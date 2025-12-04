48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

by

If someone were to come to you and ask, “What is the thing that you like about the cats the most?” what would you say? Well, of course, you could simply answer that you’re not a cat person and go on about your day. But if you are one, what would you say?

At the same time, we know what people from the r/earfurnishings community would say. As the name suggests, they’re ear furnishings. Kind of a niche thing to like about felines, but check out today’s list and see for yourself—they tend to actually be very endearing!

More info: Reddit

#1 My Boy’s Ear Hair Is Getting A Little Out Of Hand…

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Delicious_Raccoon8

#2 This Is Fae. She Practically Has Pigtails

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Life-Log-7657

#3 Was Told My Stevie Girl Belongs On Here 🤷‍♀️

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: LingonberryFlimsy931

At this point, we don’t have to tell you that cats are one of the most beloved pets out there. After all, they are only defeated by dogs in the “race” of the most common pet. Each person has their own reason to love these pets – from their interesting characters to quirky but loving behavior to their cute and fluffy appearances. Or maybe all of these things combined are what draw people to cats.

Either way, today, let’s focus on their cuteness specifically. You see, there are some specific criteria that are considered to be generally cute. This includes things like big, forward-facing eyes; a soft body shape; a large head (when compared to the rest of their body); round ears, and so on. 

#4 Turkey The Tnr Cat

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: ultimatesmackdown

#5 The Ear Furnishings To End All Ear Fursnishings

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: accident_prone_pud

#6 Is She Not The Most Ridiculous Looking Thing You’ve Ever Seen

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: em69420ma

If you really think about it, these are all characteristics that human babies tend to have. And that’s the exact reason why we find them cute – our brains are wired to summon caregiving instincts when faced with them. This way, we would have the urge to protect and nurture our offspring, which ensures the survival of our species. 

And while cats and other cute pets aren’t technically our offspring (we’re not talking about the whole pet parent debate here), they can still cause us to feel similar things. It’s a phenomenon called “baby schema” or “kindchenschema,” and it was defined by ethologist Konrad Lorenz. 

#7 My Cat Has Sprouted One Random Extra Long Ear Hair

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: MorningGlory439

#8 Adopted This Baby Two Days Ago

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: akpaige

#9 My Dumb, Handsome Son Wearing His Bottle Cap Of Shame

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: FinnRose1997

In fact, sometimes the baby schema affects our brains so strongly that we experience something called “cuteness (or playful) aggression.” It’s basically when you see something unbearably cute, and you’re filled with so much emotion that you feel like gritting your teeth, and squeezing something or anything similar, but without causing any harm. 

This kind of feeling is categorized under “dimorphous expression” – when your external actions don’t match what you’re feeling inside. This is similar to something like crying out of happiness.

#10 Daya Is Ready To Take Your Call

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Fast_Moon

#11 I Was Told To Post Kimiko Here. Her Ears Normally Make A Full Circle

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Legitimate_Celery_65

#12 Every Day His Ear Poofs Get Just A Little Bit More Majestic

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Zanthalia

Scientists believe that it usually manifests when the emotions we feel are overwhelming and we try to manage them by balancing them with a seemingly contradictory expression. 

As we’ve already acknowledged, various things that carry certain characteristics can evoke kinderschema. What we haven’t done is give examples of that. So, for that, take a peek at today’s list – it’s full of cats with ear furnishings, and these pics are very dang cute. 

#13 Mr. Bill Is Groggy From His Nap

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Annual-Resort9086

#14 Take Away

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Miao906

#15 Absolutely Knocked Out

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: jesterfight

Ear furnishings are just the fine hairs that grow inside a cat’s ear canal. Officially, they serve the purpose of protecting the ear’s canal from debris and dust, and they also aid hearing by directing sound vibrations toward the eardrum.

And unofficially, this just adds an additional layer of charm to these already endearing felines. Do you agree?

#16 My Distinguished Little Sweetheart

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Standard_Breakfast99

#17 How Long Are These Going To Get 😆

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Jessweasel23

#18 Shelter Kitty Ear Floofs

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: truetrue23

#19 I Think Travis Belongs Here…

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Certain_Morning_3623

#20 I Was Tagged Into This Group, This Is My Freya 🐈 She’s All The Princess 🎀

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: TainaLove

#21 Sonar Furnishings On This One

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: usernames_taken_grrl

#22 My Fluff

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Crunchwrap-_-Supreme

#23 As A Cat Groomer I See A Lot, But These??

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: letsallgetoolong

#24 Even Warlock Is Surprised By His Amazing Furnishings

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Toxikfoxx

#25 I Was Told To Post My Boy Fridge Here!

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: JermaMars

#26 Til Some Cats Are Actually Gremlins

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: eliseetc

#27 My Artemis, The Smoothest Brain In The House (And I Have Four Cats)

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: x6black6cat6x

#28 Smokey

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Anxious_Broccoli

#29 Possum Would Like To Say Hello

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Hey_brando

#30 Scarlett Was Having A Good Ear Hair Day

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: juniperlunaper

#31 He Lost His Ears To Frostbite B4 I Got Him But His Ear Furnishings Stick Out Farther Than His Ears

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Voldo_ate_my_sister

#32 I Was Told My Boy Bastian Would Be Welcomed Here 😸

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: tommibs

#33 Hallooo, Massimo Was Told He Would Be Welcomed Here 😊👋🏼🐈

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: godsleastfav0rite

#34 Meet My Son

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Disastrous-Night-965

#35 Winchester

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Sillygirltime

#36 We Will Be Welcoming This Little Guy To Our Home Next Month. Meet , Havik

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Appropriate_End_3345

#37 Clover, Our Widdles

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: weebaldee

#38 My Best Friend In The Whole World

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: permanentpizza

#39 Flying Away

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Cheekyangelbaby

#40 Help Us Name Our New Ear Floof!

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: OutrageousWasabi3001

#41 Was Told To Welcome Khajiit And His Ears Here, So I Will Deliver 🤲

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: jessnlz

#42 Extra Spikey Today

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: curious_george95

#43 Do These Count As Ear Furnishings Or Are They Called Something Else Since They’re Behind?

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: stargirl_lexis

#44 Arson Has Out Of Control Ear Furnishings And They Just Keep Getting Floofier!

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: Trick_Cranberry915

#45 Figured This Would Be Appreciated Here, My Aggie With Her Long Ear Hairs. 🐈‍⬛

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: MarcelineFlowers

#46 Outdoor Furnishings!

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: samwilk23

#47 New Unnamed Kitten With Ear Floof For Days 🥰

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: PixelBuckaroo

#48 Bonnie Says Hello

48 Kittens With Fluffy Ear Furnishings That Add Extra Charm To Their Cuteness

Image source: l0singmymarbles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Yes, We’ll Take An Ahsoka Tano Series On Disney+
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2020
Man Visits To Introduce Baby Son, Is Met With A Full-Blown Intervention From His Mom
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
“Rick and Morty’s” Rick Sanchez is Full of Great Quotes
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2018
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chad’s Apology
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2016
20 Reasons Why House Hunters Will Last Forever
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2019
An Alien Series Coming to FX? Oh Boy
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2021