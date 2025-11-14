My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

by

What is Love? Love is made up of little things all around you.

Because love is everywhere, all you have to do is open yourself up to it. Try to see, listen and feel things differently, you will find that everything is in love.

My name is Lim Heng Swee, I’m an illustrator based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Here are my 17 illustrations that prove love is everywhere and in everything. I wish you all a happy Valentine’s day in this season of love.

More info: Instagram | ilovedoodle.com

#1 Happy Every After

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#2 Together We Make A Rainbow

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#3 Dino Hug

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#4 You Are My Universe

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#5 Love Has No Boundaries

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#6 Cupcake Family Portrait

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#7 Glass And Mug

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#8 Owl And Moon

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#9 The Perfect Match

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#10 I Lava You

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#11 Wheel And Can

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#12 Pineapple

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#13 Everything With You Is Better

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#14 Cherry Tomato

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#15 I Miss You

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#16 I Love U

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

#17 First Kiss

My 17 Cute Illustrations Show That Love Is In The Little Things

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hart of Dixie 3.13 Review: “Act Naturally”
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2014
On The Edge Of Taiwan – Derive
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
5 Unique Aspects of Netflix’s Fastest Car That Set It Apart
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2018
Queer Eye Season 6: The Comeback of a Much-Awaited Makeover
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2021
32 Creative Kitchen Accessories By Ototo
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Barber Tells This ‘Shy’ Insurance Man To Grow A Beard, And It Ends Up Transforming His Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.