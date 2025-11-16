“You Sit On A Throne Of Lies”: 50 Of The Most Evil Packaging Designs That Were Created To Deceive People (New Pics)

You know when you buy a bag of air and someone annoyingly sneaks a few chips inside? Or when you are just trying to buy a plastic box but you end up with a handful of ribbons and beads for bracelet making? How about when you buy a sandwich and whoever made it had the audacity to stuff it full of tasty ingredients? The worst!
As ridiculous as this sounds, it seems like some companies actually think their customers are interested in excessive packaging. Either that’s what they’re thinking, or they would have to admit that they intentionally mislead customers and lure them into buying less than they intended…
Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most infuriating examples of companies labeling and packaging products in deceptive ways, so you can know what to look out for the next time you are at the store. Be sure to upvote the pics that grind your gears the most, and then let us know in the comments what products you have noticed that are notorious for ripping buyers off. And if you’d like to be annoyed by even more evil packaging, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here.
#1 I Chose The Bottle Because A Tube Wasn’t Enough. This Trojan Trickery Is An Abuse Coming From A Brand With Recognition
Image source: PoorGeno
#2 Cup Design That Makes The Drink Look Like It Has Actual Fruit
Image source: St-Paerikus, plutonium-239
#3 “Think They’ll Notice?”
Image source: IWatchYouInTheShower
#4 Insurance Wouldn’t Cover Pills, Only Capsules. The Script Went From $2.73 To $56.91 Because Of That. It’s Literally A Pill Shoved Into A Capsule
Image source: readstewmuch
#5 Artificial Or Not
Image source: bwenstrand
#6 Deceiving French Sandwich
Image source: Far0s
#7 Crayola – Super Art Coloring Kit
Image source: OldMcNick
#8 All Three Packets Contain The Same Ingredients In The Same Quantity, Same Amount Of Tablets, Same Manufacturer, Three Different Prices
Image source: vidoardes
#9 You Sit On A Throne Of Lies
Image source: HailChanka69
#10 So Much Wastage Just To Make The Jar Look A Little Bigger
Image source: suethezombiedinosaur
#11 I Got An Issue With Your Tissue
Image source: T3QN33K
#12 Bamboozled
Image source: mewusedpsychic
#13 Desert Escape And Walmart Gluing On A Flower On This Cactus
Image source: brendine9
#14 Big Box To Make It Seem Like There’s More
Image source: lonetrooper56
#15 Still Tastes Good But Looks Like It’s Come From Someone’s Tortured Bowels
Image source: benjchelt
#16 I Feel Tricked, Possibly Even Bamboozled
Image source: SEND_ME_RULE-34
#17 My Bag Of Mixed Veggies
Image source: therealmikechadwick
#18 Purely Deceiving Consumers
Image source: AdorimeJacklove
#19 Sometimes I Like To Flip The Chips In The Store Shelves
Image source: whoadan
#20 Taco Pizza… But Only If You Have All Ingredients At Home. (The Picture On The Box Is Only A “Visual Serving Proposal” It Says On The Back)
Image source: teamcemi
#21 Why Must You Break My Heart?
Image source: JaneVivanda
#22 The Amount Of Deodorant There Is In An Unopened, Unused Deodorant Stick
Image source: lDipsyl
#23 Meanwhile, In My Hometown, A Cutthroat Country Called Malaysia
Image source: BootySmackahah
#24 Where’s My Wiener?
Image source: z4ku
#25 Nice, Big Bottle Of Herbs Of Prov…
Image source: JohnRFL
#26 To Make This Bucket Of Constructor Set Look Full, They Put A Paper Cone Inside With Some Constructor Pieces Printed On It To Make It Less Noticeable
Image source: anatolyzenkov
#27 A Seedless Melon
Image source: Org_ChemistVir
#28 The “New Look” Packaging Is Just 20% Less Product For The Same Price
Image source: NeedTacosASAP
#29 Seriously?
Image source: wooden_slug
#30 Funfetti Candy Canes. Unwrapped (Left) vs. Wrapped (Right)
Image source: creynolds722
#31 Buying A Solid Milk Chocolate Stanley Cup? Surely You Only Expected Half Of One
Image source: dfdgfgdf568
#32 So, Which Is It, Campbell’s – 30% Or 40% Bigger?
Image source: CivilizedPsycho
#33 This Sewing Thread Box
Image source: Me_Himself
#34 These Were Like $1.50 More Than The Other Oreos Just Because Of The Pride Packaging (No It’s Not Going To Any Charity)
Image source: Chaosdrunk
#35 Waf-Full Of Deceit
Image source: brookuslicious
#36 Oatmeal With A Generous Amount Of Blueberries
Image source: bassaleh
#37 My Disappointment Is Immeasurable, And My Day Is Ruined. I Didn’t Even Get A Cotton Candy One
Image source: RobloxLover369421
#38 The Packaging Of This Chocolate Is Almost 3 Times Bigger Than The Content
Image source: One_Laugh_Guy
#39 Bought Cheap Headphones. The Cable Advertised vs. The Cable Given
Image source: 34thVedicDeity
#40 The Chocolate Box Is Made Deceivingly Large By The Outer Box. Nasty Trick, Merci
Image source: K_Agm
#41 Pizza And Beer Tonigh
Image source: TheDappaDon
#42 Pricey Too
Image source: whatdoyouwant83
#43 I Paid Way Too Much To Be Bamboozled Like This
Image source: Mayungi
#44 This Deceiving Cookies Packaging
Image source: 4BDUL4Z1Z
#45 Zero Satisfaction
Image source: xxanity
#46 I Didn’t Have High Hopes, But Come On Now
Image source: spoon-forks-
#47 Yes, This Is New And Unused
Image source: GiShG69
#48 Nescafe Is Back At It Again
#49 Kim Kardashian’s Underwear Brand Blatantly Lying About The Plastic Packaging
Image source: bishopzac
#50 2 Twix Short Of A Yard
Image source: proft0x
Follow Us