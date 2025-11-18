Daughter Breaks Silence After Going Viral For Brutal 4-Sentence Obituary For Her Mom

Christina Novak, the woman who went viral earlier this month for her brutally honest obituary about her villain mom, opened up about her family. The frank daughter affirmed that her savage homage was no pleasantry and that it had taken a significant amount of time before anyone in the family had even noticed the passing of the now-infamous matriarch.
“Let’s be clear. It’s a PSA and it’s no joke,” Christina told People on Saturday (September 7). “It was written with sarcasm and relief, but it’s real. It was done in four sentences because I refused to spend another dollar on that woman.”
Christina penned the ruthless obituary, which went viral for its strikingly raw and candid description of her mother.
According to the writer from Maine, USA, the deceased woman left behind an antagonistic legacy, with an image akin to The Golden Girls’ detestable Frieda Claxton.
Image credits: Kai Butcher/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
“Florence ‘Flo’ Harrelson, 65, formerly of Chelsea, died on Feb. 22, 2024, without family by her side due to burnt bridges and a wake of destruction left in her path,” the obituary published in Central Maine on August 30 read.
It further noted: “Florence did not want an obituary or anyone including family to know she died.
“That’s because even in death, she wanted those she terrorized to still be living in fear looking over their shoulders.
“So, this isn’t so much an obituary but more of a public service announcement.”
Image credits: Christina Mills Novak
Upon the obituary going viral, Christina urged readers who may have some knowledge of the late Florence to stop praising her.
Taking to her Facebook page on September 1, Christina wrote: “Since this is blowing up, come and share a laugh. And if anyone needs help writing a PSA, let me know.
“And plz, stop bringing up she was a Marine for 4 yrs a very very long time ago, there are horror stories and a list of ppl she victimized before she joined.”
On the same day, the unforgiving daughter further revealed in a separate Facebook post: “Yes, my mother’s brother is Wild Bill from Maine Cabin Masters.”
Image credits: Christina Mills Novak
Maine Cabin Masters is a reality TV show that chronicles the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. “Wild Bill,” who died last year, was a recurring character on the show.
His real name was Bill Davenport, and he was also known for his lively personality, colorful stories, and humorous antics on the show.
“When my Uncle Bill passed away, as soon as my mother found out, she went over to my Uncle’s and ripped his place off,” Christina bluntly recalled. “Not just once but twice that we know of.”
The stern daughter added: “She then tried to manipulate my cousin (Bill’s daughter) and when that didn’t work, she sent my cousin nasty messages and tried to cause drama but was unsuccessful.
“I did check with my cousin before posting this.”
Later on the same day, Christina shared one last Facebook post in (dis)honor of her late mother, writing: “RIP Frieda Claxton.”
Frieda Claxton is a one-off character in The Golden Girls, portrayed by the late Nan Martin. She was a neighbor of the ladies, and she was notorious for her nastiness.
Frieda notably said in one episode: “With my binoculars, I have a terrific view in your bedroom window. I think some of the stuff you do is illegal. I’m looking into it,” insulting Blanche Devereaux’s promiscuity.
According to Blanche, portrayed by the late Rue McClanahan, and Dorothy Zbornark, portrayed by the late Bea Arthur, the whole neighborhood hated Mrs Claxton, even to the point that half the neighborhood children dressed up as her for Halloween.
Image credits: murms76
Christina reportedly said that her mother, a former Maine State Prison corrections officer, died months before anyone in the family noticed.
The colorful obituary writer hadn’t spoken to her mom in a decade, and she only discovered what had happened after a discussion with a friend about how things were “too quiet lately,” People reported.
She reportedly Googled her mother’s name, and a death notice from a crematorium popped up. Christina recalled: “I messaged my aunt, her identical twin sister, and I’m like, ‘Did Mom die?’ And she’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ After some digging, I discovered it was her.”
Growing up, Christina said her mom “took sport in ruining every birthday and Christmas” and played cruel pranks on her when she was little.
Image credits: Christina Mills Novak
Among those malicious tricks, Florence allegedly took Christina to the top of a bridge and had her and her partner grab her daughter’s legs and arms and act like they were going to throw her into the water below.
Christina admitted: “I still can’t drive over a bridge without getting an anxiety attack.” Christina subsequently had no problem jotting down her true feelings, only restricted by the reported $1.25 per word price tag.
She told People: “It felt cathartic to write it out. It was like, hold my beer.” Before submitting her unique send-off, Christina ran it by her aunt for approval.
Christina did not hear back for more than 24 hours. Eventually, her aunt replied, informing her that she had made a typo. Christina explained: “She pointed out, ‘It’s destruction, not distraction.’”
Image credits: murms76
The viral obituary was initially only meant to be seen by Christina’s small Maine community and her relatives, whom she describes as “very private people,” People reported.
Upon the creative eulogy becoming a widespread topic of discussion, Christina revealed: “Some people are like, ‘Why even say anything? She’s dead.’”
However, Christina reportedly pointed out that sometimes, it’s only when a person is no longer alive that “someone finally has got the power to say something.”
She concluded: “I think my Uncle Bill would have gotten a chuckle out of it.”
