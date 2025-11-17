22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Short comics are an ideal way to pass the time and connect with like-minded people who appreciate similar humor and themes within the same community.
In his work, the artist behind ‘SpaceboyCantLOL’, Mohit Srivastava, is known for rapid theme switches. The comics range from purely delightful jokes and puns to unexpectedly dark material, leaving readers pondering how they ended up there. And well, in times like these, a touch of madness in comic content might be just what is needed.
Of course, Mohit’s work has been featured on Bored Panda, so feel free to check out some of his previous work on our platform by clicking on the last post.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
#1
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#2
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#3
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#4
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#5
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#6
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#7
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#8
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#9
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#10
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#11
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#12
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#13
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#14
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#15
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#16
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#17
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#18
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#19
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#20
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#21
Image source: spaceboycantlol
#22
Image source: spaceboycantlol
Follow Us