50 Of The Most Heartwarming Pics And Stories Of Happily Adopted Pets (Best-Of-All-Time Edition)

Get ready to suffer a heart attack from the cuteness that you will experience in this listicle. Not literally, of course.
You can wager how excited people get when they adopt and rescue a puppy or a kitten or any other floof of floofiness, but it seems to go double—nae, triple—for the floofs themselves. And when it hits the internet, the joy spreads.
Speaking of which, guess what’s hiding just a few scrolls away? Yep, the joy we just talked about.
#1 The Time I Rescued A Crying Kitten Outside My Cat Cuddled Her
Image source: zozozkittykat
#2 We Adopted An 11-Year Old Cat From A Chicago Shelter. He And My 13-Yo Daughter Fell In Love. This Is Them After She Got Back From A Week At Camp
Image source: tiffanymcclure
#3 My Friend Just Texted “Adopted A Dog Yesterday”…. With This Pic
Image source: slabcobot
#4 My Husband Couldn’t Have Pets Growing Up. When We Bought Our First House I Got Him A Little Surprise
Image source: MaggieTheMoggy
#5 My Rescue Cat Assuring My Recently Adopted Pup That She Will Be All Right And Is Now In A Home Full Of Love
Image source: logannicole_xo
#6 Had To Say Goodbye To Becker. Adopted Him At 18 Because He Needed A Final Home And He Surprised Us By Being The Most Loving Cat That Ever Lived. Never Missed An Opportunity To Get Pets And Would Always Greet You At The Door. I Don’t Think He Ever Stopped Purring. #adoptdontshop
Image source: abstoler
#7 I Adopted The Saddest Looking Cat At The Shelter Three Years Ago
Image source: Tiffix
#8 Khemjira Klongsanun Found An Abandoned Puppy On The Road Side In Thailand Whilst Running A Marathon, Carrying It For 19 Miles To The Finish Line And Adopting It. That Puppy Is Now All Grown Up!
Image source: elch3w
#9 Frankie Was Born With Four Ears And An Eye Deformity But He’s Still Purrfect
Image source: Missy-Andry
#10 Today, I Adopted Two 8 Week Old Kittens Who Are Brothers. I Originally Applied For One But When I Got The Call About Being Accepted To Adopt, I Was Asked If I Wanted To Adopt The Brothers Together Because The People Adopting His Brother Backed Out. Meet Kingston And Derby!
Image source: lukas120
#11 This Is Ruger. We Rescued Him In August. He Was Found In A Box On The Side Of The Road. No Fault Of His Own. This Poor Boy Would Have Died. I Can’t Even Think Of It Without Crying. He Is Now One Of Our Children And Will Never Go Anywhere Else
Image source: Blendedmom520
#12 Charlie! He Was My Sober Gift To Myself. 130 Days Alcohol Free Today :)
Image source: jreynol5
#13 This Cat Was Abandoned And This Is His Photo Minutes After Being Rescued
Image source: beccilouise96
#14 Rescued Good Girl Wants All The Love
Image source: UnlikelyFix
#15 My Cat Had Anxiety Issues, So We Adopted A Little Sister For Him
Image source: lackingdaisiez
#16 As A Single Dad, I Had To Put My Foot Down And Tell My Seven Year Old Daughter That There Was No Way She Was Getting A Dog For Chanukah, No Matter How Much She Asked. Anyway, Meet Waffle
Image source: skydivinghuman
#17 Harvey’s Skinny Body Was Found Abandoned In A Ditch, Soaking Wet, And Dotted With Cigarette Burns. He Was Infested With Fleas, Anemic, And Starving. One Look At His Little Face And I Knew Had To Adopt Him. Fast Forward 5 Years, He’s Now A Confident, Happy, Healthy Boi With A Career In Modelling
Image source: olivealexander
#18 Colby = Biggest Love Muffin Ever. 💗 All He Wants Is Pets. …but People Are Usually Afraid Of Him. So, He’ll Just Stare At You In Adoration Until You Pet Him. Rescue Doggo
Image source: KarinaJean
#19 On Our Way Home From Adopting Her. Like Father Like Daughter
Image source: Noxcaelum_
#20 My Dog, Who Has Never Liked Cats, Adopted My Bottle Baby Foster Kitten. She Adopted Him Too, I Think
Image source: reddit.com
#21 These Two Were Adopted 3 Years Apart From Different Cities. A Dna Test Revealed That They Are Long Lost Siblings!
