere from an hour to five hours to decorate depending on the size of the cake and the difficulty of the design.

#1 Ranunculus

#2 Peonies

#3 Roses

#4 Dahlias

#5 Gladiolus

#6 Dahlias

#7 Peonies

#8 David Austin Roses

#9 Wisteria

#10 Delphinium

#11 Anemone

#12 Hydrangeas

#13 Thistle

#14 Daisies

#15 Echinacea

#16 Roses

#17 Sundew

#18 Wax Flowers

#19 Lavender

#20 Ranunculus

#21 Anthurium

#22 Forget-Me-Nots

#23 Anemone

#24 Dahlias

#25 Azaleas

#26 Heather

#27 Hollyhocks

#28 Poppies

#29 Irises

#30 Lilacs

#31 Protea

#32 Scabiosa

#33 Peonies

#34 Anthurium

#35 Poppies

#36 Tulips

#37 Roses

#38 Bird Of Paradise

#39 Poppies

#40 ‘murica

