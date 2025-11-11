Dad Turns His 6-Month-Old Baby Into A Naughty Leprechaun For St. Patrick’s Day

You may remember a story we ran a couple of months ago about Alan Lawrence, the man who turned his 4-month old son Rockwell into an elf. Well, now he’s at it again, but this time he’s turned Rockwell, now 6-months old, into a Leprechaun instead. Well, it is Saint Patrick’s Day after all.
Rockwell’s mom made his costume, and then Alan, an art director and web-designer from Utah, placed his mini-model in various naughty scenarios before editing the photographs later. Even the family dog got involved! Although, fortunately for him, the green paint was added in Photoshop.
As you can see from the adorable pictures below, Rockwell seems pretty comfortable in his latest cheeky role. The only question is, what will his dad dress him up as next?
