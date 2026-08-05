David Baldacci: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
David Baldacci
August 5, 1960
Richmond, Virginia, US
65 Years Old
Leo
Who Is David Baldacci?
David Baldacci is an American novelist, celebrated for his intricate suspense and legal thrillers. His gripping narratives often explore government conspiracies and complex characters, captivating a global readership.
His breakout moment arrived with the 1996 publication of Absolute Power, an international bestseller that quickly became a major Clint Eastwood film adaptation. This success launched his prolific career, marking him as a master of the genre.
Early Life and Education
David Baldacci’s childhood in Richmond, Virginia, saw him develop an early passion for storytelling, encouraged by his mother who gave him a notebook for his ideas. He is of Italian descent, with his father Rudolph Baldacci and mother Joyce Rose Baldacci.
He pursued higher education, earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law, subsequently practicing law in Washington, D.C., for nine years.
Notable Relationships
David Baldacci is married to Michelle Collin, with whom he co-founded the Wish You Well Foundation dedicated to adult and family literacy. The couple wed on May 5, 1990.
Baldacci and Michelle share two children, Spencer and Collin, and the family resides in Virginia. His sister, Sharon Baldacci, is also an author.
Career Highlights
David Baldacci’s literary career launched with his debut novel Absolute Power in 1996, which quickly became an international bestseller and was adapted into a Clint Eastwood film. He has since published over 50 adult novels and seven for younger readers, with over 200 million copies sold worldwide.
Alongside his wife, Michelle, Baldacci co-founded the Wish You Well Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to combating illiteracy across the US. This initiative supports adult and family literacy programs, including a partnership with Feeding America called Feeding Body & Mind.
Baldacci has also seen several of his other works adapted for screen, including the 2013 TV series King & Maxwell and the 2017 Hallmark Channel film The Christmas Train. He donated $1 million to the Mark Twain House & Museum in 2019.
Signature Quote
“If we don’t provide a means for people to talk to each other, we’re dead in the water.”
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