80 Dogs Who Looked At Their Owners Like Bath Time Was The Ultimate Betrayal

How could you?! Your beloved doggo trusted you, and yet here you are, shamelessly ‘betraying’ them! There’s one thing that’s almost guaranteed to make your day, and that’s a collection of wholesome photos of animals. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Our team at Bored Panda has lovingly picked out the cutest pics of dogs after their owners ‘tricked’ them by giving them a bath. Their expressions and subtle side-eyes are iconic and bound to make your day. Grab your pet and scroll through these images together.
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Image source: hardest_moments
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Image source: goldenfurbender
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Image source: dachshundmaniausa
Your dog’s relationship with water and bath time will depend a ton on its prior experiences.
Generally speaking, positive experiences will make them look forward to the next time they go swimming outdoors or when you give them a bath after a long and active day out in nature.
On the flip side, negative experiences might make them shy away from water when you start beckoning them to the tub or shower.
Bathing can be a wonderful way to build trust with your pet and strengthen your bond. It’s also a ton of fun! But only when you do it right and take your time.
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Image source: instagram.com
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Image source: squidysgalaxy
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Image source: bark.citos
In a nutshell, the more effort you as a pet owner put into making bathing a positive experience, the fewer frustrations you’ll have further down the line.
The same goes for socializing your dog, teaching them good manners, and rewarding good behavior.
If, on the other hand, you take the easy route in the present, you’re only making things harder for your future self.
So, how often should you actually bathe your dog? Well, the answer is: it depends.
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Image source: beach.dog.reach
#8
Image source: bark.citos
#9
Image source: wesleythechickennugget
The American Kennel Club (AKC) points out that bath frequency depends entirely on how much time your doggo spends in the great outdoors.
It also matters what your pet actually does outside. There’s a big difference between a breezy walk across paved park paths in good weather versus gambolling across muddy puddles when it’s pouring.
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Image source: DailyTinted
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Image source: Embarrassed-Injury31
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Image source: ProFlux4
Broadly speaking, you should bathe your dog as infrequently as possible. This way, you can protect their natural oils. Moreover, you avoid drying your pet’s skin.
According to the AKC, short-haired dog breeds need to be bathed less frequently. Meanwhile, oily-coated breeds may need baths once a week.
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Image source: Civil-Shame-2399
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Image source: rrickitywrecked
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Image source: Radiant-Pineapple-41
Dog breeds with water-repellent coats with lots of natural oils should be bathed less often, just like short-haired breeds.
On the other hand, dogs that have thick double coats need fewer baths, too. However, they require plenty of brushing!
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Image source: bvnniboop
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Image source: thekingofthegingers
#18
No matter what dog you have, don’t use human shampoo because it can harm their skin due to different required pH levels. Talk to your local pet shop employees or vet about the type of dog shampoo that is best for your breed.
Before you bathe your dog, brush its coat so that you get rid of all the loose hair, dirt, etc. Make sure that you’re actually dressed for the job, too! The odds are that you will end up soaking wet.
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Image source: Amy_Art_Lover_123
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Image source: NHudachek
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Image source: Conscious_Hand_4147
Make sure that the water is warm (but not hot) and fill your tub or basin to around knee height.
The AKC notes that you can protect your doggo’s ears from water by placing cotton balls in them. Meanwhile, you can protect their eyes with a few drops of mineral oil.
If you have a shower spray nozzle, you can make the entire process much easier. If you don’t, a water pitcher will have to do.
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Image source: blueberrymuffin.husky
#23
Image source: shepskydex
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Image source: guinness_and_jameson
Basically, wet your dog, lather them with shampoo, and work the soap through to their skin. Then, rinse them with warm water.
Make sure that you’re actually thorough. Wash your beloved pet’s every part, including their belly, legs, paws, under the neck, under the tail, and around the ears.
It doesn’t matter whether you start washing from your dog’s head or leave it for last: do what’s best for your pet and you. The important thing is that you’re meticulous because your pet deserves the best care. Make sure that every last trace of dog shampoo is gone.
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Image source: cursedpickleeater
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Image source: ancientisopod_
#27
Image source: Ambitious-Math-4499
The odds are that your dog is going to shake itself after you’ve finished bathing it, so you’re going to get wet if you don’t stand back. It’s an iconic doggo moment, though, so it’s hard to stay mad.
Grab a towel (or several), rub your dog down, and make sure they’re dry. If you decide to use a hair dryer, make sure that you never use the hottest settings so that you don’t hurt your pet’s skin. Let your pet finish drying somewhere sunny, warm, or dry, and enjoy the rest of your day.
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Image source: sadsorrowguitar
#29
Image source: yummie4mytummie
#30
Image source: Honest-Layer9318
We can’t wait to hear from you! Enjoy the photos in this list, upvote your favorite ones, and join the conversation in the comments at the bottom of the post.
Meanwhile, don’t forget to tell us all about what bath time is like for your pets at home. Do they hate it? Do they love it? How do you convince them that it’s a good and smart idea to take a bath?
Share your stories and pet bath pics with us!
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Image source: Practical_End_998
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Image source: GroceryNeither9400
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Image source: Anonymus
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Image source: milkandcoookies
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Image source: One_Assistance_3985
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Image source: DueCriticism5716
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Image source: lizetteliv
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Image source: angiestefanie
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Image source: No-Temperature-1052
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Image source: sweetnsourtooth
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Image source: sevenlbsaturn
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Image source: jennakatekelly
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Image source: funnerdunner
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Image source: FarPassenger2199
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Image source: Same-Fix4916
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Image source: cursedpickleeater
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Image source: TrainingMarsupial521
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Image source: Lost_Mastodon8608
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Image source: Civil-Shame-2399
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Image source: TylersCranialoaf
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Image source: cacaw253
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Image source: Mephotoguy1
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Image source: sweetnsourtooth
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Image source: Both_Afternoon_7979
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Image source: Spectre806
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Image source: phomms
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Image source: Miracolosso501
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Image source: SeaFudge_225
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Image source: PrimeAge1
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Image source: Gloomy_Payment_3326
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Image source: gaslightredditor
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Image source: Unfair_Associate9017
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Image source: UmmmW1
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Image source: Secret_Pigeon73
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Image source: BugzMiranda
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