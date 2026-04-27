79 Feel-Good Posts From This Online Community Dedicated To Dads (New Pics)

“The difference between a ‘man’ and a ‘father’ is that the former shares his genes, but the latter gives his life.” This quote is attributed to author Craig D. Lounsbrough, and it is one of the many that accurately sum up what fatherhood is all about.
These posts from the Daddit online community express a similar sentiment in a multitude of images. Here, you’ll find cute and wholesome images showing the joys, funny moments, and the occasional heartbreak that come with being a dad.
If you’re a man who has raised children of your own, consider this list a salute to you.
#1 I Thought I Was The Only One
Image source: Zakkattack86
#2 It’s Bs That They Didn’t Include “Dad” On This Activity From My Son’s Kindergarten, But Made Me Tear Up A Little That He Wrote It In Himself
Image source: mjdth
#3 My Kids’ School Is Run By Monsters
Any parent who actually follows these instructions can expect to be picking glitter – the herpes of art supplies – out of their kid’s hair on their first day of high school.
Image source: livefast6221
A man’s life dramatically changes once he enters fatherhood, and it goes without saying. He is about to embark on a role with responsibilities centered on caring for and nurturing a new life.
But according to studies, his brain also changes. According to a report published by USC Dornsife, new parents go through experience-induced brain plasticity. It is the same brain changes that happen when we learn a new language or instrument.
#4 Be The Change You Want To Hear At The Park
Image source: rexhardwick
#5 Don’t Make Promises You Can’t Keep
It’s been raining and cold the last few weeks and we kept promising our son he could play in the sand (at the park) one more time before winter. That window seems to be closing and it doesn’t look like we’re going to have a nice enough day to be outside that long.
Not wanting to break a promise, this was the next best thing we could do.
It ended up going really well. No sand was thrown and my son was excellent about washing his feet before he walked around the house every time he got out. We dug holes to “install pipes”, went looking for fossils and gems, and even just made big mounds.
He even helped me clean up. First, by shoveling sand into 5 gal buckets so I could carry it out. Then he helped my take apart the 2x4s by pulling the trigger on my drill while I held it. From there he used our dust buster to help me vacuum the house.
I know I will be finding sand till the end of time, but it will be worth it.
Image source: butt_in_my_face
#6 The Duality Of Fatherhood (Valentine’s Edition)
One of these Valentine’s notes is from my 13-year-old.
The other is from my 8-year-old.
Can you guess which is which?
Happy Valentine’s Day to all the great dads out there — kings of farts everywhere.
Image source: RCampR6
Rapper A$AP Rocky admitted to experiencing changes after becoming a father for the first time in 2022. In a January interview with W Magazine, he admitted to becoming more emotional after having children with fellow A-list musician Rihanna.
#7 Birthday Card From My Son
Image source: pseudoroom
#8 Went To Unicorn World Today, I Was The Only Dad Who Dressed Up
My daughter wanted me to match her. Needless to she had a blast.
Image source: zachp0wer
#9 I’m Still Tired Though
I’ve been on night duties since he was born. I guess I’ll sleep now?
Image source: RageCage
“I am way more emotional. Before the kids, I was probably cold-hearted. But now I’m a loving kind of fella. I’ve got a lot of love to give to the world,” said the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.
Mayers shares three children with Rihanna, with his youngest child, a daughter, born in September 2025. When asked what happens when someone tries to date his little girl, he simply quipped, “I’m going to pray for them.”
#10 When I Was A Kid, I Told My Parents I Wanted To Be A Garbage Man. My Kid’s Daycare Just Reminded Me Why
Image source: Zakkattack86
#11 What Are Your Favorite Toddler Translations?
Image source: Solondthewookiee
#12 The Things We Do
My little gremlin has his two original Bun Buns who have been around since he was born. We got home after scouting firewood spots up in the mountains to discover Grey Bun Bun was no longer in the car.
Queue 2 hours out and back of driving into the middle of the bush, in the freezing cold and wind. All worth it when I found GBB, a little dusty but unharmed in the furtherest spot we had been to. Got home just before midnight.
I know its only a stuffed toy, but it feels symbolic and I wouldn’t have slept knowing I didn’t at least try to find his little friend!
Image source: delusion01
Being more emotional as a man comes with fatherhood, according to educational psychologist Aneal Bharath. As he told Parents.com, if being a dad “cracked you open in ways you didn’t expect, you’re not broken. You’re changing.”
