50 Delightful Pictures Of Elderly Dogs Enjoying Life

There are several things in life that absolutely get better with age – wine, leather boots, cheese (some of it, at least), trees, and dogs! Yep, although puppies will always win a race of the most ‘awws’ coaxed out of a beholder of their adorableness, elderly dogs are by far smarter, kookier, and, all in all, just cuter. And if you’d like to counter-argue our thesis, just wait until you see the photos of cute old dogs that we’ve rounded up in this list!
Yeah, so maybe their temples are frosted with silver, and maybe they are a bit slower than they used to be, but all that is compensated by the wisdom they’ve gathered over their years with you and the soft love they show you. Those crazy zoomies that made you laugh when they were young and full of energy aren’t as frequent as they used to be, but let’s admit it – by now, you probably also like cuddling up on a couch with your adorable dog better than running around like crazy. Also, old dogs are through with chewing your favorite slippers, so now you can finally buy a pair that you like without fearing finding your pupperino wearing them on their teeth. All in all, elderly dogs are just as, if not more, adorable than the very same younger versions of them.
We scoured the internet and left no stone unturned in the search for the most adorable dog photos. Hopefully, you find these cute dogs just as precious as we did! However, some of these elderly dogs might still be more charming than the others (or they might remind you of your own old pal!), so when you encounter such a specimen, show it your love by giving the picture your vote. Oh, and if you also just happen to be an owner of a cute old dog, share their picture with us in the comments section!
#1 When I Adopted Bruno Mars They Said He Was A Senior Chihuahua, But He’s Really A Fruit Bat
Image source: ToDoTheHump
#2 My Senior(Ish) Dog Can’t Swim By Himself Anymore So I Carry Him While He Takes A Dip
Image source: Tanimal15
#3 All Of The Current Pups At The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, A Pretty Special Group
Image source: mayaxs
#4 My Son Has Noticed How Old Our Dog Is Getting, So He Tries To Comfort Her With His Stuffed Toy Sloth, She Loves It
Image source: ammofortherank
#5 My Best Friend’s First And Most Likely Last Camping Trip. He’s Still Alive! Just Too Old To Go Adventuring
Image source: SirDitamus
#6 My Dad, Who’s Not A Dog Person, Recently Adopted A Senior Dog While His Wife Was Looking At Puppies
“I just couldn’t stand to imagine him alone at that age,” he said. Meet his new goodest boi “Rock!”.
Image source: 420wasabisnappin
#7 17 Year Old (Then) Canadian Black Wolf. Absolutely Adorable Sweetheart. Her Name Is Madadh
Image source: Romeo_Wolf
#8 My Dad Has Alzheimer’s, His Dog Is Old. He Wanted Me To Take A Picture Of Her “So He Could Remember Her”
Image source: imgur.com
#9 Down Dog On A Dog. Ft Our 11 Month Old And 8 Year Old
Image source: bellavanlan
#10 Arizona Humane Society Uses Boots (A Senior Dog) To Acclimate Kittens To Dogs
Image source: Hellcougar
#11 13 Year Old Baby. Wants Nothing More Than Cuddles And Walks
Image source: Successful_Average65
#12 Meet My Senior Rescue Dog, Professor Schnitzel!
Image source: rundmsef
#13 This Old Man Turned 15 Today. Can We Wish My Four Legged Baby A Happy Birthday?
Image source: hawkx8
#14 My Sister Adopted A Senior Dog – Meet Zombie
Image source: BadCatzz666
#15 He’s Getting Older And Never Leaves My Side
Image source: SandyMcFiddish
#16 For 13 Years, He Has Tried To Catch A Squirrel To No Avail
I just bought him a plush one and the poor deprived dog has been carrying it around with him everywhere all day and snuggling with it. sorry it took me so long buddy.
