My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

What is Love? Love is made up of little things all around you.
Because love is everywhere, all you have to do is open yourself up to it. Try to see, listen and feel things differently, you will find that everything is in love.
My name is Lim Heng Swee, I’m an illustrator based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Here are my 17 illustrations that prove love is everywhere and in everything. I wish you all a happy Valentine’s day in this season of love.
More info: Instagram | ilovedoodle.com
#1 Happy Every After
#2 Together We Make A Rainbow
#3 Dino Hug
#4 You Are My Universe
#5 Love Has No Boundaries
#6 Cupcake Family Portrait
#7 Glass And Mug
#8 Owl And Moon
#9 The Perfect Match
#10 I Lava You
#11 Wheel And Can
#12 Pineapple
#13 Everything With You Is Better
#14 Cherry Tomato
#15 I Miss You
#16 I Love U
#17 First Kiss
