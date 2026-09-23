20 Adorable Comics By This Artist That Poke Fun At The Everyday Reality Of Relationships

Relationships have a way of turning the smallest moments into surprisingly memorable ones. A harmless glance at a phone can suddenly look suspicious, a minor disagreement can become a battle over who apologizes first, and getting sick can reveal some very different ideas about what counts as “being fine.” Those everyday contrasts are at the heart of the comics Kita Pito Pana (@kitapitopana) creates. The artist follows a recurring couple through dating, marriage, money, chores, jealousy, shopping, and all the other little situations that can make life together both sweet and slightly chaotic. There is also a nice connection behind this particular feature. When we reached out, the artist said they’d been familiar with the site for years. “I’ve actually been a fan of Bored Panda since around 2015, so it’s really cool to see you reaching out to feature my work. Thank you so much,” they told us.
Visually, the comics keep things deliberately simple and charming. Soft colors, rounded characters, and exaggerated expressions make even an argument look surprisingly cute. That gentle style contrasts nicely with jokes about stubbornness, jealousy, spending habits, or the wildly different ways the two characters react to the exact same situation. Many of the comics lean into familiar stereotypes about men, women, and relationships, exaggerating them for the punchline. The humor is not limited to romance, either. Kitapitopana also finds material in ordinary habits and oddly specific behaviors that feel familiar, even when pushed to absurd extremes. That mix of recognizable situations and playful exaggeration gives the comics their easygoing, relatable appeal.
And if you enjoy the illustrations below, the artist’s Instagram is worth checking out as well. Much of this artist’s work is actually shared as very short animations, bringing the same characters, art style, and everyday humor to life with a little movement. So scroll down to see more of these cute and humorous comics, and let us know which of these situations feels most familiar, or if things are different in your relationship.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: kitapitopana
#2
Image source: kitapitopana
#3
Image source: kitapitopana
#4
Image source: kitapitopana
#5
Image source: kitapitopana
#6
Image source: kitapitopana
#7
Image source: kitapitopana
#8
Image source: kitapitopana
#9
Image source: kitapitopana
#10
Image source: kitapitopana
#11
Image source: kitapitopana
#12
Image source: kitapitopana
#13
Image source: kitapitopana
#14
Image source: kitapitopana
#15
Image source: kitapitopana
#16
Image source: kitapitopana
#17
Image source: kitapitopana
#18
Image source: kitapitopana
#19
Image source: kitapitopana
#20
Image source: kitapitopana
Follow Us