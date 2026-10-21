Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out

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Some folks like to strut around their authority and rules in such a way that it almost feels like they are asking for someone to exploit a loophole. What we’re talking about here is of course so called “malicious compliance” when someone simply does exactly what they are told, knowing the outcome will work out in their favor.

A netizen shared their bit of malicious compliance when they were being kicked out of their father’s home. He demanded that they move everything by a specific deadline and even took apart the furniture. The netizen offered to pack, but he was insistent on it being “his house, his rules.”

It can be pretty satisfying to get around petty rules

Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out

Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out

Which is why one netizen decided to not mention they won’t be taking the furniture

Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out

magnific (not the actual photo)

Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out

He added some more details later

Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out

Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out

gothemstyle

They also responded to some comments

Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out
Man Regrets Shutting Up His Son, Who Just Wanted To Arrange A More Convenient Way To Move Out

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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