#13 Got “Oh Honey”d At The Checkout And The Cashier Said She’s Praying For Us. Apparently The Shape Of My Life Was Very Clear LOL
Image source: throwawaythepoopies
#14 Had To Mark Myself As ‘Other’ At The Doctor
Image source: NotAlanShapiro
#15 The Day Has Come For Me Too
Image source: luring_lurker
“That emotional intensity isn’t weakness; it’s evidence that you care,” Bharath said. “Permit yourself to feel it. You’re not just raising children, you are reshaping what fatherhood looks like for them when it’s their turn, if they so choose.”
#16 Well Well
Image source: JonNoob
#17 My Dad With My Son❤️ That’s It That’s The Post
Image source: CressNo7072
#18 “Did Your Mommy Do Your Hair Today?” Hell No. Dads Can Do Hair Too!
My wife has always worked earlier than I do, so I’ve handled like 90% of our weekday mornings. I’m no professional, but I think I do alright with our daughter’s hair.
Most of the time she just gets a high ponytail, pigtails, or some variation of a simple braid. But sometimes, if we have enough time, I’ll put in the effort to do something like these. Put the TV on and she sits perfectly still for as long as I need her to.
Edit – since a lot of people are asking, I learned the braids from a couple different people in real life (not from any internet videos, so I do not have any links to share, sorry). But 99% of it is just practice. I’ve gotten pretty good at the French/Dutch braids, but the first ones I did were very sloppy. If you want to learn, you just have to do it over and over. You can do it too (as long as your kid will hold still long enough for you to fumble through it)!
Image source: calculung
#19 My Two Year Old Is Now Getting To The Stage Where He Remembers
Image source: lankyman-2000
#20 The Dad I Try To Be vs. The Dad I Become When The Kids Don’t Listen
Image source: RegularPotato3000
#21 I Come Here Today To Brag. This Is The 10th Year I Have Packed This Tree In That Box And There Is Zero Duct Tape On It
Image source: hints1037
#22 I Still Didn’t Have Time To Shower
Image source: Captain-Clapton
#23 Do You Have Same Setup With Your Kids?
Image source: Hixo_7
#24 Proud Dad Moment
Just wanted to share this dad moment with all of you awesome dudes.
Mom is sick with an ear infection and hasn’t been resting well for the last few days. Our 4 month old son hasn’t been able to fall asleep tonight, but I FINALLY got him down. I’m too scared to put him back down and have him wake up when I put him down, so now it’s gamer time with daddy. New character on fallout 3!
Image source: jackersquackerz
#25 They Were Warned. They Didn’t Listen
Kiddos (5 and 6) begged to play this version of UNO. For days. I finally relented last night.
Started the game. Eliminated oldest in 2 rounds. He cried. We playred regular UNO (Still crushed them, no mercy regardless of how we play).
Turns out that sometimes, they DO need to touch the oven to know it’s hot.
Image source: teRi9229
#26 I’m A Monster – I Told Him He Had To Eat Two Carrots Sticks To Watch Danny Go
The Horror.
Image source: Lucky-old-boy
#27 Im Flying High
Looking through my son’s schoolwork to find this. I’m not a perfect father by any means but I try as best as I can.
Keep pushing through dads. Your little ones love you more than you know.
Image source: GhostsofTitans
#28 Lurkin Mom. Had To Get In On The Action
Had way too much fun with this!
Image source: ConcreteGirl33
#29 It’s All Happening So Fast
My wife is out of town for a (well-deserved) girls weekend. This was my update to her tonight.
Image source: VladMpaler
#30 A New Trick For You Dads To Try
Works best with dark tiles.
Image source: Lockneedo
#31 My Son Is Having His First Sleepover And Asked This Engineer To Build His Fort
Image source: QualityCucumber
#32 How I Feel Making Four Bottles Of Formula For Daycare Each Morning
What other ways do you find humor in the mundane?
