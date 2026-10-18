67 Old-School Memes To Remind You What The Internet Is For – Cats

When it comes to memes, nothing is more classic and iconic than cats. In fact, we can’t imagine social media without these graceful but derpy creatures. And we have the sneaking suspicion that the internet was invented specifically to give them more attention. Pandering to our feline overlords? Why, yes, we are!
We’re featuring the very best, most relatable, and funniest cat memes from the aptly named ‘Cat Memes’ Facebook page. Check out the selection of our favorite pics. And remember, your family, friends, and colleagues can tell exactly how much you like them by how many memes you send them.
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Many people see memes as just funny internet images. Quite a few of them associate them directly with cat memes.
However, broadly speaking, memes are any idea, image, trend, or even piece of information that spreads through culture.
Meme virality and popularity are closely linked to how emotionally appealing they are. The more they arouse the audience’s emotions, whether positive or negative, the more likely they are to be shared.
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So, simply put, memes that are particularly funny, make you feel angry, or even disgust you are more likely to spread across the internet than emotionally lukewarm content.
Furthermore, Psychology Today points out that you’re also more likely to share memes that someone you’re close with has shared with you.
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Memes also offer a different format for tackling important issues. For example, they make tough topics like mental health more palatable, relatable, and approachable.
“Connecting dialogue around important mental health challenges, such as depression, to popular culture may be an effective strategy to change the conversation and allow more people to seek help,” Psychology Today states.
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Associate Marriage and Family Therapist Theodora Blanchfield notes in a piece on Verywell Mind that she has noticed memes changing how we communicate.
“Memes get trivialized and disparaged, yet, they’re an important social currency and way of communicating online in this day and age. These small, often funny pieces of content are important for their ability to share ideas quickly and succinctly as well as foster a sense of connection and feeling seen.”
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Blanchfield emphasizes that sharing a joke or having a similar sense of humor indicates commonalities between your experiences and perspectives.
“There are a few people in my life who have outwardly enviable lives, but the memes we exchange show me that their inner lives are not quite as desirable,” the therapist explains.
“Whether you love ‘em or hate ‘em, memes are an important part of modern discourse.”
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Image source: Cat Memes
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As the therapist points out, memes are all about the exchange of ideas, even if they’re “packaged in quippy sayings or observations.” The format is very easy to digest, but the information inside memes can be important, not just lighthearted.
According to Blanchfield, some of her friends and clients use memes to communicate with her about difficult topics: “To make jokes about their traumas or an element of dealing with chronic depression, for example.”
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The upside of sending your friends memes is that those hard-to-talk-about issues are expressed in a safer, more socially appropriate way.
In other words, memes can become a gateway for emotional connection and more serious conversations. Taboo topics aren’t taboo when they take on the form of a cat meme, for instance.
Not only that, but finding levity and humor in difficult moments makes us more resilient to stress and anxiety.
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The therapist also stresses that memes can provide validation and help people feel seen.
Many feelings and experiences are universal, even if we sometimes find it difficult to accept the fact that other people have felt the same way that we do now.
There’s a sense of connection with other people when you see memes that you can relate to.
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Meanwhile, a recent study that looked at the sharing of cat meme videos among young people online found that it led to empathetic, interactive, two-way communication between the creators and the audience.
This, in turn, leads to the creation of supportive online communities, whose members share similar experiences, offer advice, and provide emotional support.
“Cat meme videos […] serve as a medium for young people to express their social emotions, creating a vibrant and emotionally connected online community.”
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Which of these classic cat memes did you personally find to be the funniest and most relatable?
What is your pet situation like at home? Tell us all about the animals living with you.
Join the conversation underneath the pics or in the comments at the very bottom of this list, Pandas! And if you want to share photos of your pets, feel free to post them, too!
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