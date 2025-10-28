“Why Aren’t We Cancelling This Man?”: David Harbour’s “Disturbing” Past Resurfaces

Looks like actor David Harbour’s past is coming back to haunt him amid his messy public split from British singer-songwriter Lily Allen.
Just days after Lily revealed her estranged husband’s infidelity, a now-viral post resurfaced online showcasing the 50-year-old actor’s “atrocious” interaction with a 21-year-old woman.
“Oh my goodness! why aren’t we cancelling this man? This is atrocious,” wrote one enraged user.
Lily Allen released her first album in 7 years, airing out the dirty laundry of David Harbour’s cheating
Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Trigger warning: This article contains details of self-harm and loss of life under tragic circumstances.
The album West End Girl, released on October 24 (Friday), featured a series of emotionally charged songs chronicling the end of the couple’s marriage.
Tracks like Madeline and Ruminating highlight Allen’s emotional turmoil and suspicions about her partner’s affair with another woman.
The 40-year-old singer and Harbour, who had been married for five years since September 2020, were in an open relationship, as revealed in her song Tennis.
Image credits: Alan Chapman / Dave Benett / Getty Images
She also accused David of having developed an emotional attachment to his other partners, breaking the boundaries of their arrangement.
These lyrics sparked a wave of speculation and backlash online, with several netizens digging into David’s past behavior. Many argued that his then seemingly harmless actions now appeared problematic and disturbing in hindsight.
One user, under the handle @DecadeScrolling, shared an X post featuring screenshots of an anonymous woman’s confession about hooking up with David when she was just 21.
The British singer and her estranged Stranger Things alum husband were in an open marriage
Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram
In the resurfaced post, the woman claimed that back in 2017, she had reached out to her “TV show crush” on social media, and the two “corresponded for a while.”
“He offered to fly me from Canada to an event in Vegas to spend some time with him. I agreed…”
The anonymous writer then reflected on how she had ignored two major “red flags” before agreeing to meet.
Image credits: DecadeScrolling / X
Image credits: DecadeScrolling / X
The first was the infamous 2015 case involving a 29-year-old woman who tragically lost her life after jumping from the Newsroom actor’s third-floor home on E. Third St in the East Village, Manhattan. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
Secondly, she pointed out that “a famous man, nearly twice my age, flying me to Vegas” should have been another warning sign.
Image credits: Netflix
“He leaves only his polo shirt and socks on the whole time. He put his Vegas finger in my mouth without warning… Pressure I felt to put on the best performance of my life.”
Harbour had also confided in her his belief that women’s bodies usually don’t stay the same after having “a second baby.”
Social media sleuths uncovered an alleged inappropriate interaction that David Harbour had with a woman half his age back in 2017
Image credits: Google Maps
Image credits: DecadeScrolling
Image credits: DamonStrong
However, the woman, who was a mother herself, claimed the actor reassured her that her privates were “still fine.”
She concluded the note, revealing that after having that experience with David, she had “literally gone to therapy,” because no matter “how hard I tried to pretend like everything was okay just because he’s famous,” it wasn’t.
The user who resurfaced the post criticized the actor in the caption, writing, “Sometimes I randomly remember the atrocious things David Harbour said to a 21 year woman when he flew her out to a weekend in Vegas after she messaged him on insta and I get sick to my stomach. She was half his age.”
Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram
They doubled down in the comments, adding, “She said the experience was pretty traumatic for her and she needed years of therapy after. I hope she is doing ok. I know people grow and learn from their mistakes but David Harbour still does this to women.”
Another netizen echoed the sentiment, asking, “How did people just move on from that? man was nearly 50 flying out a 21-year-old fan and saying vile stuff to her but y’all still cheer him on like nothing happened?”
The anonymous 21-year-old detailed her unsettling experience with David, noting how she “literally went to therapy” afterward
Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram
Her revelation also reignited fresh skepticism online, with many users questioning what really happened to the mystery woman who lost her life in 2015 at his apartment.
According to reports from that time, the 29-year-old woman had been staying at the two-time Primetime Emmy nominee’s home while he was attending the Toronto premiere of his film Black Mass.
Authorities stated that the actor had met the woman at a treatment center and that she had a history of mental health struggles.
Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram
“I was trying to help her out. I’m very confused, I don’t understand how this happened… It’s a terrible tragedy. I’m very shaken by this.”
Despite the incident being both devastating and significant, it never reached mainstream attention, with many online users admitting they hadn’t heard of it until @DecadeScrolling reshared the anonymous post.
“And when I thought he was the least problematic man in the industry… How come we never heard of this ????”
A mysterious woman jumped from David Harbour’s third-floor apartment in New York City in September 2015
Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram
The same X user also brought attention to a cryptic and “sick” note that Harbour wrote for his now-estranged wife in 2021 following her West End theatre debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story.
The note accompanied a bouquet of flowers that David gifted Lily as “bad luck” to mark her play’s opening night.
He wrote, “My ambitious wife, these are bad luck flowers, ‘cause if you get reviewed well in this play, you will get all kinds of awards and I will be miserable. Your loving husband.”
Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram
David, who began his career as a theatre actor in New York and London, may have intended the note as sarcasm, but fans didn’t find it funny.
“Yes it is sarcasm but when you know now how annoyed he was about her getting the part, it doesn’t look so funny anymore. It’s also making her success about him,” one user expressed.
Another added, “This is so hostile. He really was HARBOURING some resentment there.”
Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram
In a song titled Pu**y Palace, Allen revealed that while they were still together, she had discovered a Duane Reade bag belonging to David that contained several adult toys, lube, and “hundreds of” rubbers.
One fan expressed their surprise online, writing, “lily allen revealing on her new album that david harbour had a duffle bag full of s** toys, lube and co***ms to cheat on her with was not on my bingo card today.”
Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram
With Stranger Things Season 5 set to premiere in November, and given David’s pivotal role in the Netflix series, fans believe the upcoming press tour might turn awkward after Lily’s explosive album about his infidelity.
“David Harbour is about to have the most miserable press tour for Stranger Things,” one quipped, while another joked, “If I were the rest of the cast, I’d be giving him side looks, smh.”
“He seems horrible. It’s so much screaming red flag. Poor girl!” one supporter of Allen commented
Image credits: witchofwoodside
Image credits: TivaFanFics
Image credits: richardrcubitt
Image credits: poe_crypt
Image credits: UgochiEze_
Image credits: RuggedX99
Image credits: MOORAKAMl
Image credits: mothermuti
Image credits: zaynmyoxygenx1D
Image credits: McJunegrand
Image credits: DiDi_nee
Image credits: RuggedX99
Image credits: homo_placidus
Image credits: Nerdychick83
Image credits: vocal_ism
Image credits: Stellaa_Mariss
Image credits: DiDi_nee
Image credits: AndyDufresn3
Image credits: byte_curious_
Image credits: HeadBarbInChrge
Follow Us