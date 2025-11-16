“You Sit On A Throne Of Lies”: 50 Of The Most Evil Packaging Designs That Were Created To Deceive People (New Pics)

You know when you buy a bag of air and someone annoyingly sneaks a few chips inside? Or when you are just trying to buy a plastic box but you end up with a handful of ribbons and beads for bracelet making? How about when you buy a sandwich and whoever made it had the audacity to stuff it full of tasty ingredients? The worst! 

As ridiculous as this sounds, it seems like some companies actually think their customers are interested in excessive packaging. Either that’s what they’re thinking, or they would have to admit that they intentionally mislead customers and lure them into buying less than they intended…

Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most infuriating examples of companies labeling and packaging products in deceptive ways, so you can know what to look out for the next time you are at the store. Be sure to upvote the pics that grind your gears the most, and then let us know in the comments what products you have noticed that are notorious for ripping buyers off. And if you’d like to be annoyed by even more evil packaging, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here.

#1 I Chose The Bottle Because A Tube Wasn’t Enough. This Trojan Trickery Is An Abuse Coming From A Brand With Recognition

Image source: PoorGeno

#2 Cup Design That Makes The Drink Look Like It Has Actual Fruit

Image source: St-Paerikus, plutonium-239

#3 “Think They’ll Notice?”

Image source: IWatchYouInTheShower

#4 Insurance Wouldn’t Cover Pills, Only Capsules. The Script Went From $2.73 To $56.91 Because Of That. It’s Literally A Pill Shoved Into A Capsule

Image source: readstewmuch

#5 Artificial Or Not

Image source: bwenstrand

#6 Deceiving French Sandwich

Image source: Far0s

#7 Crayola – Super Art Coloring Kit

Image source: OldMcNick

#8 All Three Packets Contain The Same Ingredients In The Same Quantity, Same Amount Of Tablets, Same Manufacturer, Three Different Prices

Image source: vidoardes

#9 You Sit On A Throne Of Lies

Image source: HailChanka69

#10 So Much Wastage Just To Make The Jar Look A Little Bigger

Image source: suethezombiedinosaur

#11 I Got An Issue With Your Tissue

Image source: T3QN33K

#12 Bamboozled

Image source: mewusedpsychic

#13 Desert Escape And Walmart Gluing On A Flower On This Cactus

Image source: brendine9

#14 Big Box To Make It Seem Like There’s More

Image source: lonetrooper56

#15 Still Tastes Good But Looks Like It’s Come From Someone’s Tortured Bowels

Image source: benjchelt

#16 I Feel Tricked, Possibly Even Bamboozled

Image source: SEND_ME_RULE-34

#17 My Bag Of Mixed Veggies

Image source: therealmikechadwick

#18 Purely Deceiving Consumers

Image source: AdorimeJacklove

#19 Sometimes I Like To Flip The Chips In The Store Shelves

Image source: whoadan

#20 Taco Pizza… But Only If You Have All Ingredients At Home. (The Picture On The Box Is Only A “Visual Serving Proposal” It Says On The Back)

Image source: teamcemi

#21 Why Must You Break My Heart?

Image source: JaneVivanda

#22 The Amount Of Deodorant There Is In An Unopened, Unused Deodorant Stick

Image source: lDipsyl

#23 Meanwhile, In My Hometown, A Cutthroat Country Called Malaysia

Image source: BootySmackahah

#24 Where’s My Wiener?

Image source: z4ku

#25 Nice, Big Bottle Of Herbs Of Prov…

Image source: JohnRFL

#26 To Make This Bucket Of Constructor Set Look Full, They Put A Paper Cone Inside With Some Constructor Pieces Printed On It To Make It Less Noticeable

Image source: anatolyzenkov

#27 A Seedless Melon

Image source: Org_ChemistVir

#28 The “New Look” Packaging Is Just 20% Less Product For The Same Price

Image source: NeedTacosASAP

#29 Seriously?

Image source: wooden_slug

#30 Funfetti Candy Canes. Unwrapped (Left) vs. Wrapped (Right)

Image source: creynolds722

#31 Buying A Solid Milk Chocolate Stanley Cup? Surely You Only Expected Half Of One

Image source: dfdgfgdf568

#32 So, Which Is It, Campbell’s – 30% Or 40% Bigger?

Image source: CivilizedPsycho

#33 This Sewing Thread Box

Image source: Me_Himself

#34 These Were Like $1.50 More Than The Other Oreos Just Because Of The Pride Packaging (No It’s Not Going To Any Charity)

Image source: Chaosdrunk

#35 Waf-Full Of Deceit

Image source: brookuslicious

#36 Oatmeal With A Generous Amount Of Blueberries

Image source: bassaleh

#37 My Disappointment Is Immeasurable, And My Day Is Ruined. I Didn’t Even Get A Cotton Candy One

Image source: RobloxLover369421

#38 The Packaging Of This Chocolate Is Almost 3 Times Bigger Than The Content

Image source: One_Laugh_Guy

#39 Bought Cheap Headphones. The Cable Advertised vs. The Cable Given

Image source: 34thVedicDeity

#40 The Chocolate Box Is Made Deceivingly Large By The Outer Box. Nasty Trick, Merci

Image source: K_Agm

#41 Pizza And Beer Tonigh

Image source: TheDappaDon

#42 Pricey Too

Image source: whatdoyouwant83

#43 I Paid Way Too Much To Be Bamboozled Like This

Image source: Mayungi

#44 This Deceiving Cookies Packaging

Image source: 4BDUL4Z1Z

#45 Zero Satisfaction

Image source: xxanity

#46 I Didn’t Have High Hopes, But Come On Now

Image source: spoon-forks-

#47 Yes, This Is New And Unused

Image source: GiShG69

#48 Nescafe Is Back At It Again

#49 Kim Kardashian’s Underwear Brand Blatantly Lying About The Plastic Packaging

Image source: bishopzac

#50 2 Twix Short Of A Yard

Image source: proft0x

