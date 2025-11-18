Artist Creates Chuckle-Worthy Comics, Here Are 35 Of The Newest Ones

Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, is a talented illustrator and puzzle creator from Hungary who has become famous for his fun and tricky “Where’s Waldo?”-style illustrations. Dudolf’s career took off after one of his puzzles, “Find the Panda among the Snowmen!”, went viral. Since then, he has published seek-and-find books and even worked on a graphic novel series called Fox & Rabbit with bestselling author Beth Ferry.
Dudolf’s comics are filled with humor and whimsy, often inspired by everyday life and silly jokes he shares with his wife. Whether he’s hiding animals in a crowd or drawing funny comics, Dudolf’s playful style brings joy and laughter to people around the world.
