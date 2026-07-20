301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They’re Being Ridiculous

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White cats are underrated, if you ask me. Orange cats are the internet’s favorite because of their silly, goofy personalities. The voids — or black cats — have long been misunderstood, but they’re finally getting the love they deserve.

But white kitties? Well, they’re nowhere near as popular online, and I think it’s time that changed. Yes, I’m biased — I have a white cat, and he’s the goofiest little boy. But he’s not the only one, so we’ve curated a list of the cutest, most majestic, and funniest white kitties that will make you want to head straight to your local shelter.

#1 Managed To Get A Nice Close Up Of His Eye

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: gazing_into_void

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They’re Being Ridiculous

#2 Myself And The Great White Chonker

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: qmounir

#3 Miss Luna Is Not Amused

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: rycosmo

It might be surprising to hear that white cats aren’t as widely seen online, especially compared to tabbies or oranges, but there are actually scientific reasons for that. For starters, they’re much rarer.

According to experts, pure solid-white cats make up only about 5% of the total cat population because they carry the dominant W allele, which suppresses all other pigment genes. Meanwhile, tabbies, calicos, and tortoiseshell cats are much more common, which is why you see so many of them online. But we’re grateful for every kitty that comes our way.

#4 Hey You!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: KjetilHenriksen

#5 My Cat Théo

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: PigeonMcCoy

#6 For All The Love And Support, Pinkus

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Disastrous-Tadpole61

There are other reasons, too. Pure white felines, and really, any other animal with a pure white coat, are more prone to certain medical conditions. They’re most likely to be born deaf, and less commonly, even blind, say animal professionals.

The same gene that gives them their white coat is also linked to congenital deafness. If a cat is white and has blue eyes, there’s a 60% to 80% chance it’s deaf. That isn’t a problem necessarily — after all, deaf cats make wonderful pets. But it does make them a little harder to record in TikTok videos that show their uniqueness.

#7 “My Human, May I Have Another Treat?”

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: nikkupoteto

#8 My Cat’s Face When I Tell Him A Gossip

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: kitannah1

#9 Cat With Black Tail

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: kasipusi

And while we’ve all heard that different cats have different personalities, there’s actually no biological evidence that the genes controlling a cat’s fur color directly influence its personality. However, numerous studies have shown that owners often perceive their cats’ behavior differently depending on their coat color.

One study found that calicos and tortoiseshells are often described as feisty and even aggressive; orange cats are considered the friendliest, most affectionate, and maybe a little dumb, while black cats and tabbies tend to be seen as the least aggressive and most tolerant. And white cats, you ask? Well, they’re usually described as shy, calm, and a little aloof. Such babies.

#10 Very Cute White Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: katerprincedzon

#11 Cute Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: cicilandjojothecat

#12 Milo’s Reaction To Today’s A&P Lecture

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: nearlynursekelly

While white kittens are often loved for their unique, beautiful coats, in Thailand, there’s actually a long history behind the love for pure white cats. Historians say that, for centuries, Thai royalty kept a breed called the Khao Manee, which translates to “White Gem.” They were considered royal cats, and only members of the royal family were allowed to own them.

Many Khao Manee cats also have heterochromia, meaning each eye is a different color. Stealing one from the royal palace was once a punishable offense, and honestly, I get it. If someone stole my cat, I’d probably commit a punishable offense too.

#13 Cute Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: fatcatyoda

#14 Very Cute Cats

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: okgwmgm

#15 Trying To Be An Octopus

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Charmingone00

In general, though, don’t let the possibility of adopting a deaf cat stop you from finding your animal soulmate. White cats are wonderful companions, and in cultures like Japan, the UK, and parts of the Mediterranean, they’re even considered symbols of good luck. Just don’t forget to put some pet-safe sunscreen on their ears and nose!

We’re really serious, though, because white cats are especially prone to sunburn. Just like us, sun exposure can increase their risk of developing skin cancer. That being said, do you have a pure white or partially white cat? Do they have any quirky personality traits? Let us know in the comments!

#16 Such A Curious Creature

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Danghecker

#17 She Is Not Amused

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: MeatBeatManiac696969

#18 Camouflage

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: irreverentgirl

#19 She Heard About R/Antiwork

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: HammerfestNORD

#20 Very Cute White Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: erniezjourney

#21 I Shall Now Sing You The Song Of My People

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: CthulusLittleAngel

#22 Will O’ Wisp Had So Much Fun At Purride!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Perfect_Flatworm4981

#23 My Little Weirdo, Jack

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: killingmetoloveyou

#24 Meet Our White Demon

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Radiant_Tailor_8868

#25 Have You Ever Seen Eyes Like These Before? I Still Get Mesmerized Every Day

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Effective-Boat-526

#26 Mine And My Girlfriends Heterochromia Cat, Kitty

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: dakota32580

#27 I Am Ready To Go

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: arfla1811

#28 Monty Is As Cute As They Get!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: plankmeister

#29 New Kitten!

But I have a question, she hates being picked up. But loves being petted and sleeping close to me? What does this mean.

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: SupGapNgl

#30 Does Anyone Have Any Tips On How To Get Your Cat To Eat Certain Foods?

Took her to the vet and he recommended that I stop feeding her wet food due to a dental/gum problem. She takes her meds with no issues but refuses to eat dry food.

