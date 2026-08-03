78 Times People Ruined Their Entire Day By Forgetting Something Extremely Important

Not everyone’s memory is the same. Some people can simply know that they have a doctor’s appointment three weeks from now at 1 p.m., and they’ll magically remember it on the day of. Others, however, might instantly forget what time their appointment is as soon as they hang up the phone after scheduling it.
There’s nothing wrong with being forgetful, but it is something you have to know about yourself. Otherwise, you’re going to set yourself up for a lifetime of mishaps and embarrassment. And if you happen to be someone who would forget their own birthday without a reminder, we’ve got a list below that you might find painfully relatable. Bored Panda has compiled some of the funniest posts from people whose memories failed them at the most crucial moments. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the mistakes that you definitely could have made yourself!
#1 When You Live In Svalbard, Norway And Forgot To Close The Window To The Home Office
Image source: Kjakan
#2 Forgot To Remove My White Headband In My Costco ID Photo
Image source: HeyR
#3 Forgot I Was Heating Oil For French Fries
Image source: fasada68
Memory is a fascinating thing. Some people can recall exactly what their partner was wearing on the day that they met 30 years ago, but they can’t remember what they had for breakfast yesterday. Meanwhile, some people can recall every detail of the past week, but anything further than that becomes a bit blurry.
When it comes to the type of forgetfulness that we see in this list here, Harvard Health Publishing says there are several common causes. First, they note that this may be caused by lack of sleep. Not having enough rest can take a toll on your body in many ways, including messing with your memory.
#4 Forgot To Change Into My Work Pants. I Work In A Warehouse
Image source: MapleLegends8
#5 My Mom Forgot That She Was Making Syrup
Image source: historyhoneybee
#6 Forgot The Oven On With A Plastic Bowl Inside
Image source: Rumple_Tweezer
Meanwhile, different medications can impact how forgetful you are as well. If you notice that your prescription is taking a toll on your memory, you might want to ask your doctor about switching to a different medication.
Or, if you can’t seem to remember anything, you might have an underactive thyroid. Thankfully, a simple blood test can tell you whether or not you have this issue, so you can address it in no time.
Now, you might love having a drink or two with dinner, but alcohol can also negatively impact your memory, even after the effects of it have worn off.
#7 My Roommate Forgot A Plate Of Pasta In The Fridge
Image source: umberto_pagano
#8 Someone Left Their Phone On Top If Their Car
Image source: im_on_a_burner
#9 Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement
Image source: Elden_Sage
Prioritizing your mental health is another important step to take if you’re interested in improving your memory. Harvard Health Publishing notes that stress and anxiety can make it much more challenging to concentrate or recall new information. Meanwhile, forgetfulness can often be a symptom of depression. Because individuals struggling with depression often struggle to find motivation or pleasure in things they would normally enjoy, it can be hard for them to remember even the most important things.
#10 After Fixing My Hair Trimmer, I Forgot To Put The Depth Thing On
Image source: BipedalSnake
#11 Someone Forgot Their Car/House Keys
Image source: mavelol123
#12 My Friend Forgot To Check His Underwear Before Putting It On
Image source: animasci_
You can easily have trouble remembering things without having any diagnosable issues, though. For some of us, it’s simply because social media is rotting our brains. In fact, a study by Frontiers in Psychiatry found that overuse of social media is linked to more self-reported memory problems in young adults. Unfortunately, exposure to constant stimulation can not only harm our attention spans, but it can also make it more difficult to recall memories or remember important information.
#13 Forgot Dollar Store Air Horn In The Sun On The Dash Of My Truck Today
Image source: mrstoness
#14 Just Rented An Rv For The Weekend, Forgot To Take Off The Glass When Cooking
Image source: anon
#15 Put Both On This Morning To Get Wife’s Opinion. Forgot To Change Before I Left And Was At Work All Day Like This
Image source: feltonpbeaver
If you’re tired of your memory constantly failing you, don’t lose hope. The Mayo Clinic has some tips on steps you can take to start to improve it. First, they recommend making sure that you’re physically active every single day. This increases blood flow to the entire body, including the brain, which might help keep your memory sharp.
It’s also a good idea to stay mentally active. It’s important to exercise your brain if you want it to stay quick, so taking up a hobby that challenges you mentally and requires you to really think is a great idea.