Image source: visceralharmony
#17 Rescued Two Senior Dogs A Couple Days Ago And They Are Very Wary Of Me. Woke Up This Morning To This Sweet Guy Curled Up Next To Me
Image source: cbuswerc
#18 My Tiny Old Dog, In A Tiny Hat And Tiny Boots
Image source: SoyySprout
#19 This Is Fred (10). He Still Looks And Acts Like A Puppy To This Day
Image source: CrystalToast74
#20 We Adopted A Senior Dog And Love Him More Every Day. This Is Teddy After His First Bath
Image source: TheodoreBear2019
#21 My Fiances Dog Defying All Odds, Just Turned 18 Years Old Today. Still As Beautiful As Ever
Image source: SodaBoda1
#22 Senior Dogs Are Often Over Looked At Shelters Because They Aren’t Considered As Cute Or Desirable As Puppies
Lenny is proof that you can still be adorable as a senior!
Image source: ohshitausername
#23 Saw This Guy Pushing His Dogs In A Wheelchair, One Is Old, The Other Had Paw Surgery. Now That Is Love
Image source: SheWhoCouldntBeName
#24 She’s Getting Older But That Smile Never Fades
Image source: lijer71
#25 Count Me In For The Old Dogs Trend. My Old Girl Turns 15 This Week
Image source: _tronty_
#26 Gunner (14) In 2007 And 2021
Image source: pupdates
#27 My Senior Dog Named Anka. She Is 16 Years Old
Image source: awake69
#28 I Rescued A Senior Dog Today
Image source: Chevytheater
#29 Can We Have Another Treat?
Image source: jessysplueschgang
#30 My 15 Year Old Senior Lab Has Taken Upon Teaching Our New 8 Week Old Pup The Art Of Life And Their Relationship Is The Cutest
Image source: cute-monkey
#31 Old Dogs Can Be Cute Too! A Shelter In My Hometown Specialize In Senior Dogs
I hope these old puppers find their forever homes soon.
Image source: ConnectYourDongle
#32 Bath Time! Can You Guess Who Handled It Better?
Image source: rockyandessie
#33 I Don’t Post Enough Pictures Of My Dog. This Mutt Is My Longest Lasting Relationship. 12 Years Of Love And Really Big Ears
Image source: laughnlatina
#34 This Is Grisbi. She’s 14 And Gets Cold Easily, So She Wears A Coat And Her Jammies Outside
Image source: Iamreallynotamused
#35 I Feel Like My Old Boy Rusty (14) Belongs In A Calender Shoot For Senior Pups. What Do You Think?
Image source: tminor94
#36 My 14-Year Old Dog, Co-Co
Image source: Seekers_Redux
#37 My 16 Year Old Boy Woke Up In A Rainbow
Image source: digitallandfill
#38 Blind Senior Doggo Gets Surprise Party At Shelter
Image source: mynameisAC
#39 Success! Bought My Senior Dog An Orthopedic Dog Bed… He Uses It And Loves It
Image source: chicknorris
#40 Since I Was 5 Every Xmas And Birthday I Asked For A Dog. At 31 My Wife Made My Dream Come True When We Adopted This 9 Year Old Good Boy, Meet Chopper
Image source: SaintDomingo88
#41 Even Sweet Lil’ Old Ladies Need Makeovers
Image source: itsagooddaytodye
#42 15 Years Old Senior Dog
Image source: BuffDogLover
#43 Today, On A Spring-Like Day, I Took A Walk With Gucci
Image source: miko_love
#44 I Adopted An Older Gent A Little While Back, Busters 13 Yo, And Gives The Best Cuddles
Image source: hangerofmonkeys
#45 10 Years Old. Still Insanely Happy After A Week Of Hunting
Image source: megalaks
#46 We Adopted A Senior, Meet Thunder
Image source: taintedgray
#47 Dachshunds Forever
Image source: lujcithewolf
#48 Just Adopted This Sweet Senior Girl And I Couldn’t Be Happier!
Image source: purrrrrito_
#49 My Lovely Dog Turns 11 Years Old Today
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#50 Somebody Is Enjoying The Sunset. With His Blindness, We Have Had To Tether Him To Not Get Lost
Image source: mommajobp
Follow Us