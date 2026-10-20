Dan Fogler: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Dan Fogler
October 20, 1976
Brooklyn, New York, US
50 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Dan Fogler?
Dan Fogler is an American actor known for his expressive comedic talent and screen warmth. His distinct performances seamlessly balance sharp slapstick timing with genuine heart across theater and film.
He achieved global fame portraying non-magical baker Jacob Kowalski in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. His warm portrayal brought vital heart and humor to the fantasy blockbuster franchise, establishing him as an international fan favorite.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Brooklyn, Dan Fogler developed a creative spark within his close-knit family. His father worked as a surgeon while his mother taught English, instilling a strong appreciation for storytelling that fueled his childhood passion for performing skits.
He later attended Poly Prep Country Day School before pursuing formal theater training. At Boston University, he honed his acting technique and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, setting the stage for his energetic career.
Notable Relationships
Dan Fogler has enjoyed a long-term partnership with career coach Jodie Capes. The couple married in 2009 after several years of dating, maintaining a steady and supportive union away from the harsh Hollywood spotlight.
Together, Fogler and his wife share two children and reside primarily in New York. They prioritize a balanced family life, frequently collaborating on creative ventures while keeping their young children out of public media focus.
Career Highlights
Fogler broke out on Broadway in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. His scene-stealing turn earned him a Tony Award in 2005, paving the way for prominent comedic film roles in Balls of Fury and Good Luck Chuck.
He expanded his global reach by starring in major franchise television and film. Besides starring in the Fantastic Beasts series, he portrayed Luke in The Walking Dead and embodied director Francis Ford Coppola in the acclaimed miniseries The Offer.
Outside acting, Fogler flourishes as an author and independent graphic novelist. He created popular comic series like Moon Lake and Brooklyn Gladiator, proving his versatile narrative voice across multiple artistic mediums.
Signature Quote
“I feel like I am a kid in a candy store every time I get to step onto a set and create magic.”
Follow Us