Image source: cjskLdie
#33 My Daughter Decided To Make A Meme And I Love It
Image source: phero1190
#34 In Case You’re Wondering What Would Happen If You Accidentally Put A Diaper In A Washing Machine, Here You Go:
Image source: OhGawDuhhh
#35 So The Wife Says Our Air Purifier Started Rattling…
Apparently our 2 year old has a penchant for making “deposits”
Image source: USWolves
#36 Taught My 6 Year Old Daughter To Ride A Bike Today. As If That Wasn’t Special Enough, After We Got Home She Presented Me With This
Image source: Chadwiko
#37 My 6 Month Pregnant Wife Came Home With About 500lbs Of Bagged Concrete. Pour One Out For Me Fellow Dads
Image source: Chief-Drinking-Bear
#38 You All Know Which One Is Which
For reals. With 4 kids I could deduce this twice and without hesitation.
Image source: greaterwhiterwookiee
#39 My Disabled Son Netted His First Trout Last Night! Proud Dad Moment. ❤️
So proud of my younger son with down syndrome who was finally able to net his first saltwater trout last night. We cheered and celebrated for a while as he was absolutely over the moon with joy!
Image source: mike4steelers
#40 Dad Time In The Morning
Gentlemen, the 5am coffee in the greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The calm before the storm. Our son turns 7 today. The temp is a very acceptable 66 degrees F, so my private time / coffee will be outside.
Yesterday was the trampoline park, pizza, cake, and friends. We celebrated yesterday to avoid issues with Easter.
Today should be the surprise of McLaren go-cart fun, Legos, and sugar rush.
Wish me luck daddit! And fellow Dads, please get that quiet time in the morning!
Image source: 1955chevyguy
#41 Bulldozer Loft Bed
My four-year-old got obsessed with wanting a construction truck bed and I apparently got obsessed with the idea of spending way too much money and time building it. It’s low loft bed with some fun space to hang out, some hidden storage, and some fun lighting. Even got a design and print the custom curtain for it, which worked out a lot better than my original idea of encasing the whole thing and half inch ply.
Image source: plaidpixel
#42 Little One Was In Hospital For The Past 5 Days With A Nasty Chest/Lung Infection. My Mum Snapped This Pic Of Me After We Finally Got Home Today
It’s definitely been a long weekend.
(Baby boy is feeling much better and is very much on the mend.)
Image source: yesimafuckingperson
#43 After Four Years Of Trying, Two Miscarriages, And Making The Decision To Give It Our Best Shot Via Ivf, This Morning I Finally Got To Meet My Son
I have always had a this dream that played out in my head about this day. I grew up an only child to two amazing parents where I never doubted for one second their love for me. They took parenthood as the highest honor and privilege. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that I always had this dream of getting to share the moment I became a father with the two that instilled that same mentality with me.
But I almost lost that chance. Multiple times.
My senior year in college, I got the phone call from my mother that the PTSD my father had from the countless horrific calls he responded to as a firefighter/EMT nearly took his life. That mental image of the dream was the first thing that replayed in my mind.
Then there was the infertility. We tried for years, but my wife’s PCOS and my erratic sperm counts weren’t giving us much of a chance at success. We got two positive tests from IUI’s. Those were days of hope and joy that, unfortunately, were taken away far too soon when the pregnancies abruptly ended. That mental image felt blurrier with each month and negative pregnancy test.
So we went for the Hail Mary. When the first transfer resulted in a positive pregnancy test, we found ourselves too scared to be able to celebrate considering the journey that led us to that point. The stress mounted when she started bleeding due to a hematoma. Then came placenta previa and a rushed visit to L&D due to bleeding. While the mental image of that dream was getting clearer with each week of the pregnancy, the road still felt rocky and treacherous.
But here we are. After 50 hours on hold for an induction, my wife took on the task and crushed it, delivering a 9 lb 5 ounce healthy baby boyinto the world this morning. I can’t begin to describe the overwhelming emotion that took me over hearing that first cry as the doctor held him in the air. When the golden hour finished, I let her parents go back to see their daughter and meet their grandson first. The image I had in my head so long ago of sharing that private moment with two of the most important people in my life finally came to fruition, and the embrace the three of us shared is one that I will never forget. I can’t wait for the days and weeks ahead, getting to share that same love and devotion as my wife, son, and I begin our new family of three.
Image source: Semper-Fido
#44 Now I Can Officially Join You
Our little chicken nugget blessed us with her presence today and I’m so in love. I’m officially one of you now!
