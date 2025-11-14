I Use My Kids To Make The Most Epic Christmas Cards Every Year

My original goal was to make cards that were different than everyone else. I’m in the advertising industry on the creative side, so I had to come up with something beyond the normal “family pose”. Over the years it’s been fun coming up with new ways to show off their personalities. I will say, it’s also become a “thing”. Every year around Thanksgiving, my wife starts asking “what is the idea for the card this year?” So it’s now yet another thing on the “to do” list. With all of that being said, it’s still one of my favorite things to do with the boys. And I hope when they look back on all the cards they feel the same.
