25 Everyday Moments That Become Brilliantly Awkward In David Sipress Cartoons

Family life rarely looks dramatic from the outside. Most of it unfolds in small, familiar scenes — sitting on the couch, making coffee in the kitchen, exchanging a few words before heading out the door. Yet within these quiet routines, there’s often a strange kind of logic at work, the kind that only becomes visible when someone looks at it closely enough.
That’s exactly what cartoonist David Sipress does. In his hands, ordinary domestic moments shift slightly off balance, revealing conversations that are sharper, stranger, and far funnier than they first appear.
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Image source: dsipress
Sipress has been a cartoonist for The New Yorker since 1998, creating hundreds of cartoons known for their dry tone and precise observations about modern life. His work often explores the subtle tensions and ironies that appear in everyday relationships — between partners, family members, or simply people trying to navigate daily routines.
Many of his cartoons take place in the most familiar setting of all: the home. A couple watching television, a casual question that suddenly becomes philosophical, or a quiet moment interrupted by a brutally honest remark. These scenes feel immediately recognizable, yet Sipress shifts them just enough to reveal their hidden absurdity.
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Image source: dsipress
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Rather than relying on elaborate setups, his humor grows out of timing and observation. A single line of dialogue can transform an ordinary exchange into something unexpectedly sharp.
For this collection, we’ve gathered cartoons that capture those everyday “home moments” we all recognize — conversations over coffee, commentary from the couch, and the small misunderstandings that quietly shape family life.
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