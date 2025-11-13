I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here’s The Result (10 Pics)

As a DBZ fan, my brother and I tried a thousand times to make a choreography of the fusion when we were kids … In vain.
Now I’m a grown-up, I can make all my favorite characters do it! The enjoyable part of this project is to find two really different characters and to imagine what would be the result of their fusion. Which physical characteristic will get the upper hand? How will their colors blend together?
I let you discover these new characters, but do you recognize them all?
The Genie of the Lamp x Hellboy
Marge Simpson x Princess Bubblegum
The Grinch x Chewbacca
Lara Croft x Jynx
Panoramix x Dhalsim
Enchantress x Sailor Moon
Pinocchio x Groot
Sadness x Jessica Rabbit
Stitch x Marsupilami
Rapunzel x Celia Mae
