These 16 Fluffy Animals Will Make You Say Awww

Animals can be beautiful and adorable no matter whether their color, size, species or length of hair. But, as far as furry animals go, the fuzziest of them definitely have an edge when it comes to cuteness.
Some theories hold that, in finding an animal cute, we are seeing characteristics that we look for in our children. We find large eyes, round heads and short snouts adorable in animals because we appreciate them in healthy infants as well. The fluffier an animal is, the more its sharper features are hidden and the more it looks like a chubby toddler. It does make sense when you think about it.
Of course, only some of the cute animals on this list are naturally this fluffy – many have been bred primarily for this purpose. The Angora rabbit, bred for its wool, is one such species – rabbits this fluffy do not occur anywhere in the wild. Others on this list, like the Arctic fox or Chow Chow, are naturally fluffy due to being descendants of colder climates. They get even fuzzier in the winter when their hair lengthens into a thicker winter coat. And if you feel tempted to get yourself a fuzzy, cute pet, remember that luscious locks require quite a lot of elbow grease to keep them looking like the animals pictured below.
So, if you want to check our compilation of the fluffy animals, scroll down below. Not only are the classical fuzzy choices such as fluffy cats and fluffy dogs there, but we’ve also included penguins, cows, and even a pig into our list.
Teacup Pomeranian
Image credits: unknown
Angora rabbit
Source: totallywarm.co.uk
White Silkie (Bantam) hen
Source: facebook
Chow Chow puppy
Image credits: youmaycallmeeden
Bichons
Image credits: unknown
Samoyed
Source: imgur
Fluffy cow
Image credits: Matt Lautner
Pallas cat
Source: imgur
Mangalitsa pig
Source: dregelyvar.hu
Source: lifenews.vesti.lv
Himalayan-Persian cross-breed cat
Image credits: Ryan Schude
Pomeranian puppy
Source: weheartit.com
Baby King penguin
Source: abreathoffreshair-mary.blogspot.com
Angora rabbit
Source: goodharedaze.com
Baby albatross
Image credits: unknown
Arctic fox
Image credits: flickr