Image source: Sparklesandfur
#22 Adopted Her Today! Finally Peeking Out Of The Couch
Image source: lipglosssed
#23 My Mom Meeting Her Dream Kitten For The First Time Today!
Image source: crazyt123
#24 He Was A Rescue. A Runt. Probably Blind, Deaf, Won’t Make It Very Long, They Told Me. Well, Happy 10th Birthday, Buddy
Image source: JohnRalphEmery
#25 The Way Our New Puppy Looked At Me The Whole Ride To Her New Home Melted My Heart
Image source: just-a-redditor-
#26 Meet Lucy. Our 5 Year Old, Recently Adopted Spaz With A Zest For Life And A Need For Constant Belly Rubs. I Hope She Makes Someone Smile
Image source: sammy_sweets
#27 We Rescued A Terrified Australian Shepherd As A Friend For Our Dog. Now He Doesn’t Leave His Side
Image source: tiffanysonreddit
#28 My Grandmother (87) With Her Newly Adopted Senior Peanut (14) On Their Way Home From Foster Care Today 😭
Image source: reddit.com
#29 We Rescued This Little Guy From The Streets. His Face Can Melt Hearts
Image source: MisterOrang
#30 I Didn’t Know Cats Could Have Such A Wide Range Of Emotion Until I Adopted Leonardo Dicatprio
Image source: averygillisart
#31 Adopted This Sweet Baby Boy Today. His Name Is Pickles!
Image source: hamhars
#32 Lolita’s First Night At Home!
Image source: jela_03
#33 Charlie Before And After His Adoption
Image source: russev
#34 The Love Of A Rescue Dog
Image source: HunterSaysWhat
#35 Rescued Him From The Streets. Vet Visit Was Great Despite Skin Issues
Image source: Kep23
#36 Adopted Him Last Week From A Shelter. I Think He’s Happy About It
Image source: itosssalads123
#37 Couldn’t Decide A Name So I Just Kept Calling Her Little. So Meet Little!
Image source: vinsomm
#38 After Adopting Our First Cat Everyone Prepared Us For A Nervous And Timid First Few Weeks, This Was Our Sweet Boy 30 Minutes Later
Image source: juliacodes
#39 This Cat Adopted A Puppy
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Just Adopted This Dude. His Name Is Tucker And He Is Good Boye
Image source: TheBelowIsFalse
#41 Lots Of Strange Things Happening In The World Lately. Adopted This Rescue Kitty Today To Help Make Both Our Lives Better
Image source: TheWhiteBobbyJindal
#42 Karen And Kevin. Adopt, Don’t Shop. :)
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Girlfriend And I Adopted A Puppy, Meet Scarlet Batdog :)
Image source: cato11087
#44 My Wife And I Were Warned About Adopting A Second Cat. Within A Few Days, The Older One (Brown) Was Snuggling, Grooming, And Spending Every Minute With Her
Image source: s_dandylion
#45 My GF Wanted To Adopt A Kitten, I Said Not Now. As Compromise Here’s The Kitten
Image source: Folsky
#46 Abbi Learned How To Walk Upstairs Alone & She’s Very Proud Of Herself
Image source: marble69
#47 Adopted This Guy A Week Ago. Was Scared Of Everything, But Decided To Trust Me. Four Days Later, And He Is A Very Good Boy With His Very First Own Squeaky Toy ❤️
Image source: wild_northerner
#48 The Day I Adopted Her
Image source: cheshirechris28
#49 My Girlfriend Has This Rescued Cat, And I Think She’s Cute
Image source: ahmedzei
#50 I Think I Adopted A Vampire
Image source: rachar2187
