Dad Constantly Steals 17 Y.O. Daughter’s Food, She Deliberately Starts Adding Lemon To Her Food Because He Is Allergic To Citrus

The internet is full of wholesome and not-so-good advice on parenting, what is better to do and what not to do for parents in any given situation. This is really very convenient and new parents can only be grateful to have these experiences shared with them. But what there is very little of on the internet is advice on what children with naughty parents should do.
Just imagine a teenager who loves their parents very much, is on good terms with them, but for some reason they do not like some particular feature in their behavior. You can talk once, twice, thrice – but nothing changes. In fact, there is nothing really bad or offensive about this behavior, it is just annoying. What to do then?
With such a question, the author of a post in the AITA community turned to redditors, and her post scored 742 upvotes and about 130 different comments. The Original Poster found an interesting solution to her father’s problem, and just wanted to know if it was right from other people’s point of view.
The Original Poster is annoyed that her 50 Y.O. dad constantly takes her food behind her back
So, the OP is 17 years old and over the past year, she’s been noticing that her 50 Y.O. father has been constantly taking her food wherever she leaves it. No matter what the girl cooks, no matter what she brings home from work or from school, as soon as she left it unattended for a while, her dad immediately ate it.
Not that the daughter was strongly against it, but gradually it began to get on her nerves. Just imagine – you brought home something tasty and healthy from work, looking forward to eating it – and then look – the yummy has already been eaten. This, you see, is a shame.
The girl tried to talk with her dad but with no results at all
And it’s also a shame that the dad didn’t even ask permission at all – he just took and ate, and moreover, he didn’t inform her that he ate something. The girl was strong for a long time and tried to talk with her father, but nothing helped. As a result, she had to move from talk to action.
The OP started adding lemon juice to literally everything she cooked or brought home as her dad is allergic to citrus
The fact is that the man is allergic to citrus, so the daughter decided to add lemon juice to literally everything that she cooked or brought home. Of course, she warned her father that there was lemon in the food so that he could avoid health problems – but now the food stealing has stopped.
The OP admits that every time she told her father that the food contained lemon or lemon juice, he got very upset. As a result, the girl began to worry about whether she jad really offended her beloved dad, and decided to ask redditors for advice.
People in the comments approved of this idea and it also turned out that the OP is not alone with this problem
We must say that the people in the comments supported the OP, arguing that she did everything right – firstly, coming up with a solution original enough to cope with her father’s childishness, and secondly, by making sure to warn him about the lemon in his food so that no health problems will arise.
Needless to say, some commenters told that the OP that she is not alone in her problem with her father, and many parents have a similar thing. For example, one of the people in the comments said that they specifically began to add pepper when cooking in order to wean their mother off of stealing food.
Moreover, such tricks even form people’s eating habits – for example, one of the commenters also began to cover all their food with parmesan, because their father always liked to taste his kids’ food, but he hated parmesan. As a result, the commenter now cannot even imagine their meals without this cheese.
We wonder if your parents ever took your food without asking, and if so, how did you cope with a similar problem? Also, let us know what you think about this story, or better yet, tell us your own in the comments.