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Sam_88882

#31 Cute Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: pro3kota

#32 Just Me And My Moods

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: og_n_meow

#33 Cute White Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: mykaralove

#34 I Even Amaze Myself With How Many Places I Can Make Myself Comfortable!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: yasmin_blue_eyes

#35 Very Cute Cats

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: 76maliz

#36 On A Treasure Hunt

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: evie.willow.kitty

#37 Umi Enjoys Her Time By The Window

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: umi.and.nori

#38 Sally Wants To Be A Pole Dancer When She’s Older

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: SandyBeachcomber

#39 They Are Guarding The Black Kitten

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: livlaffloves

#40 Milou Invites You To Play With Him

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Aleffante

#41 This Is My New Rescue Kitten, Coconut. She’s A Persian Mix And She’s Super Energetic And Loves To Play

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: memyselfanddogs

#42 Midnights First Time Seeing Snow!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Evening-Ad-2503

#43 Cute White Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: kittyandpuppyhaven

#44 Some More Gurt

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Sudden_Record3778

#45 Gurtposting

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Sudden_Record3778

#46 My Baby! Boogy Is Such A Handsome Loaf

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: baileyandsnow

#47 One Leggy Only

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Here2lafatcats

#48 Pure Elegance In A Single Frame

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: LuckyGirl0415

#49 Sugar She Might Look Grumpy But She’s Sweet I Promise

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Hoshiyumii

#50 It’s Been A Long Year But These Two Are Finally Bonding

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Killer_quinn_42

#51 Kitten(S) From Wednesday 4/20/’22 At The Same Animal Shelter Where I Volunteer. My Mom Took The Photos, When She Had Permission To Visit

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Late-Butterscotch551

#52 Hello We Are Two Sacred Birman Fluff Bros. We Like To Sleep And Annoy, Uhm Love Our Peasants

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: fluff_bros

#53 Ezekiel Is A Barn Cat Where My Daughter Takes Horseback Riding Lessons

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Hot_Win_8572

#54 My Wife Got A Cute Smile From Goose Today!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Dudethefood

#55 Prince Snowball Benedict Meowmeow The 1st A.k.A. Kimba The White Lion

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Cre8art2c

#56 Happy Birthday Lord!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: tbk479

#57 Took This Perfect Of My 18 Year Old Cat Josie

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: cgordon19

#58 Daisy Is An All White Cat With Heterochromic Eyes (Two-Toned Eyes) And The Pinkest Nose You Could Imagine

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: MistressPeachie

#59 I Took A Picture Of My White Cat, But The Black One Wasn’t Far Away

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Murky_Relationship32

#60 Cute White Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: nalathesibi

#61 very cute cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: maycooncattery

#62 What Do You Mean The Snacks Are Empty?

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: theoandraspu

#63 Hello, Did I Charm You Yet?

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: __tofulicious__

#64 Welcome To The Bow-Tilicious World Of Tofu!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: __tofulicious__

#65 Cute Cat With Toy

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: nuvola_thewhitecat

#66 Cute Cats

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: nabesentochiro

#67 Cute Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: matsu.nyanzuu

#68 Simba Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: instagram.com

#69 Very Cute White Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: scott_catsgang

#70 Is Cookie Welcome Here?

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: S03

#71 Our Babies Turn 1 Today

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Substantial-Thanks17

#72 She’s Getting So Big I Wish They Stayed So Small Forever

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: livlaffloves

#73 Very Cute Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: historianlaura

#74 Cute Cats

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: milkmilkkitty

#75 Very Cute Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: juny.may

#76 My Handsome Boy

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Comfortable_Pen_9727

#77 This Little Guy Wandered Onto My Porch

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Ultraviolet_Cat2

#78 Mozzie Just Hanging Out

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: supremepain73

#79 Romo Is The Cutest Boy Ever

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: greygirl27

#80 Bling Bling

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Neverwasalwaysam

#81 The Cat Is Judging You All

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Bambi_H

#82 White Little Kitty

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: alek0585

#83 Cute Cats

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: h1ro09

#84 Cute Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: popaccessoriesuk

#85 Cute White Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: gaika_thewhitecat

#86 You Need To Wash Your Pretty Face, Baby

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: motty_69

#87 My Notorious Paper Shredder!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Unusual-Quantity-640

#88 If I Sleep On His Bag They Can’t Leave Me Again

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: ifmosessupposes

#89 Soft Boo Is A Heartbreaker

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: SkeletonMuffins

#90 After A Lifetime Of Black Cats, I Adopted This 7 Month Old White Boy With Diamond Eyes And Couldn’t Be Happier!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Erkannis

#91 White Cat And Black Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Alypgz_Masire

#92 White Cats Look Fabulous, But Stay Away From Dark Clothes!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: strongerguy

#93 He Always Does This Face When I Give Him A Treat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: nikkupoteto

#94 Cute White Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: mixcat.38

#95 sleepy cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: _duchesse1

#96 Very Cute Cat

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: upolupolu

#97 This Is My Cat Snowball

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Key_Accountant2139

#98 Never Shared My Kitten Saffrone Here, She’s 6 Months Old Now

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Growle

#99 Thando Demands Treats!!

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: imightbethefeds789

#100 He Really Loves Being Dressed Up For The Cold Winter

301 Adorable White Cats That Somehow Look Majestic Even When They&#8217;re Being Ridiculous

Image source: Alexei08

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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