Herbie’s Unusual Face Made Him Stand Out, But His Personality Is What Won Everyone Over

Some cats have a look you simply can’t forget, and Herbie is certainly one of them. With his permanently lowered “airplane ears,” big round eyes, and unusually expressive face, the kitten immediately stood out when his future mom first spotted him in a shelter email looking for foster homes.
At the time, however, nobody knew exactly what was behind Herbie’s distinctive appearance or his inability to blink normally. After he entered foster care, an examination by a neurological specialist revealed that he has bilateral facial nerve paralysis, a condition responsible for his droopy ears and wide, still eyelids. Thankfully, Herbie is doing well, and behind the face that first makes people curious is a playful, goofy cat whose personality has won over plenty of people online.
Scroll down to meet Herbie, read what his owner had to tell us about him, and see why his quirks have made him so easy to love.
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Herbie’s story began with a simple shelter email looking for foster homes
Herbie’s owner told Bored Panda that her feelings shifted from curiosity to concern when she first learned more about the kitten and his condition: “My first reaction to Herbie was utter curiosity when I first saw his picture in a shelter email with a list of cats that needed to go to foster. Then I worried when I read about his condition because, at the time, the shelter vet and staff didn’t know what caused his ears to stay down or why he couldn’t blink.”
Curiosity quickly turned into concern once his foster mom learned more
While waiting for answers, his foster home had to become extra eye-friendly
“While in foster, I would incessantly clean his room and keep the blinds closed as much as I could to protect his eyes. Luckily, they immediately booked an appointment with an outside neurological specialist to get more answers. They said his bilateral facial nerve paralysis is what gives him a different look from other cats, with his droopy ears and wide, still eyelids. Fortunately, a cat’s inner eyelid isn’t controlled by facial nerves, so he uses both to protect his eyes and give him comfort when he sleeps.”
Keeping the blinds closed was one small way his foster mom tried to protect him
A specialist helped explain what the shelter staff initially couldn’t
Once Herbie settled in, his personality quickly proved as memorable as his appearance: “Herbie is a hoot! In addition to his excited chirp and fully-loaded zoomies, he loves to play fetch with a tiny fabric ball and always brings it back. One time, I caught it floating in his water bowl, so he likes to take his toys with him everywhere.”
Herbie was diagnosed with bilateral facial nerve paralysis
Despite his condition, Herbie has no shortage of energy
His distinctive expressions have naturally inspired plenty of reactions online, including one recurring comparison that his mom finds particularly entertaining: “The constant comparison to Dewey from the TV show Malcolm in the Middle cracks me up. Herbie just brightens everyone’s day with his goofiness, authenticity, and adorable quirks.”
His personality turned out to be even more memorable than his appearance
Herbie’s signature chirp is one of the many sounds his mom has grown to love
Living with Herbie has also reinforced something much broader for his owner: “Having Herbie has really reinforced that the things that make an animal look or act a little different are often the things that make you love them even more. His airplane ears and the way he blinks are what initially make people curious about him, but once you get to know him, they’re just little pieces of who he is!”
And when the zoomies hit, Herbie apparently goes all in
Fetch has somehow become one of this kitten’s favorite games
“I think our pets have a way of making us look past what’s considered ‘normal’ or conventionally beautiful. They don’t care what we look like or what makes us different, and we love them with that same lack of judgment. Herbie is a great reminder that being different is often what makes someone unforgettable.”
He loves playing with a tiny fabric ball that goes with him everywhere
Even Herbie’s water bowl isn’t safe from his toy collection
The internet, however, quickly found a pop culture lookalike for Herbie
People keep comparing Herbie to Dewey from “Malcolm in the Middle,” in the most affectionate way possible
The Dewey comparison has become an ongoing joke in Herbie’s household
His mom says Herbie has a knack for brightening people’s days
What first makes people stare soon becomes just another part of Herbie
His quirks have changed the way his mom thinks about what makes animals special
Herbie has become a reminder not to judge animals by first impressions
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