Image source: ElOhhYouuu
#45 Jokes
Image source: PrudentComfortable24
#46 Happens Every Time…
Image source: dntknwhowtoreddit
#47 Found A Father’s Day Surprise In My Late Dad’s Garage
A couple years ago my father passed and this weekend while working my way through his tool chest I found this gem he left hidden under the bottom of a drawer. Gave me a laugh and a good quiet moment of reflection with a tear or two sneaking out. Cherry on top was a song called “Die Now, Live Later” was playing at the time. Happy Father’s Day everyone, hope it was a good one. Now go call your dad!
Image source: Number1Framer
#48 Solo Camping Trip With My 3-Year-Old. Hard? Yep. Worth It? 100%
Since my son was born in 2021, I’ve tried to keep my love of the outdoors alive by bringing him along for the ride—even if it means going solo. My wife gets a weekend to herself, my kid gets some adventure, and I get a few precious hours of sanity and bonding.
This weekend we camped together for the first time—just the two of us in the Pine Creek Gorge in PA. I was nervous about how it would go, but it turned out to be one of the most rewarding things I’ve done as a dad.
Highlights:
He was scared the first night, worried I’d leave or animals would get in. By night two, he was asleep by 9 after making spooky stories and playing in the creek.
He hiked, biked, helped with meals, and asked big questions about the stars.
I learned to let go of perfect plans and just be present.
Couple notes for the Dads here—if you’re on the fence about taking your kids on a trip like this, do it. Take the leap, and get out with them early and often. It can be intimidating, and solo trips are never easy—but what it’s done for both of us has been invaluable.
You don’t have to give up your passions when you become a parent. They may not look the same as they did before, and that’s okay. Slower mornings, shorter hikes, more snacks, more stops—but also more laughter, more wonder, and honestly, more joy. You get to experience the things you love again—this time through their eyes.
I’m incredibly lucky to be able to do these things with my son, and I encourage every dad to find their own version of adventure—big or small—and make those memories now. The logistics can be hard, the planning is nonstop, and the patience gets tested. But the reward? It’s massive. It’s knowing you’re giving them the space to grow, to get curious, to gain confidence—and in the process, you’ll find a different kind of fulfillment you didn’t know you needed.
Lead by example. They’re watching!
Image source: avgenthusiast
#49 Got The Wife On Board For The Toolbox Changing Table / Dresser
Playing the long game. One day I’ll get it back.
Image source: nubsandthecarrots
#50 Tony Hawk Meeting His Grandson
Image source: Conscious_Ladder_467
#51 Trust Me, As You Once Did
Image source: nephelodusa
#52 I Think Of This Daily And Act On It
I saw this in a post on fb 3 years ago when my daughter was 2. I always used to say “I would die for my daughter” and of course I would in a heart beat.
But I have also chosen to live for my daughter. Since i first saw this post 3 years ago, I’ve brought myself to a healthy weight, i do light exercise fairly regularly, we go on walks all the time together, my eating habits have cleaned up significantly.
Everyday i try to find something physically or mentally healthy for us to do together, even if it’s just a short walk, or coloring a little doodle.
This photo came up in my memories on fb from 3 years ago when i first shared it and I just wanted to share it with you all, as well as the impact it had in me and how I go about raising my daughter now.
Image source: [deleted]
#53 I Remember Thinking Having A Newborn Was Difficult
Image source: f1sh_
#54 As Someone With A 3 Year Old. My God I Feel This
Image source: TheBKBurger
#55 Little Man And I Got Dressed Up To Go Out For Dinner Together Last Night. Just Us!
Matching sweaters courtesy of the grandparents!
Image source: CommunityBig9626
#56 Made My Son A Bed, Very Proud Dad Moment
First venture into woodworking, the beds for purchase are either total garbage made of pressed turds or a $5k bed from pottery barn so I just decided to make it myself for under $1k including tools and I learned so much in the process. He friggin loves it, so much shelf space. Very proud dad.
Image source: Wantrepreneur4
#57 My Wife And I During The Current 4 Month Sleep Regression
Image source: PrplMonkeyDshwshr
#58 Seasonal Attire
Anyone else rocking the shirt covered in toddler snot this winter as a daily outfit. very chic, much stylish.
Image source: WorkDontBlockReddit
#59 Time For The Biannual Trade In
Went for the blue instead of the grey. The step in shoes from sketchers that actually come in W for most sizes. Easy for quick school pickups and running to the grocery store and lasted around 1.5 years until the wife insisted I get a new pair because the old ‘looked like homeless man shoes’ (even though not a hole in the things, just worn around the sole a bit). Pretty sure if I ever see these on a steep discount I’m going to grab like 5 pairs.
