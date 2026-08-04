Daniel Dae Kim: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Daniel Dae Kim
August 4, 1968
Busan, South Korea
58 Years Old
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Who Is Daniel Dae Kim?
Daniel Dae Kim is an American actor and producer, known for crafting complex characters with depth and gravitas across diverse genres. His influential career has significantly advanced Asian American representation in media.
He first gained widespread public attention as Jin-Soo Kwon in the hit ABC series Lost, a role that required him to quickly relearn Korean. This groundbreaking performance earned him a 2006 Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble.
Early Life and Education
Born in Busan, South Korea, Daniel Dae Kim immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of one, settling in New York City before growing up in Easton and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. His parents are Jung Kim and Doo-tae Kim.
He graduated from Freedom High School, where he was involved in sports and student government. Kim later earned a Bachelor of Arts in theater and political science from Haverford College, followed by a Master of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.
Notable Relationships
Daniel Dae Kim has been married to Mia Rhee since June 12, 1993, with their long-standing union serving as a private cornerstone of his public life.
The couple shares two sons, Zander and Jackson. Kim often expresses appreciation for his wife’s steadfast support in maintaining their family’s stability.
Career Highlights
Daniel Dae Kim anchored the hit ABC series Lost for six seasons as Jin-Soo Kwon, a role that garnered him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble in 2006. He later starred as Chin Ho Kelly on CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 for seven seasons, expanding his fan base and critical acclaim.
Beyond acting, Kim founded the production company 3AD in 2014, making history as the first Asian American actor with a first-look deal at CBS Television Studios. 3AD went on to executive produce the successful medical drama The Good Doctor.
His stage career includes a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face.
Signature Quote
“It takes facing obstacles to grow strong enough to overcome them.”
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