#16 Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off
Image source: Radiskull97
#17 Forgot My Plastic Spatula In The Oven While Heating Up My Lasagna
Image source: jonek1999
#18 I Forgot The Pepsi Was In The Back Of My Car, And It Was -16 Fahrenheit Night Before Last
Image source: OneEyedWilson
The Mayo Clinic notes that spending plenty of time with loved ones is another way to keep your memory strong. Socializing can combat anxiety and depression, which, as we’ve discussed already, can be detrimental to your memory.
And while you’re organizing your social life, you might want to get the rest of your life in order too. People are more likely to forget things when they live in disarray. But if your home is tidy, your planner has all of your appointments, and you’re not constantly trying to remember what you left off your to-do list, your brain will be calm. And you’ll actually be able to remember more.
#19 Forgot To Close The Window Before Getting A Carwash
Image source: Modern-Day_Spartan
#20 Was Helping My Husband Do Yard Work For An Elderly Lady And Forgot To Take Sunscreen!
Image source: mom2one2610
#21 Forgot To Strap Down The Boat…
Image source: I_AM_A_FUNNY_GUY
We’ve all been told a million times that we are what we eat, which you might understandably roll your eyes at. But diet actually does play a major role in many aspects of our health, including our brain health. The Mayo Clinic recommends making sure that you eat enough low-fat protein sources, such as beans, to keep your mind strong. Meanwhile, they echo the idea that we should all probably be drinking less alcohol.
#22 I Forgot To Turn My AC On Before Work
Image source: TheBeastHuman
#23 I Completely Forgot About This Bottle Of Water Standing On Balcony For Two Month (It’s -20c Outside Now)
Image source: skievks
#24 Went To My Son’s Soccer Game With My Knee Brace On… Forgot The Sunscreen
Image source: Therealfern1
Are you enjoying these funny yet embarrassing stories, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you laugh, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever had a similar experience thanks to your own forgetfulness! Then, if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring funny, forgetful fails, look no further than right here.
#25 8 Year Old Remembered To Take The Foil Flavor Packet Out! She Forgot To Add Water…
Image source: motomermaid
#26 My Buddy Lives Next Door To A Car Dealership And Forgot His Parking Brake
Image source: PenguinPush
#27 I Forgot To Add Water When Boiling Eggs
Image source: itsHardToHaveAUsrena
#28 Just Sat Down For A 6 Hour Red Eye Flight
Image source: Toastwich
#29 Forgot To Ask Casheir To Remove This
Image source: exotic_pig
#30 My Mom Checked A Bag She Was Originally Going To Carry On And Forgot What Was In The Outside Pocket
Image source: sempiternal24
#31 Forgot My Headphones On The Ground While The Roomba Was Running
Image source: Shiby92
#32 Found Behind Fruit Bowl
Image source: ByteWarden
#33 My Brother Bought His First House Yesterday. He Drove His Car Inside The Garage With The Only Garage Door Opener In It, Shut The Door, And Forgot That The Keypad Hadn’t Been Programmed Yet. We Spent Over An Hour Breaking Into His Own Garage
Image source: SUCCsess-story
#34 My Sister Forgot To Put The Guard On Her Hair Clippers And Had To Shave All Her Hair Off 😭
Image source: anon
#35 Someone Forgot His Sunscreen
Image source: KinaGrace96
#36 I Forgot To Put My Controller Away While I Showered So Our New Pup With A Chewing Problem Found It
Image source: monicapearl
#37 Forgot To Turn My WiFi Back On After A Local Outage
Image source: Junktown_JerkyVendor
#38 Forgot The Move The Car On The Construction Site
Image source: matjaskap
#39 Someone Forgot Their Bag Full Of Groceries
Image source: mikaelasloth
#40 Made Myself A Cappuccino And Forgot My Cup
Image source: Bertamath
#41 I Forgot Some Rice In A Pan For 5 Days
Image source: hvo103
#42 I Forgot I Took The Guard Off To Clean It And Went To Touch Up A Spot I Noticed
Image source: swagboyclassman
#43 Someone Forgot Their Rotisserie Chicken In Their Cart At Costco
Image source: irishdrunkwanderlust
#44 Always Remember To Turn Off Your Iron
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#45 Guess A Memorial Day Beach Goer Forgot To Change Their Location For Delivery
Image source: rambaz710
#46 They Forgot The Mozzarella In My Mozzarella Sticks
Image source: AnonyMora77
#47 Ever Left Your Fuel Door Open And Gas Cap Off, Then Driven Home? Well Then, This Should Make You Feel Better
Image source: vinchenzo68
#48 4 Hours Into A 13 Hour Road Trip To My Families 3 Week Vacation Of The Year And I Just Realized That In The Rush To Leave I Forgot To Bring Any Other Shoes With Me
Image source: carrs-for-life-32
#49 Set My Remotes On My Heater While Cleaning And Forgot. Then Got Chilly
Image source: anon
#50 Forgot To Check Before I Sat Down
Image source: anon
#51 Bro Forgot To Change Wallpaper Before Presentation
Image source: PanzerFaker
#52 I’ve Spent Days Trying To Dry Out This Sand And Forgot It Outside On A Sprinkler Night
Image source: D_K_8_8
#53 Dad Forgot To Have Walmart Remove The Security Cases On The Christmas Presents
Image source: Tedadore97
#54 I Forgot To Remove The Silicone Protectors Before I Set The Oven To Self Clean. Thought I’d Get My Clean Pans Looking Like New!
