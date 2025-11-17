30 Pics Of Cats Before And After Adoption That Show What A Difference A Loving Home Can Make (New Pics)

Domestic pets are some of the most vulnerable members of our society, so it can be heartwrenching when they suffer due to human malice or negligence. Conversely, however, the stories of their rescue, adoption and recovery can be inspiring and heartwarming. That’s what the /r/BeforeNAfterAdoption subreddit is all about.

The subreddit actually accepts photos of all pets, but we’d like to give a special shoutout to the cats today that are living their best lives thanks to their loving owners’ care. If you need a pick-me-up or to restore your faith in humanity’s kindness and love, then this one’s for you!

#1 Then And Now

Image source: Sea_Land_1944

#2 Biscuit: Best Thing I Ever Got From A Whataburger

He lived on the Texas streets for 2-3 years and survived the big freeze. So happy my son wanted ‘Whataburger’ that night at 1 am and I am so happy I said I would take him. Biscuit is the most spoiled now

Image source: Downtown_Ad_1131

#3 He Was Actually The One Who Saved Me

Image source: Low-Jeweler737

#4 My Most Recent Rescue Baby Merlin’s Before And After, Cannot Thank The Rescue Center We Adopted From Enough

Image source: rosie-buns

#5 Gigner Old Cat That We Rescued In 2022. Now He Is Adopted

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#6 My Sweet Orange Boy

Image source: allthecatsforevr

#7 She Was Found Tiny And Sick On The Streets Of Brooklyn And She’s Now The Biggest Personality And The Sweetest Baby

Image source: johnstamosluvr

#8 When I Was Asked To Take This Girl, I Was Told The Vet Didn’t Think She Had A Chance

She was found on the highway, burned paws, emaciated, alone. After multiple vet stays, 24 hour care at my house, she went into rescue and was adopted! This is why I rescue/foster on my own. I won’t give up!

Image source: Hoperosaliex

#9 Meet Lina. From A Scrawny Kitten With Fleas To Current Polite Angel

Image source: Etryphun

#10 Reeves Was Found After He Was Attacked By A Bobcat

I called the vet when I was on my way in. I didnt think he would make it to the vet. 2 vets told me to put him down but 1 was willing to try! After vet stays and physical therapy he recovered and was adopted

Image source: Hoperosaliex

#11 From Terrified Orphan Stray To Fluffy Queen In One Year

Image source: liremo

#12 Nimbus Glowed Up

Image source: 211av8r

#13 Mochi

Image source: demons_soulmate

#14 This Little Guy Was Left Alone In The Rain

Image source: jehad_mamdoh

#15 Barn Cat To Lap Cat

Image source: hunnyymustarddx

#16 Today Marks One Month Since I Started Fostering Baby Gremlin! I Know It’s Not Technically An Adoption, But It Will Be Once He’s Neutered!

Image source: UncleGael

#17 I Found This Guy Living In My Storage Shed. After Some Much Needed Dental Surgery And Months Of Living Indoors, He’s A New Man

Image source: onside_trills0v

#18 Meet Bobby!

Image source: triplesspressso

#19 Spent A Week Driving An Hour Each Way To Trap This Guy!

Image source: Hoperosaliex

#20 Before And Current Of This Rescue Boy Otto

I was 5 hours away when I saw the fb plea for helped and arranged transport to the vet and boarding and medical help until I got home 5 days later. He is thriving with care, food, love and medication and his eye looks so good!

Image source: Hoperosaliex

#21 Bulka Cat. I Rescued Her In 2021 She Was Suffering From Frozen Pregnancy And Pyometra. When I First Saw Her She Was Dieing. The Vet Gave Her 1 Percent From 100 To Survive But She Was A Fighter

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#22 Found Him In A Parking Lot, He’s Sleeping A Lot More Comfortably Now

Image source: rorofoshoo

#23 My First Bottle Baby Foster Kittens After A Neighbor Found Them In A Rainstorm vs. Four Months Later In Their Forever Home!

Image source: marceldushit

#24 Ten Years Ago Today I Went For A Walk And Came Home With A Kitten. From Tiny And Dirty To Large And In Charge: Happy 10th Gotcha Day, Melvin!

Image source: snerdie

#25 Before N After From Kitten To Cat

Image source: zatrogofyu

#26 Rabbit & Cricket, 1 Year Later

Image source: YoungPopess

#27 Found This Baby Near The Stable Wandering Around And Crying, Now Look At This Beauty!!!

Image source: frogannihilator

#28 This Is Jonesy. He Had Been Thrown Into A Ditch. Here He Is Three Months Later

Image source: Flaky_Zombie_6085

#29 We Found Little Otho At A Car Wash Back In October. Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Cat Now

Image source: cheezballs

#30 Believe Me, It’s The Same Cat!

Image source: MoniHaavi

