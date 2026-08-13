Danny Bonaduce: Bio And Career Highlights

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Danny Bonaduce: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Danny Bonaduce

August 13, 1959

Broomall, Pennsylvania, US

67 Years Old

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Danny Bonaduce: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Danny Bonaduce?

Dante Daniel Bonaduce is an American actor and radio personality known for his enduring wisecracking presence in entertainment. He has consistently navigated the spotlight across several decades, shifting from child stardom to a respected media figure.

Bonaduce’s breakout role as Danny Partridge on The Partridge Family sitcom cemented his place in pop culture. This popular 1970s series, which chronicled a singing family band, made him a household name for his portrayal of the redheaded bassist.

Early Life and Education

Dante Daniel Bonaduce was born in Broomall, Pennsylvania, the son of TV writer and producer Joseph Bonaduce and freelance writer Betty Bonaduce. His early home life was reportedly tumultuous.

Bonaduce later attended Los Angeles Pierce College, though he was already establishing an acting career from a young age. His family’s ties to television provided early entry into the industry.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Danny Bonaduce’s life, including his first marriage to Setsuko Hattori and a subsequent union with Gretchen Hillmer. His relationship with Hillmer, an actress, lasted over sixteen years.

Bonaduce shares two children, Countess Isabella Michaela Bonaduce and Count Dante Jean-Michel Valentino Bonaduce, with Gretchen Hillmer. He is currently married to Amy Railsback, whom he wed in 2010.

Career Highlights

Danny Bonaduce’s breakthrough came with his role as Danny Partridge in The Partridge Family sitcom, a show that aired from 1970 to 1974. His character was the fictional band’s bassist, contributing to eight albums and a number-one single.

He successfully transitioned to a long-running career in radio, hosting popular morning shows in cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Seattle. Bonaduce’s distinctive on-air personality kept him a consistent media presence for decades, alongside appearances in reality TV like Breaking Bonaduce.

Signature Quote

“If you ever get rich and famous, you are special. Then if the floor drops out, and you become down and out, you have a new perspective.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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