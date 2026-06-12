Dave Franco: Bio And Career Highlights

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Dave Franco: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Dave Franco

June 12, 1985

Palo Alto, California, US

41 Years Old

Gemini

Dave Franco: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Dave Franco?

David John Franco is an American actor and filmmaker known for his comedic timing and versatile performances. He has cultivated a distinctive career across both mainstream and independent projects.

His breakout role arrived with a supporting turn in the 2012 buddy comedy 21 Jump Street, which garnered widespread attention for his engaging portrayal. Franco has since become a recognized face in Hollywood.

Early Life and Education

Born in Palo Alto, California, David John Franco grew up in an artistically inclined family where his mother, Betsy Lou Verne, was a poet and author. His father, Douglas Eugene Franco, worked in business, and his two older brothers, James and Tom, also pursued creative paths.

He attended the University of Southern California, initially studying creative writing with aspirations of becoming a teacher. However, a manager’s suggestion led him to explore acting, shifting his focus toward a performance career.

Notable Relationships

Dave Franco is married to actress Alison Brie, whom he began dating in 2012. The couple became engaged in August 2015 and married in a private ceremony in March 2017.

Their relationship is characterized by a low-key approach, often collaborating on film projects while maintaining their privacy. Franco and Brie do not have any children.

Career Highlights

David John Franco gained significant recognition with his supporting role in the 2012 action-comedy 21 Jump Street, which solidified his presence in mainstream cinema. He further showcased his acting range in films like Now You See Me (2013) and Neighbors (2014).

In 2020, Franco made his directorial debut with the horror-thriller The Rental, a film he also co-wrote. He and his wife, Alison Brie, have frequently collaborated, including on the 2025 film Together.

Signature Quote

“You gotta want to hang out with this person, and you gotta be able to laugh with them.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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