Lily Allen’s Heartbreaking Confession Has Internet Split Over Whether David Harbour Should Be Fired

Lily Allen, 40, has finally opened up about what life is like for her post David Harbour, 50, who had allegedly been cheating on her for three years of their marriage.
The revelations come days before her new album, West End Girl, drops, the contents of which are “14 startling pop songs, alternately angry, despairing and defiant,” and all of them about Harbour’s deception.
The conversation has since spilled over onto social media, where fans are marveling at the fact that Harbour continues to get work, despite his widely documented treatment of Allen.
A netizen criticized the film industry for keeping David Harbour employed
Image credits: Ammar Rowaid / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images
A netizen posted an image of Allen and Harbour when they were still an item and wrote:
“Men will literally blow up homes and have affairs for YEARS to the point of making the women they were married to [want to take their own lives].”
“[Yet they will STILL] be booking roles in Hollywood no matter what,” the poster concluded before labelling him “disgusting.”
The image stirred up dissent among fans.
Some netizens feel that while Harbour was wrong for cheating, he should not be cancelled
“If you don’t have the […] to leave your wife because you’re unhappy and decide to cheat you are a […] loser point blank,” wrote an Allen sympathizer.
“The moment you choose to marry is the moment you choose to be legally honest to them, if you can’t do that, legal repercussions should happen.”
Others felt that while Harbour was wrong for cheating, it should not affect his work.
“Cheating is horrendous and a coward’s thing,” wrote one person bearing the sentiment. “No excuses. But it has nothing to do with your job.”
Allen caught Harbour cheating on the same dating app they met
Allen discovered her husband’s infidelity when she signed up on the celebrity dating app Raya under the auspices of looking for other women.
She discovered Harbour’s profile, which then led to the revelation that he had been seeing a younger colleague for three of the four years they were married.
It is worth noting that the two met on the same app before tying the knot in 2020.
Speaking to People in February 2025, a source indicated that Allen and Harbour’s marriage had “been crumbling.”
Allen admitted in February that the separation was taking a toll on her mental health
While the Not Fair singer did not at the time divulge why she and Harbour were parting ways at the time, she admitted that it was taking a toll on her mental health.
She expanded on these admissions in an October 21 interview with Perfect Magazine, saying:
“I also think that what was going on in my life was really confusing, because I didn’t actually know what was going on in my life. I wasn’t sure what was real, and what was in my head.
Her new record West End Girl revolves around her failed marriage to David Harbour
Allen also hinted that the songs in her new album were inspired by real life events.
“There are definitely some things that happened in my real life that are reflected on this record,” she told celeb commentator Alex Bilmes.
As a nod to this, Bilmes described the record as “alternately angry, despairing and defiant.”
“Each track opens a new chapter in a sad and sometimes sordid story, and each is delivered with Allen’s bravura combination of angelic voice, acid tongue.”
She claimed that Harbour has still not revealed the full extent of his unfaithfulness
In the interview, Allen claimed that her husband has still not divulged the extent of his extramarital deceptions.
“So there’s a certain amount of, like, joining dots. When you are not given answers, your brain is full of lots of questions.
“And if nobody’s willing to answer those questions, then your brain starts to answer them for you. And so I think some of that maybe happened here.”
Allen admitted cheating in her previous marriage to Sam Cooper
The furore has drawn attention to Allen’s previous marriage to Sam Cooper between 2011 and 2018.
In the year their marriage ended, Allen admitted cheating on Cooper.
“I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore,” she wrote on her Instagram account.
“The [Daily]Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow ‘cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make it sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’!”
It appears that netizens are unclear on Allen’s interpretation of the “cheating”
Social media has since rallied around this admission, and her later declarations to another commentator Jonathan Ross, that she did not see sleeping with escorts as cheating.
“So did he cheat on her with women? Because she just established that’s not cheating,” wrote one netizen, holding Allen to her own standards.
