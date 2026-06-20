55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

by

Our brains need a break from time to time. It could be after a long day at work or a stressful moment at home, and you just want to consume something that doesn’t require you to think. 

That’s what online communities like Daily Dose of Reddit are for. Here, you can find stories, funny memes, interesting questions, and random cool things that may resonate with you in some way. The posts are meant to entertain and make your mental pause worthwhile. 

We’ve collected some of the posts from the page, which currently has 12,000 weekly visitors. Scroll through and see what everyone enjoys about it.

#1 Chomp

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

#2 I Would Watch It

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: liberty4now

#3 Nextdoor Can Be So Much Fun

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

If you want to join the discussions in the Daily Dose of Reddit community, the overarching rule is simple: Keep it chill. However, you’re also not allowed to post selfies, spam, spoilers, or overly offensive “edgy” content. According to its profile section, it’s a subreddit with “fewer dumb rules than other humor subs.” 

#4 A Portent

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: liberty4now

#5 Portions Are A Lie

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#6 This Duck Is Happy

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: liberty4now

Content from subreddits like this provides a form of escapism from the toxic parts of the internet. It allows users to forget the doom and gloom of current events by offering “mindless” entertainment. 

According to psychologist Dr. Ashley Olivine, it’s natural for people to seek escapism as a way to either cope with traumatic situations or memories, manage challenges, and relieve stress.

#7 He Found A Loophole

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Waffle House

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: liberty4now

#9 Not Because It Is Easy

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

Dr. Olivine emphasizes that escapism through daydreaming and online scrolling can be beneficial but requires intentionality and moderation. As she points out, doing it in excess has its drawbacks, which can affect a person’s quality of life. 

“Escapism may also cause withdrawal from social relationships, marked by friends or family noting decreased connection or missed social events,” Dr. Olivine wrote.

#10 I Never Noticed Before, But It’s True

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: liberty4now

#11 BBC Science Focus

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: liberty4now

#12 The New Rock-Paper-Scissors

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

Regarding the benefits of escapism in one’s life, Dr. Olivine says it depends on the chosen activity. She urges engaging in physical activity and getting lost in a book, for example, rather than spending too much time on social media or doing random shopping sprees that may lead to overspending. 

#13 Bricks And Minifigs

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: PepperSprayP

#14 She Doesn’t Understand

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

#15 Knowledge Is Good

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

Dr. Olivine also noted that it is important to determine whether your chosen form of escapism is healthy by considering your motivation for doing it. 

“Exercise, such as running, is a healthy form of escapism if your goals are to increase positive emotions and promote well-being. Exercise as an unhealthy form of escapism might involve doing so as a form of punishment.”

#16 Gym King Duck

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

#17 God Tier Take On Nfts By @adamsacks On Twitter

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: SAA-2099

#18 There’s A Business Opportunity Here

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Introverts

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#20 You Call It Trauma

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

#21 Nevertheless

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Stay Fresh

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Lost Uber Driver

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Leeeeerooooooy Jenkins!

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#25 I’ll Take “Foreign Languages” For 100, Alex

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Fortunately The Bad Days Are Over

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#27 If “Fur Babies” Are Okay

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#28 She’s Got Reddit Figured Out

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Ah, Nature

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

#30 It’s Easier For Dogs

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Be Careful With Projections

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Hey Buddy

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#33 I Will Do This

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Lisa Simpson Has A Good Idea About Remakes

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Haven’t We All Been Here At Least Once?

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: PepperSprayP

#36 Now That’s What I Call A Face Swap

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Hold Up

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Quantum Humor

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#39 The Last Cat Of The Day

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#40 “Paper Towel Now!”

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Memories

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: liberty4now

#42 Don’t Let Him Fail

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: liberty4now

#43 Computer Technology

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

#44 One Violence, Please

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#45 This Is So Annoying

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: PepperSprayP

#46 Not All Men

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

#47 He’s Got My Vote

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Lord Of The Flies Unit

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

#49 Poor Marco

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: liberty4now

#50 Inflation

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: create_content

#51 Ironic

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#52 Spot On

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#53 Her Dmv Photo

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#54 Cursive

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#55 Picking A Good Pet Name

55 Miscellaneous Posts That Might Entertain You When You Get Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pampered 19YO Snatches Sister’s Hubs And Marries Him, He Pops Back Up After Years And Wants Ex Back
3 min read
May, 10, 2026
50 Hilarious Memes To Help You Better Express How You’re Feeling Today
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Internet Can’t Stop Laughing At Brits Who Are In Absolute Chaos Because Of A Little Snow
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My 29 Comics That Every Dog Owner Will Understand
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
25 Major Fashion Disasters From Met Gala Afterparty After Stars Shed Their Elaborate Looks
3 min read
May, 12, 2026
I Run A Small Animal Rescue: This Is What I See Every Day
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025