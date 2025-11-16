My 30 Inspiring Illustrations To Help You Focus On Self-Love (New Pics)

Sometimes we are too busy to focus on the outside world instead of ourselves, too busy to help others and forget our needs. I have been drawing and posting on Instagram for some years, using cute and fun doodles to remind all of us that we deserve love and joy.
Whatever day you are having, I hope you remember there is a Soolooka in your heart.
Make self-care and self-love a habit, and practice it every day. Love yourself 1% more each day, it adds up.
#1
Even we practise self-love, we choose positivity, sometimes we get hurt, and we still love. If you feel like you can’t love now, have faith, you will love again.
#2
If you think tears are bad, probably you haven’t noticed the growth the tears bring to your heart.
#3
#4
How can you see clearly who you are if you always doubt yourself? And with all the emotions. But you are more than you think you are, allow yourself to see the true beautiful you.
#5
Sometimes bad mood visits with an invitation, it may stay for a while or maybe long, BUT it will go away.
#6
#7
#8
#9
How often do we let self-blame to stop us from moving on? Forgive yourself and be free.
#10
#11
#12
Always remember you are amazing, and be willing to see the good in you.
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
We are not able to control everything in life, we can still choose how to enjoy life.
#21
Are you too busy focusing on others that we forget that you need your own attention too? Always remember to love ourselves
#22
#23
#24
Are you letting others’ comments, expectations, discouragement or stories to shape your future? Let go of those and create your own desired reality.
#25
Because we have choices, we won’t feel trapped. Maybe not all the choices are good ones, at least we know we will pick the best one at the moment.
#26
The process is not always an easy one, you may even think it will never lead you anywhere but struggle and regret. Have faith, trust yourself and trust the process, everything will be OK.
#27
#28
#29
#30
