I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here’s The Result (10 Pics)

by

As a DBZ fan, my brother and I tried a thousand times to make a choreography of the fusion when we were kids … In vain.

Now I’m a grown-up, I can make all my favorite characters do it! The enjoyable part of this project is to find two really different characters and to imagine what would be the result of their fusion. Which physical characteristic will get the upper hand? How will their colors blend together?

I let you discover these new characters, but do you recognize them all?

More info: Instagram

The Genie of the Lamp x Hellboy

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

Marge Simpson x Princess Bubblegum

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

The Grinch x Chewbacca

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

Lara Croft x Jynx

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

Panoramix x Dhalsim

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

Enchantress x Sailor Moon

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

Pinocchio x Groot

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

Sadness x Jessica Rabbit

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

Stitch x Marsupilami

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

Rapunzel x Celia Mae

I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)
I Illustrated What Would Happen If Famous Cartoon Characters Fused Together, And Here&#8217;s The Result (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why Elf 2 Wouldn’t Work
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2021
Japanese Cat Owners Turn IKEA Doll Beds Into Adorable Cat Beds
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
12 Before-And-After Photos Of Autumn’s Beautiful Transformations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This 12-Year-Old’s Girlfriend Told Him That He Made Her Pregnant, And He Had The Best Response Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Simple “Digital Imaging” With Photoshop
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Surreal Cityscapes And Portraits I Created In-Camera Without Photoshop
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.