I’ve been corrected, its biennial, not biannual.
Image source: DrapedInVelvet
#60 For Valentines My Daughter Got A Cheap Puzzle That Tesselates Any Way. Enjoy Her Work, Ocd Dads
If you ask real nicely I’ll put it on top of an uncleaned computer keyboard.
Image source: mrsc0tty
#61 Do We All Own This Swing?
Every single parents home I go to has this swing. You all have it too? Don’t you?!
Image source: Justadudeonhisphone
#62 Thoughts On Shower Coffee, Fellow Dads?
I posted this over on a coffee subreddit, but thought I’d take a roll call or inspire my fellow tired brethren on this life hack. With our almost one-year-old super active kiddo, savoring a delicious cup of coffee during shower time has been a moment a bliss.
Image source: johnnyapplejack
#63 Anybody Else Lucky Enough To Still Have One Of These Local?
Played on an almost identical but somehow more dangerous one as a kid, love that my kids get to experience our “old school” play style. We have have a modern playground directly next to it.
Image source: rm45acp
#64 Very Much Mood Dependent
Image source: ViolatingBadgers
#65 It Is Time For The Talk
Image source: Ginnadin777
#66 It’s Times Like These
That feel when kiddo snuggles up on the couch and when you look it’s just Spider-Man.
Image source: AllofRealm
#67 My 6 Mo Getting My Wife Sick And Leaving Me As The Only Healthy One Remaining
Image source: runnerd81
#68 My Wife’s Experience Giving Our 1yo His Breakfast This Morning
Image source: rodiraskol
#69 Do You Ever Find Yourself Acting Like You Belong In One Of These Commercials?
I was a chaperone on my 3rd graders field trip today which was about an hour drive into the city to a museum. On the bus I’m sitting across the aisle from another dad and about 20 minutes into the trip, we’ve passed the third highway on-ramp that would’ve made sense to use and we’ve just committed to local streets for the foreseeable future.
So me and the other dad start loudly questioning the bus drivers route when it started to feel like the guy in these commercials could’ve been behind and admonished us. “you’re not the driver, you don’t get to comment on the route.”
Image source: mattybgcg
#70 Saturday 8am. A Few Years Ago This Meant Still Awake. Now It Means This
Out here with my son at 8am on a Saturday. Frost on the fields, nobody around.
Past me would have just gotten home about now. Current me is pushing a pram and genuinely okay with it. Wild how that happens.
Anyone else lowkey enjoy the early mornings or am I coping?
Image source: Final_Newspaper_3568
#71 The Weather Is Warm And The Projects Begin!!
Image source: Justadudeonhisphone
#72 My Son Made This For My Birthday
He’s a lot sometimes but it’s worth it. Very proud of him.
Image source: BNutz77
#73 Since We Had Our 4th Daughter I Couldn’t Hit The Gym As Much As I Wanted (20 Min Commute + Gym Meant 2h In And Out + Shower ) So I Made One At Home And Even The Kids Work Out Now !
Image source: Sudden_Explorer_7280
#74 I Built A Shower Both My Boys Can Use Together Without Fighting Or Freezing
Added a 3 way diverter, shower arm, and extra shower head, all local big box sourced.
Now they both have a stream in a standard tub for their showers. 6 & 2
Image source: ucffool
#75 We Finally Had The Final Adoption Hearing And Our Daughter Is Officially Ours
Image source: Rawk02
#76 Wife Is Back A Work And I’m On My Own. Today’s Nap Location: Bowling Alley. Am I Doing This Right?
Image source: voytek707
#77 Took The Kids To Zions National Park And We Wadded Through “The Narrows”. Highly Recommend!
Had an incredible time traveling to Zions National Park in Utah and spending some time there with my kids. The Narrows was easily the highlight, we spent several hours there. My kids were all troopers and my youngest (7) didn’t even ask to be in my shoulders!
Image source: zunbrun
#78 Wife And I Took Our Son To The Aquarium For His First Birthday. He Might Not Remember The Day, But We Always Will
Image source: Devious_Bastard
#79 Lunch Time With My 17 Month Old Daughter Today
Image source: aggierogue3
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