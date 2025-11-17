22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

by

Short comics are an ideal way to pass the time and connect with like-minded people who appreciate similar humor and themes within the same community.

In his work, the artist behind ‘SpaceboyCantLOL’, Mohit Srivastava, is known for rapid theme switches. The comics range from purely delightful jokes and puns to unexpectedly dark material, leaving readers pondering how they ended up there. And well, in times like these, a touch of madness in comic content might be just what is needed.

Of course, Mohit’s work has been featured on Bored Panda, so feel free to check out some of his previous work on our platform by clicking on the last post.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#2

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#3

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#4

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#5

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#6

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#7

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#8

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#9

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#10

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#11

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#12

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#13

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#14

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#15

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#16

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#17

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#18

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#19

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#20

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#21

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#22

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected, And Sometimes Dark Endings By SpaceboyCantLOL (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bus Driver Helps Out A Student Crying Over Being Unprepared For Pajama Day At School
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 9 – Five Important Events
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2021
This Artist Makes Replicas Of Pets And The Result Is Lovely
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
13 Infographs On The Do’s And Dont’s Of Social Distancing
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Dragon Slippers With Crochet Scales To Keep Your Toes Warm Because Winter Is Coming
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Trump Mocks Greta Thunberg’s Speech, She Shades Him In Her Twitter Bio
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.