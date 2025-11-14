Theater Artist Receives A Pack Of Wool As A Gift, Becomes A Toy Designer (35 Pics)

Moscow-based artist Nastasya Shuljak has grown up in nature, enjoying the natural world around her. Now, she’s creating miniature wool sculptures of small animals and other cute creatures, and her rich childhood is really visible in her works. Plants sprout from the heads of natural spirits. Polar bears, foxes, and other critters look as if they’ve just stepped out of a magical wonderland… Shuljak’s 42.5K followers as well as her clients can’t get enough of her adorable toys, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s impossible not to smile when you’re meeting them.
More info: Instagram
