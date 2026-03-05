107 Adorable Pictures Of Animals That Are Bound To Lift Your Spirits And Make You Say “Aww”

Never underestimate the power of a cute animal. They may not be able to build cities or solve world peace, but they’re pretty darn good at making us gush and “aww” when we’re feeling down. A big, fluffy dog, a soft-looking cat, or even a tiny squirrel can remind us that life isn’t all that bad, even when it seems like everything is falling apart.

To bring you some joy in these trying times, Bored Panda has made a compilation of the most wholesome and cute pics from the r/aww subreddit featuring animals. So, scroll through this selection of adorable and chaotic critters and fight the urge to cuddle them through the screen!

#1 A Dog Is Having A Party At The Dog Park Today, Inviting Both Dogs And Humans

Image source: wA5ao39nFe

#2 Heard Crying In Our Backyard Friday Night And We Found Her

Image source: karriee73

#3 The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone

Image source: bosvert234

#4 My Son Always Texts To Say He’s On His Way Home. So I Open The Door, Letting His Cat, And Doggo Know That He’s On His Way. This Is Them Waiting For Him

Image source: JonesMommy

#5 We Have Our Very Own Scrappy Doo

Image source: BobJohnMike

#6 Sometimes Noodle Prefers To Have His Existential Crisis In The Fridge

Image source: friendlynoodless

#7 I’m A FedEx Driver And Always See Dogs. This Guy Is Always Happy To See Me

Image source: [deleted]

#8 This Is My Mom’s Dog, Dixie. She Is Exactly As Smart As She Looks

Image source: WunupKid

#9 A Goat Followed My Friend Home From Work!

Image source: Fuzzie8

#10 This Is Betty And She Hates Every Single One Of You

Image source: RPBN

#11 Say Hello To Schnitzel

Image source: GovSchwarzenegger

#12 Best Day Ever!

Image source: Idhanirem

#13 Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime

Image source: vladgrinch

#14 Since Everyone Liked The Photo Yesterday, Here He Is With Santa

Image source: Kuthibale

#15 The One Year Glow Up!

Image source: Skaxryu

#16 My Two Cats Gave Birth The Same Day And Now They Are Raising The Kittens Together!

Image source: StoneAgeEd

#17 Chloe On Her 10th Birthday

Image source: faezaria

#18 Weather Is Good Today

Image source: [deleted]

#19 Someone Wrapped Up The Cat At My Local Garden Shop And Left Their Jacket

Image source: RudeExplanation9304

#20 Mural I Did At An Animal Shelter In My Hometown

Image source: Bubbly_Reputation_73

#21 Rescued Broccoli When She Was 27lb (Supposed To Be 45lb) And Now She’s Living Her Best Life

Image source: Pretend_Cry2480

#22 Finally Caught The Domestic Bunny Living In My Yard!

Image source: d1gger_

#23 I Made A Viral Post Last Year About A Female Box Tortoise That I Befriended After Giving Her Some Raspberries. Well, Guess Who Just Showed Up Again In My Garden This Year?

Image source: abhitchc

#24 Our Newest Rescue Fig (Figlet The Piglet) Newton

Image source: Mainiac2015

#25 My Wfh Setup

Image source: Snipper09

#26 Mama Moose Strolls Up To Alaska Regional Hospital And Gives Birth

Image source: CanIbuyUaFishSandwch

#27 Accidental Band Picture

Image source: kayleidoscopee

#28 Girlfriend Brushed Her Great Pyrenees And Made A “Little Sister” For Her Dog. She Was Not Amused

Image source: Gabo21g7

#29 A Small Owl That I Helped Escape Crows

Image source: iatealltheicecream

#30 Kitten Found Hiding In The Car Engine. New Addition To The Fam

Image source: moncking

#31 A Friend If Mine Picked This Cute Guy Up Today

Image source: ScoobyD00BIEdoo

#32 4yo In Virginia Today Went Outside To Play Then Came Back To The Front Door With A New Friend

Image source: SeenSomeThangs

#33 Found Them This Morning In The Room When The Windows Were Left Open In The Night

Image source: False_Focus_

#34 I Wasn’t Aware I Was Living With A Celebrity

Image source: Logan_Weasel_

#35 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Had To Share My Friend Kevin

Image source: MegaNymphia

#36 I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk!

Image source: BiggestTaco

#37 Amazon Sent Me This By Mistake. What Do I Do With It?

Image source: [deleted]

#38 This Stoat Lives Under My Cabin, And It Is Really Useful As It Makes Sure There Aren’t Any Rodents Or Shrews That Enter My Cabin

Image source: reindeerareawesome

#39 Photo Taken The Day After Adopting My Senior Cat

Image source: tori5692

#40 A Moment For This Tattoo I Got Of My Big Baby Cat Jim

Image source: sarotto

#41 Spencer’s Birthday

Image source: Terminallyelle

#42 Rescued My Senior Dog 6 Months Ago

Image source: DependentDramatic

#43 I Painted My German Shepherd Because I Love Him So Much!

