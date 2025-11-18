Mom Blames Daughter For What Dad Did, She Comes Up With Hilariously Wholesome Revenge

Gathering with your family members can be exciting for many reasons. Perhaps you only get to see your siblings a couple times a year, or maybe you’re thrilled to finally have a home cooked meal that’s been made with love by Mom. Or you might just be excited to find out what’s been hiding in Mom’s china cabinet!
One woman recently posted a story on the Petty Revenge subreddit detailing how she’s been getting back at her mother for being blamed for a broken plate over a decade ago. Below, you’ll find all of the hilarious details, as well as a conversation with the woman who shared this story!
This woman was blamed for breaking one of her mother’s plates over a decade ago
So she’s been on a mission ever since to find the perfect replacement
“I am the family pot stirrer and the quickest to start shenanigans; it was not a stretch to think this was my doing”
To learn more about this situation, we reached out to Reddit user Jacknollie, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, we wanted to know what inspired her to share this tale online.
“When I got my hands on more of Mom’s original pattern and could give her more plates than she originally had, I was so excited. I had to tell someone!” the author said. “My sisters can only handle so much of my excitement, so I turned to Reddit!”
We also wondered why she was blamed for breaking the plate in the first place. “It was a fair assumption that I broke the plate and put the decoy in the cupboard. I am the family pot stirrer and the quickest to start shenanigans,” Jacknollie admitted. “It was not a stretch to think this was my doing.”
But as far as she knows, the OP says her father has never admitted to breaking the plate. “And that’s okay. I was never in trouble when it discovered – Mom couldn’t ground me because I was a married adult with two kids living 4 hours away in a different state,” the author noted. “It was all in good fun.”
And how does her family feel about this petty revenge? “My family thinks this is awesome! I text my sisters and oldest niece about latest finds and possible purchases to give to Mom,” Jacknollie shared. “Dad’s not a texter, so I have to tell him my plans when I see him in person – and when my Mom isn’t nearby. Dad’s hearing isn’t as good as it once was!”
“It is truly a family project”
This also isn’t the first time that strangers have been amused by this story. “There was a time my kids and I were in a Corelle outlet store looking for couple random plates. My kids were small and didn’t understand what I was doing. I reminded them of the event and explained my motives,” the author continued. “Another couple in the store was listening intently to my story; I heard them snicker when I told my kids that if grandma was going to say I put a random dish in her cupboard, then of course I was going to put random plates in there!”
“And like I said in the comments, Dad has bought plates and bowls himself and stashed them when the opportunity arises. It is truly a family project,” the OP added.
“I have fiesta dishes at my house, and I have gone with all different colors. Mom likes to say this is her version of my fiesta ware,” Jacknollie shared. “And there are times when I’m visiting and she discovers a new plate. We hear an exasperated, ‘Now where did THIS ONE come from?’ Then we all giggle.”
She also noted that she loved reading through the comments on her post. “While I didn’t get any new ideas for mom, I love that others do shenanigans like this. It’s like a small reminder from a loved one that pops up when it’s least expected.”
“Although, someone mentioned folding the freshly dried clothes and putting them back in the dryer folded. I might have to try that on someone,” the OP says.
Finally, Jacknollie added that she’s not finished with this petty revenge. “Before I left their house to go back to my own family, I did have some time alone in the house. I ended up raising the shelf above mom’s plates to give the stack some more room. I have no idea if she’s noticed.”
Utilizing humor in your daily life is great for your health
Approaching essentially any situation with humor is typically the right move, and a harmless prank of joke can certainly bring people together. According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are a variety of benefits that we can enjoy from pranks and jokes. They build and strengthen cognitive skills, and they can improve our social skills.
It’s necessary to have a complex understanding of language to “get” the double meaning of a joke, and telling or laughing at jokes can certainly strengthen your bonds with others. To have a good sense of humor, you have to understand social norms and what would be a funny way of breaking them. Plus, you need to be an active listener who recognizes the perfect moment to respond with a joke.
Empathy is also another important aspect of being funny, to ensure that the joke lands well but doesn’t step on anyone’s toes or hurt anyone’s feelings. Innocent pranks and humor can also build teamwork, improve self-confidence and make an individual more resilient.
You might even see health benefits from utilizing humor often. The Cleveland Clinic notes that laughter can provide us with a healthy cocktail of oxytocin, dopamine and endorphins, which can greatly improve our moods. But, of course, to have this effect, the humor must be positive in the first place.
Offensive jokes or pranks that leave one person heartbroken are not the way to go. But harmless, inclusive humor that leaves everyone giggling and no one humiliated is always a safe bet. This plate prank is the perfect example. Nobody is injured, and no additional property is damaged. But the whole family gets to enjoy a good laugh every time they gather around for dinner and Mom pulls out the new mystery plate.
Humor can also be a wonderful way to bond with family members
Sharing jokes as a family is a great way to stay close or strengthen bonds. In fact, experts recommend that parents utilize humor with their kids, even if they’re met with eyerolls.
A recent study published in the journal PLOS One found that people who were raised in humorous households are more likely to have a positive view of their parents, have a good relationship with Mom and Dad, say that their parents did a good job raising them and say that they would borrow parenting techniques from what they saw modeled during childhood.
Aside from allowing the family to enjoy a good laugh, Dr. Benjamin Levi, professor of pediatrics and humanities at Pennsylvania State College of Medicine, tells CNN that humor can serve several purposes for parents. For example, it can help de-escalate tense situations and relieve stress. Finding the funny side to any situation can also help children cope with disappointment and teach them not to take life too seriously.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this silly revenge, pandas. How would you react if your plate collection gained hilarious additions every time you pulled it out of the cupboard? Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing harmless but hilarious petty revenge, look no further than right here!
Amused readers shared their reactions to the silly story, and the woman joined in on the conversation
