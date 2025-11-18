Mean Couple Makes A Waitress Cry, This Dad Makes His Daughter Cry From Laughter With His Revenge

The world is awash with people who absolutely feel entitled to make everyone’s life worse. From outrageous demands, to just nasty behavior, some folks make their own delusions everyone’s problem. So every now and then, a hero rises and makes them regret acting the way they do.
A woman shared the hilarious story of her father taking a gassy bit of revenge on a rude couple. After a huge meal, they spotted the offending couple in an elevator they were taking, so the father decided to enact justice. Netizens applauded his actions and shared their own stories of revenge.
Entitled people often think the world has to bend to their needs
Image credits: NatalyaTemnaya (not the actual photo)
So one man saw a golden opportunity to get revenge on a rude couple in an elevator
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Yuliia Tretynychenko (not the actual photo)
Image source: JynxMama
Entitlement is a modern plague
People in the service industry, like “Sandy” have to often take the brunt of abuse from the entitled section of the population. For one reason or another, these people have a deeply rooted belief that the entire world has to bend their way. Because, naturally, that’s not how anything actually works, the “gap” between their expectations and reality ends up creating a decent amount of chaos.
What really sets entitled people apart from just nasty people, is the fact that they tend to legitimately believe that they are right. If this kind of person commits a literal theft, they will find some means of mental gymnastics to pass it off as ok. Psychologists believe that this is the result of an overactive feeling of narcissism.
Because service staff can’t just walk away from a rude customer, they often end up feeding this person’s (or couple’s) entitlement. After all, they were rude and demanding, yet they got what they wanted. Customer support reps, flight attendants, and other folks who have to deal with a lot of people day in and day out no doubt have similar experiences.
People love revenge stories because they represent justice being served
However, the advent of influencer culture means that now there are entitled people walking the streets or other public places and wondering why are there so many people “blocking” their shots. Fortunately, this story still shows that regular citizens are willing to step up and, at the very least, make an entitled person’s day just that much worse.
Interestingly, while it’s vital that justice is served, research suggests that a lot of entitlement comes from the perception of grievances. In other words, if you aggravate an entitled person enough, they will twist this into some false reality where they deserve more. That being said, the entire universe can’t bend to the delusions of a tiny handful of weirdos. So if you have the sort of chance OP’s father had, it’s best that you simply take it.
After all, revenge is a reaction to bad behavior. If OP’s father had farted on random people, he would no doubt be the villain. That’s a pretty rude thing to do. But because they had been downright nasty, he has gone from a flatulent offender to a hero. This is the core of any good revenge story. If the revenge is disproportionate, it just seems strange. Instead, the justice must match the crime.
While Sandy will probably never learn that she was avenged, it is comical to imagine a universe where the entitled couple put two and two together. Perhaps they even imagined that Sandy sent this fart-assassin after them. This is, of course, wild speculation and wishful thinking, but hopefully, they now have a constant paranoia of annoying waitstaff with a longer reach than they expected.
Netizens thought the story was hilarious
Some shared similar stories
Follow Us