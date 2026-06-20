55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Our brains need a break from time to time. It could be after a long day at work or a stressful moment at home, and you just want to consume something that doesn’t require you to think.
That’s what online communities like Daily Dose of Reddit are for. Here, you can find stories, funny memes, interesting questions, and random cool things that may resonate with you in some way. The posts are meant to entertain and make your mental pause worthwhile.
We’ve collected some of the posts from the page, which currently has 12,000 weekly visitors. Scroll through and see what everyone enjoys about it.
#1 Chomp
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#2 I Would Watch It
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#3 Nextdoor Can Be So Much Fun
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If you want to join the discussions in the Daily Dose of Reddit community, the overarching rule is simple: Keep it chill. However, you’re also not allowed to post selfies, spam, spoilers, or overly offensive “edgy” content. According to its profile section, it’s a subreddit with “fewer dumb rules than other humor subs.”
#4 A Portent
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#5 Portions Are A Lie
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#6 This Duck Is Happy
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Content from subreddits like this provides a form of escapism from the toxic parts of the internet. It allows users to forget the doom and gloom of current events by offering “mindless” entertainment.
According to psychologist Dr. Ashley Olivine, it’s natural for people to seek escapism as a way to either cope with traumatic situations or memories, manage challenges, and relieve stress.
#7 He Found A Loophole
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#8 Waffle House
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#9 Not Because It Is Easy
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Dr. Olivine emphasizes that escapism through daydreaming and online scrolling can be beneficial but requires intentionality and moderation. As she points out, doing it in excess has its drawbacks, which can affect a person’s quality of life.
“Escapism may also cause withdrawal from social relationships, marked by friends or family noting decreased connection or missed social events,” Dr. Olivine wrote.
#10 I Never Noticed Before, But It’s True
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#11 BBC Science Focus
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#12 The New Rock-Paper-Scissors
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Regarding the benefits of escapism in one’s life, Dr. Olivine says it depends on the chosen activity. She urges engaging in physical activity and getting lost in a book, for example, rather than spending too much time on social media or doing random shopping sprees that may lead to overspending.
#13 Bricks And Minifigs
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#14 She Doesn’t Understand
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#15 Knowledge Is Good
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Dr. Olivine also noted that it is important to determine whether your chosen form of escapism is healthy by considering your motivation for doing it.
“Exercise, such as running, is a healthy form of escapism if your goals are to increase positive emotions and promote well-being. Exercise as an unhealthy form of escapism might involve doing so as a form of punishment.”
#16 Gym King Duck
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#17 God Tier Take On Nfts By @adamsacks On Twitter
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#18 There’s A Business Opportunity Here
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#19 Introverts
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#20 You Call It Trauma
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#21 Nevertheless
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#22 Stay Fresh
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#23 Lost Uber Driver
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#24 Leeeeerooooooy Jenkins!
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#25 I’ll Take “Foreign Languages” For 100, Alex
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#26 Fortunately The Bad Days Are Over
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#27 If “Fur Babies” Are Okay
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#28 She’s Got Reddit Figured Out
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#29 Ah, Nature
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#30 It’s Easier For Dogs
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#31 Be Careful With Projections
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#32 Hey Buddy
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#33 I Will Do This
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#34 Lisa Simpson Has A Good Idea About Remakes
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#35 Haven’t We All Been Here At Least Once?
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#36 Now That’s What I Call A Face Swap
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#37 Hold Up
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#38 Quantum Humor
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#39 The Last Cat Of The Day
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#40 “Paper Towel Now!”
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#41 Memories
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#42 Don’t Let Him Fail
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#43 Computer Technology
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#44 One Violence, Please
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#45 This Is So Annoying
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#46 Not All Men
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#47 He’s Got My Vote
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#48 Lord Of The Flies Unit
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#49 Poor Marco
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#50 Inflation
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#51 Ironic
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#52 Spot On
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#53 Her Dmv Photo
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#54 Cursive
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#55 Picking A Good Pet Name
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