Image source: Crohnies
#55 Fiancee Forgot She Wore Slippers To The Airport Before A Week Long Vacation
Image source: SimonSaysGoGo
#56 I Forgot The Lid After Refilling Oil And Drove To Work
Image source: RBL_Eternal
#57 I Flew Nearly 5,000 Miles To Get Drone Shots Of Ireland And Forgot My Charger
Image source: FlatulentWallaby
#58 I’ve Travelled Abroad And Brought My Drone To Record It, Hiked To The Top Of This Hill And Realise That I Forgot The Batteries At Home
Image source: lucasmcazelli
#59 Just Got My New PC Because My Old One Broke The First Day Of Christmas. They Forgot To Put In The Graphics Card
Image source: Stebe24212
#60 Saw A Burnt Pizza On Here And Thought I’d Raise The Bar. My Pizza I Forgot I Bought Last Weekend That’s Been In The Boot Of My Car
Image source: Joel_Cantelo
#61 My Mom Forgot The Candle Was Burning
Image source: anon
#62 At My Apartments, You Need A Key Fob For Entry. Only Problem Is I Forgot The Key Inside. I Walked Out And Let The Door Shut Behind Me Before Realizing He Wasn’t Outside Yet. Now We Wait LOL
Image source: AlannaWest
#63 Yesterday I Forgot To Bring My Arm Down While Driving A Crane Inside
Image source: iPandaPlayz
#64 Neighbor Forgot To Turn Off His Sprinklers
Image source: PJFrye
#65 My Wife Forgot About A Pot Of Rice For About Two Weeks
Image source: fancycar123
#66 Forgot To Add Water To The Pot While Steaming Vegetables
Image source: JasonThaRed
#67 Staff Forgot To Cover Up The Pool Tables At A College Bar On A Friday Night
Image source: Infinite-Set-2590
#68 I Was Drawing On My New School Binder, Turns Out It Was Upside-Down And On The Wrong Side. So I’m Gonna Need To Draw All Of That Again!
Image source: maximum-mochi
#69 My Date Forgot To Step On The Foot Peg
Image source: Grabatreetron
#70 Just Felt Like I Forgot Something Last Night In My Car
Image source: gldnplr
#71 Bought New Shoes And They Forgot To Remove The Tag
Image source: anon
#72 Forgot To Check The Radar This Morning
Image source: Fibsly
#73 My Father Forgot About His Soda Stockpile From Covid, And Found This Today While Cleaning Out Stuff
Image source: MissPeduncles
#74 12h Shift Ahead And I Forgot My Earphones
Image source: Some-Faithlessness75
#75 Forgot To Put A New Trash Bag In My Automatic Litter Box When I Cleaned It Last Week
Image source: crazydaisy8134
#76 Someone Forgot Their Switch At The Train Station News Stand
Image source: chupathingy99
#77 I Forgot 3 Tangerines In My Backpack
Image source: Shirizuna
#78 Forgot To Check The Temperature Before Ironing One Of My Favorite Pants
Image source: MissMoows
Follow Us