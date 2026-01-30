Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

by

Children should be able to trust their parents more than anyone else in the world. Your mom and dad are always supposed to be there for you, whether you’re having the best or worst day of your life. 

But the older one woman gets, the more she becomes suspicious of the stories she’s been told by her mother. That’s why she’s finally decided that it’s time to get a DNA test done, against her mom’s wishes. Below, you’ll find the full story that the woman shared on Reddit while seeking advice, as well as some of the responses concerned readers left her. 

This woman has always suspected that her parents have been keeping secrets about her

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Image credits: Garakta-Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

So she finally decided that it’s time to take a DNA test

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Image credits: msvyatkovska/Envato (not the actual photo)

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

The author later revealed some more background information

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Finally, she updated readers on her plans

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Image credits: cigweb_01

It’s perfectly natural to be curious about your family and where you came from

It’s easy to forget this as an adult, but children know almost nothing about the world until they’ve been taught. We aren’t born knowing how to walk, talk, or read, and whatever we are told is taken to be true. For example, if you’re told that the man and woman taking care of you are your parents, you’re not going to question that as an innocent, trusting child.

But if you begin to notice that things aren’t adding up as you get older, you might want to get a DNA test done. According to The Guardian, over 40 million people around the globe have done DNA tests through companies like 23andMe, Ancestry, MyHeritage, and more. Often, people seek out these tests to find their biological parents, siblings that they weren’t aware of, or new relatives.

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s perfectly natural for humans to be curious about where they came from, especially if their family doesn’t keep detailed records. Researchers in the UK found that 66% of adopted women made efforts to find their birth parents, while 34% of adopted men have done the same.  

UConn Health explains that people often search for their birth relatives to learn more about their medical history, to understand why they were adopted, to find out about family traits and/or personalities, and to learn about their family history in general. So if you’re suspicious that your “parents” might not actually be related to you, it’s understandable to seek out a DNA test.

Setting boundaries with toxic parents is necessary

While it’s certainly not common, paternal discrepancy does occur from time to time. This is when a father raises a kid that he is led to believe is his biological child, but in reality, the two share no blood relation. This is estimated to occur in about 1% of families, but it tends to happen with younger parents, unmarried couples, parents of a lower socioeconomic status, or in certain isolated cultural groups.

In this particular situation, however, many readers pointed out that the mother is clearly keeping some secrets from her daughter. And regardless of the lies she’s been telling, she’s treated her daughter poorly for years, which is incredibly unfair.

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

When it comes to dealing with a toxic parent, Headspace recommends first deciding on the role you want to have in the relationship. Then, it’s important to set and enforce boundaries that you feel comfortable with. You might even have to take some time away from the parent altogether to process how they’ve treated you and decide how to move forward.

Headspace notes that family drama is inevitable, but it’s not your responsibility to fix your parents’ issues. If spending time with them only damages your mental health, it might not be worth it to maintain that relationship.

If you can’t trust or rely on your relatives, make sure that you have a support system outside of your family that you can lean on. And don’t be afraid to be honest about how you feel, even if it’s difficult or painful. You deserve to live your truth, with or without your toxic parents around.

Later, the author responded to several readers and shared more details about her situation

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Many readers assured the woman that she had every right to get a DNA test done

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Some even shared similar stories of their own, as well as messages of support for the author

Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More
Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Skinny Pete Playing the Piano in Breaking Bad Will Always Be a Defining Moment
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2017
Turkish Artist Paints Unbelievably Tiny Paintings Onto Small Objects
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary S2 Finale Review: Elizabeth almost got fired and Dmitri comes home
3 min read
May, 9, 2016
2016 Nikon Macro Photo Contest Winners Show The World Like You’ve Never Seen Before
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Paramount Network’s “Ink Master”
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2018
Laura Marano: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2025