People Share “Dark Stuff Going On Around The World” The General Public Is Likely Not Aware Of, And Here Are 30 Of The Most Eye-Opening Answers

Whether we like it or not, our world is sometimes a daunting, hostile place. It’s largely thanks to the ones who were supposed to love and protect it: yes, I am looking at you, my fellow humans. From ecological catastrophes that have reached the point of no return, to a violent war happening in not some outer corner of our planet, but right there in the center of Europe.
No wonder many of you know how it feels to close your eyes before falling asleep and have all these brutalities viciously run through your mind.
This Reddit thread has taken it a step further and asked people “What is some dark stuff going on around the world right now that the public probably doesn’t know about?” which shows how little we know and think of on the not-so-pretty side of the world. So it’s time to erase that oblivion.
#1
The “Clients” of Jeffery Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell are still pedophiles, and still free, putting innocent children at risk.
#2
The concentration camps that the Uyghur Muslims are in right now in China. It’s devastatingly brutal.
#3
Humanity has wiped out 60% of animal populations since 1970.
#4
People are dying because they can’t afford their over-priced medication. A very easy save… just price gouging and horrible healthcare.
#5
The deforestation of Europe. The last protected ancient forests in Europe (mostly in the east) are cut down by big furniture companies from Finland and Austria. The people trying to protect the forests (activists, journalists, park rangers) are being intimidated, beaten and killed, while the police is looking the other way (or sometimes even participating in the abuse). Basically the same thing like in the Amazon basin, but with a lot less visibility.
#6
Saudi Arabia sentencing to death people who refuse to move out of their homes so that they can build Neom, their new mega city. And their relatives being sentenced to multiple decades of prison time just for protesting or merely posting their support for the cause on social media.
#7
California’s water level is very close to the point where we would need to count down the days/months/years of water left
Many say the Water Wars are coming but in some places they are already here
#8
In America there are corporations such as Black Rock buying up tons of houses, whole neighborhoods really. they’re paying higher than asking price, they will then be permanently renting them out and it will further destroy the middle class/working class. they will make middle class ppl permanent renters. and our politicians on both sides of the aisle are letting this happen because they take money from these corporations.
#9
The extent of fisheries and ocean life’s collapse. Alaska just put the emergency brakes on its entire snow crab fishery as the numbers suddenly fell off a cliff. Same for many salmon species, wild fish, etc.
“Plenty of fish in the sea” seems like a saying that will be true forever, but it won’t be. I have seen estimates that there would just be NO commercially-viable fishing by 2048.
We are scraping the bottom of the ocean and emptying it of life
#10
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is at an alarming level. There has already been instances of pan antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria. This can throw us back to the pre antibiotic era. Which will effectively mean, catch an infection and die.
No big pharma wants to invest in antibiotic research because of the huge R&D cost and relatively meagre return. Although everyone agrees that we desperately need new antibiotics
#11
I’m a nurse I’m the U.S. the short staffing is worse than you think. People think the healthcare system *will* collapse or is *going to* collapse but it’s not, it already has. Just because you don’t see the hospitals on fire doesn’t mean there isn’t some *severe* staffing and supply shortages
#12
Women going missing from Indian Reservations across some of the US. Many are young women and probably being used for sex trafficking. There are some interesting podcasts on the subject.
#13
The drift toward authoritarian rule and the dissolution of democracy.
#14
8000 women are burned to death every year over dowry disputes in India. This figure does not count women killed by other means or women who survive the burning or women killed for reasons other than dowry disputes.
#15
70% of the world’s Chocolate comes from West Africa
an estimated 1.5 million child slaves are engaged in chocolate production in Ghana and the Ivory coast, alone — not counting Nigeria and Cameroon
#16
The permafrost is thawing in Siberia, Canada and Alaska. The methane release rate and pre-ice age bacteria awakening from hibernation will reek havoc on our world at an unpredictable rate.
#17
I moved to Sydney 2 weeks ago, and can’t believe how many public suicides there are. It’s almost every day someone kills themselves from jumping from a building or in front of a train. I catch the train almost every day and it feels like a matter of time before I see one happen myself.
We’re in a massive mental health crisis right now and it’s extremely hard to get help.
#18
Fast fashion is a human rights and an environmental disaster. There are certain parts of the garment construction process that cannot be mechanized, so humans have to be involved in the production, and the vast majority of them are underpaid. Additionally, fast fashion (especially in women’s clothing) isn’t made to last, so the fabric and the actual construction is shoddy and the clothes wear out quickly, but fabric recycling is rarely available, so most of those clothes end up in a landfill. Natural fibers release greenhouse gases (ETA: this is an issue in landfills because organic materials decompose in an anaerobic environment in landfills vs an aerobic composting environment which creates more methane as they decompose, and synthetics release chemicals into the water table.
#19
Mass kidnapping of school children in Nigeria and other African nations and the only ones talking about it since 2021 is UNICEF.
Edit: For the record, I’m speaking from an American’s perspective who spent the better part of a decade serving in Europe/Asia with the military and can say for certain the only reason I’m aware of it is because of anti human trafficking awareness the US Air Force talks about constantly. I worked directly with NATO and listening to US AFRICOM talk about it daily and yet you NEVER hear about it in the main stream American media.
#20
The labor used to build the upcoming FIFA world cup stadiums…
#21
Propaganda is being used by several countries. Most of the Western countries people forgets that propaganda can be used in a complex context through mass media.
Always think critically and forge your opinions on a subject based on multiple sources and medias around the world.
#22
The troubled teen industry. They’ve been kidnapping and then abusing kids (for money) for the last 30 years, all legally.
TTI Survivor here… 17 years later, the place I was sent gives me nightmares every single night.
#23
How about state-level law enforcement stealing identifiable property out of evidence control to pay snitches with it.
Source: I lost my career over exposing this practice and everyone involved was promoted.
#24
In Africa there is a very real and very extensive slave trade going on right now to say nothing of the other probably 40 million living in bondage.
#25
I’m in Mexico right now. Indigenous children are being sold for rape in the state of Guerrero like pieces of meat. Gov’t turns a blind eye and civilians are threatened by the cartel. It’s messed up.
#26
Female Infanticide, i.e. the deliberate killing of newborn female children, is still happening in rural India. A full term new born baby is buried alive if unfortunate enough to be female. The mother is usually trying to get pregnant right after, until she finally gives birth to the prized male child.
#27
Human trafficking
You can literally be victim of this while visiting other places or on your vacations.
Right now there are thousands of people that are being trafficked as mere objects
#28
Micro plastics being found in breast milk.
#29
Somalia is pretty much gone at this point, facing war and one of its worst famines in ages, it would be a miracle if they make it through
#30
9% of Eritrea’s population is slaves
The prevalence of modern-day slavery is way more then people like to talk about
