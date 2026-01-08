“That Makes No Sense”: Father Slammed For Changing Gender Identity To Avoid Child Support

A father in Mexico has legally changed his gender in an attempt to avoid paying child support for his child.
For the past years, the life of Gloria Valentina Méndez Arámbula has been consumed by lawsuits and numerous court appearances.
She met Cristian Janet Montenegro Chairez, a lawyer, in 2017, and the two began a relationship in 2019. The following year, they moved in together, but the relationship took a turn when, according to Arámbula, Chairez began exhibiting violent behavior at home.
Chairez, who has reportedly been diagnosed as a “psychopath and pathological narcissist,” allegedly began acting erratically toward Arámbula.
The Durango-based psychologist claims Chairez contacted her patients fabricating damaging stories about her, and even tried to sleep with them.
At times, he allegedly became aggressive and threatened her to take his own life or leave her for another woman.
She said his mood swings became more frequent around the time he began “injecting anabolic substances and/or steroids” for exercise.
Chairez reportedly blackmailed her, claiming he had a heart condition after undergoing liposculpture procedures and hair transplants.
Gloria Valentina Méndez Arámbula has accused her ex, Cristian Janet Montenegro Chairez, of domestic violence
According to local media reports, Chairez forced Arámbula to cover the full cost of their wedding and the medical expenses during her pregnancy.
“I wanted to build a family, believing that he would heal, but that wasn’t the case. Everything got worse — his erratic behavior as well,” the psychologist told La Jornada in an interview published on Sunday (January 4).
After the baby was born, Arámbula said Chairez never showed any “emotion or affection” toward the child.
One night, she confronted Chairez after allegedly finding him covering the baby’s mouth while the infant was crying.
“I was afraid to fall asleep in case he decided to harm my baby,” Arámbula told the outlet.
The following day ,he began sending her aggressive text messages, claiming the baby was not his and calling Arámbula a “wh*re.”
“I don’t want to have anything to do with that girl anymore. She’s not my daughter,” Chairez reportedly said.
Arámbula and Chairez are involved in a legal battle over custody and financial support for a 4-year-old girl
The former couple is now embroiled in a legal dispute over custody and child support for the 4-year-old girl.
At one of the dozens of hearings, Chairez requested to be treated with a “gender perspective,” as per La Jornada.
“When I asked the judge for a gender perspective because I’m a victim, Cristian said that he’s also a woman and requested a gender perspective as well, presenting his new birth certificate stating that his s*x is female,” Arámbula recounted.
“Jaime Romero Maldonado, the Fourteenth Judge of Control and Oral Trial, fell silent. He didn’t know what to do. He treated Cristian as if he were a woman and charged me with the alleged crime of child abduction, without any investigation.
“A legal process is supposed to seek the truth, but that’s not how it is.”
Chairez reportedly presented a new birth certificate that read “female”
Under Mexican law, both parents have a legal obligation to financially support their children, regardless of their marital status, orientation, or gender identity.
There have been similar cases in Mexico, including one in 2021 when Jalisco state’s Family Court rejected a parent’s request to be exempted from child support on the grounds of having changed their gender, reported local outlet Municipios Puebla.
Arámbula criticized judicial authorities in Durango, saying they are enabling a “mentally ill person” to “play legal games” and “mock” both her and the system.
“All the cases he files move forward quickly, while my complaints about domestic violence do not progress,” the distressed mother said.
It remains unclear how the lawyer changing his gender would exempt him from paying child support. Arámbula further alleged that Chairez used his influence to ensure that a “highly misogynistic judge” who was a friend of his would not formally charge him.
Though he denies being the girl’s father, Chairez filed a lawsuit against his ex accusing her of “abducting” the child
According to Arámbula, her ex-husband made a series of false accusations against her and tried to have the 4-year-old “taken away” from her, despite claiming he is not the child’s father.
He has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the mother for the alleged “abduction and retention” of a minor after she failed to take the girl to a visitation center on one occasion—a place where, she says, Chairez himself refuses to go.
“He doesn’t show up, but if I miss an appointment, I’m threatened with having her taken away from me.”
In August 2023, the psychologist began a relationship with another man, Édgar Alan Corona Muñiz. However, six months later, she also sued him for domestic violence.
She said that while recovering from one of the injuries allegedly inflicted by Muñiz, she discovered a photo he had taken with Chairez.
Arámbula, a psychologist, reportedly lost her job after Chairez harassed her and her colleagues
“The two aggressors posted a photo together, as if it were an achievement. To carry out violence against me through Édgar Alan, Cristian was in communication with him. There is moral harm,” the therapist told La Jornada.
“Their complicity in causing permanent damage to me and my inner circle is evident, affecting each and every sphere of my life, while the justice system continues to fail to protect me.”
Arámbula worked as a psychologist at the State Executive Commission for Victim Assistance (Ceeav) in Durango, an agency that reportedly dismissed her after Chairez showed up at her office and harassed both her and her co-workers.
It is unclear whether the certificate presented by Cristian Janet Montenegro Chairez is authentic. In the absence of any public statements from Chairez, it remains unknown whether the lawyer identifies as a woman or uses female pronouns.
