Jaw-Dropping Outfits And Fashion Disasters From The Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards has come and gone and with it — another set of outfits that caught the eyes of many. As our favourite stars graced the carpet, all the attention honed in on the clothes they were wearing as they posed for the cameras.
Hollywood’s biggest names flooded the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 7, 2025 to celebrate all the incredible films and TV shows we got in 2024. And one more thing to celebrate? All the celebrities that showed up were actually decently covered… unlike the 67th Annual Grammys earlier this month.
Fashion, of course, is subjective but here is our list of the good, and the bad, that were showcased last night.
#1 Zoe Saldana
Having starred in four of the six highest-grossing films of all time (Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame), it’s no doubt that Zoe Saldana is a powerful presence in Hollywood.
So it’s a good thing her signature style reflects just that.
From bold, intricate silhouettes to minimalistic, casual outfits, her looks have never failed to represent exactly who she is.
#2 Jeff Goldblum
#3 Marissa Abela
Abela’s deep red gown embodied elegance as she glided along the grand carpet. The actress has always sported outfits that blend traditional elements with a unique, contemporary flair.
Her tailoring is precise and carefully crafted, most often hugging her body in a not-too-tight fit. Once again, she keeps it simple — most often opting out of crazy designs and accessories. But for her, it works just right.
#4 Colman Domingo
Domingo keeps it safe with a simple yet elegant tuxedo in many of his red carpet looks. ‘Safe’ might seem boring, but the Fear the Walking Dead actor always jazzes it up with stylist accessories, complimenting colors, and a perfect pose to top it all off.
#5 Margaret Qualley
It’s giving Greek goddess.
The actress has always gravitated towards looks with a whimsical nature, with hints of vintage and modern styling sprinkled within.
The elegant hair, flowy white dress, and silver accessories absolutely commanded the attention of everyone present.
#6 Cynthia Erivo
This Wicked Witch of the West looked every bit the part — in a good way, of course.
Carrying an air of defiance and authority, the Academy Award nominee dominated in an unapologetically expressive black dress that had a unique figure and structure.
Her smokey eye-shadow and signature long nails did their part in making sure she stood out from the crowd.
#7 Angelina Jolie
One word when it comes to Angelina Jolie’s looks: effortless.
The Maleficent actress is well-known for the one she combines a timeless style with one that is simultaneously elegant and graceful. The flowy shape of her gown last night compliments well with her figure, and the decision to let her golden locks stay down was definitely the right choice.
#8 Marianne Jean-Baptiste
It’s no doubt that Marianne Jean-Baptiste is a huge presence when it comes to the world of fashion, and it isn’t difficult to see why. She’s a stickler for unforgettable styles, embracing her individuality to the full while combining elegance and personality into her looks.
#9 Zoe Ziegler
#10 Leighton Meester
The Gossip Girl star absolutely stunned the crowd in a beautiful, sparkling champagne-colored gown that trailed behind her. The off-shoulder look on the left side of her body gave a unique touch to the simple, yet elegant dress.
In the past, she’s often opted for monochromatic outfits, as well, and made sure to let her gowns do the talking, rather than her accessories.
#11 Ella Hunt
#12 Marissa Bode
This Wicked actress has never let her spinal cord injury deter her from serving some of the best red carpet looks.
Her unique experience as a disabled woman is always reflected so elegantly in her looks, especially with last night’s outfit. In an intricate, uniquely designed silver gown, she collaborated with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn to deliver the perfect blend of vibrancy and elegance.
#13 Orlando Bloom
#14 Kate Hudson
#15 Dakota Fanning
#16 Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster keeps it simple — but it works for her.
Her style on red carpets can be best described as minimalistic, always gravitating towards well-fitted gowns or suits, without any excessive fur or bling.
The colors she chooses are very refined and give off the feel of a classic Hollywood star with a modern, demanding edge.
#17 Colin Farrell
#18 Melissa Rauch
#19 Kathryn Hahn
The Marvel star looked every bit her on-screen character Agatha as she walked the carpet in a black, ruffled gown that looked eerily like a crow.
There was a vision in place, but the excess ruffles beginning at the skirt was overwhelming to say the least, despite her gorgeous make-up look and hairdo.
#20 Sara Foster
Too many flowers? Sara Foster certainly doesn’t think so.
The actress had an aura of fresh air as she walked into the Critics Choice Awards with a gown that screamed spring.
“Between this and Sara Foster’s Golden Globes look, she’s the best dressed celeb of 2025,” read a comment under a clip that featured the 44-year-old with her sister Erin Foster.
#21 Erin Foster
#22 Kali Reis
#23 Myha’la
#24 Natasha Lyonne
#25 Demi Moore
Navy was a fine color for Demi Moore, but the shape of it all was a different story.
The shape was strikingly strange, hugging onto her body in a very tight silhouette — not to mention the eye-capturing neckline — and it looked like the rest of the dress was put through a paper shredder.
#26 Nicole Kidman
The Babygirl actress has experimented in all different kinds of realms when it comes to fashion. From gowns with intricate patterns woven in the fabric to a sleek, bold choice such as the suit pictured above, Kidman certainly embodies her signature style of minimalistic fearlessness.
#27 Moeka Hoshi
Paying tribute to her character in Shōgun with the bold red, Hoshi didn’t hesitate to embrace her vibrant style that somehow always makes a statement.
Classified by her sophistication and modernness, the Japanese actress was a stunning figure among many fashion icons.
#28 Naomi Watts
#29 Melanie Zanetti
#30 Rachel Brosnahan
#31 Jackie Tohn
Jackie Tohn served as the perfect picture of elegance and grace brought to life.
With her golden-hued gown that hugged tight to her legs and pooled softly on the carpet, her entire outfit screamed vintage confidence.
Her signature style doesn’t include anything too daring, instead gravitating towards casually-designed patterns and colors.
#32 Bowen Yang
#33 Jordan Firstman
#34 David Alan Grier
#35 Michelle Yeoh
It’s no doubt that Michelle Yeoh is a fashion icon, but her look last night did not live it up to that name or do her any justice.
She’s had her fair share of beautiful looks in the past, so what happened yesterday when she showed up in what looked like a handful of cut-out curtains, all varying in shades of blue?
The color did work well for her — however, the design and the shape could have been a lot better.
#36 Joey King
#37 Bridget Everett
Nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in Somebody Somewhere, Bridgit Everett was a flash of summer color as she commanded attention in an off-the-shoulder bright orange dress.
But it seemed as if a few fans weren’t vibing with the outfit.
“oh my God, no,” one person wrote on X while another said her “look is horrible.”
#38 Lupita Nyong’o
#39 Caitriona Balfe
#40 Hannah Einbinder
The comedian was a literal geometric figure.
Going above and beyond is always applauded during award shows, but it seems like the actress may have gone a bit overboard. With harsh lines paired with the olive-green color, this outfit stood out for all the wrong reasons.
#41 Ariana Grande
As The List so hilariously put it, “Ariana Grande’s outfit looked like it was designed to scare Kathryn Hahn away.”
The popstar has always been known to dedicate her red carpet fits to her beloved Glinda, and it seems like last night’s was no exception — though it looked to be more of a nod towards the scarecrow in Wicked.
And while the top half seems to be working just fine, it’s the bottom that’s raised a couple of brows. The material dangling from the skirt isn’t the best look, and the color scheme could have been chosen with a lot more care.