Image source: Shaggie12345

#44 Théoden Turned 6 Months Old

Image source: Dry-Consequence8422

#45 I’m Not Sure My Wife Could Have Been Any Happier. All 5 Found A Spot

Image source: [deleted]

#46 Update: The Sweet Cat Who Took Up Residence Underneath Our House Has Now Been Upgraded To Permanent Family Member

Image source: theprostitute

#47 A Kitten I Got To Hold In Pet Therapy With The Group Barn Babies

Image source: Yugiteen99

#48 The Foster Agency Needed A Photo Of The Grey Kitten

Image source: PDSnowden

#49 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Spotted A Pile Of Tiny Oranges

Image source: MegaNymphia

#50 My Dog Is A Disney Movie Wolf

Image source: sultics

#51 Tigger Celebrated A Big Number!

Image source: 2GirlsInATrenchCoat

#52 Celebrating 20 Years With This Old Man!

Image source: Reos1523

#53 My Friend’s Baby Cobra Hatching

Image source: depressedsinnerxiii

#54 My Neighbor’s Dog Loves His Ball

Image source: TheXboxLiveSlayer

#55 I’ve Had My Sheep Blackberry For A Little Over A Year Now. He Has Grown Into Such A Big Boy!!

Image source: Modern-Moo

#56 Troy And Abed Are From The Same Litter And They’re Inseparable

Image source: squishedgoomba

#57 In My 14 Years Of Knowing Him This Is The First Time He Climbed On Me Like This!

Image source: [deleted]

#58 Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway

Image source: livefast_dieawesome

#59 My Coworker Recently Had A Baby And Their Kitty Thinks The High Chair Is For Him😂😂😂

Image source: meowpal33

#60 This Is How We Know That Heidi From Our Shelter Had A Visit From Her Favourite Volunteer❤️❤️❤️

Image source: sonia72quebec

#61 People Asked For More Photos Of Garage Employees!

Image source: espada4R

#62 This Cutie Was Hanging Out In The Supermarket Carpark 🦊

Image source: Tooleater

#63 Met This Little Fella At The Ranch We Rented With The Family Last Vacation. He Had The Most Expressive Eyes I’ve Ever Seen On A Cat!

Image source: morkfjellet

#64 Been A Week Since I Adopted This Loaf

Image source: Efficient_Recover808

#65 My Dad’s Girlfriend Runs A Dog Rescue, And They Just Picked Up This Pup

Image source: monstermayhem436

#66 Everytime I Open The Treat Cabinet

Image source: Pretend_Cry2480

#67 I Got My First Cat A Few Weeks Ago!

Image source: Next_Detail_6659

#68 Adopted This Ferocious Creature Last Week

Image source: joedad05

#69 The First Dog I’ve Had In About 20 Years And I Just Can’t With Her. She’s Too Adorable

Image source: Fit-Paleontologist37

#70 Me And My Twin

Image source: wellnessplug

#71 She Learned How To Open The Fridge & Stole A Cantaloupe Of All Things LOL

Image source: just-a-girl-3636

#72 Meet Appa!

Image source: CautiousFriendship34

#73 I Love This Picture Of My Dog ♥️

Image source: NFARHAT00

#74 Someone Was So Brave At The Vet Today!

Image source: _metallicstarla

#75 Had The Audacity To Go Out Of Town For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since

Image source: Lauraizm

#76 12 Years With My Best Girl

Image source: sldorange91

#77 My Girldfriend’s Car Sleeps Like This

Image source: steph2356

#78 Adopted This Boy At 3 Years Old No One Wanted Him Cause Of His Crossed Eyes, Hunts Better Then Our Other Cat Who Has No Eye Issues

Image source: Purple_Lab5333

#79 I’m The Proud New Mom Of These Brothers

Image source: StrawberryGirl_7

#80 My Kitten The First Day I Got Her

Image source: kevpatts

#81 Safely Smelling The Flowers

Image source: Kind-Ad8175

#82 8 Years Old But Still A Puppy To Me

Image source: Laliza

#83 My Girlfriend Took This In The Yard Today!!!!

Image source: JulesMtl72

#84 Meet Fluffalo Bill!

Image source: Additional_Ear_9659

#85 Found Them Both Sleeping Like This In The Middle Of Summer

Image source: Yasuri_sa

#86 My Neighbor’s Cat Claimed Our Planter Before I Could Add Flowers This Year

Image source: lavendergooms88

#87 My Cat Just Had Her 15th Birthday

Image source: tarajmw

#88 Look At My Cat

Image source: xLightningMcMethx

#89 The Groomers Gave Him A Tie (It’s A Clip On One Attached To The Collar)

Image source: ZarieRose

#90 They Get Along Very Well

Image source: Annual-Ad8311

#91 His Little Fangs

Image source: GoochGoth

#92 Milo’s Nose Has Lost Pigmentation As He’s Gotten Older

Image source: ZarieRose

#93 It’s Been One Year, And Our Little One Has Grown Up

Image source: milwski

#94 Tried To Take A Photo Of A Rainbow While Watering The Grass, And My Dog Wanted To Be In The Shot

Image source: feisty-bunny

#95 My Dogs Ended Up Recreating A Picture From Two Years Ago

Image source: Svengelska1990

#96 A Hummingbird Built A Nest On My Patio Lights And Laid Two Tiny Eggs!

Image source: GinnySleazy

#97 Bought This Furball Two Different Cat Houses And A Mattress. Still Chooses To Sleep In My Drawer

Image source: Lauris024

#98 My Cat Thinking About Life

Image source: Tight_Mud_3464

#99 I’ve Had Bramble For Two Years Now. He Was Such A Small Lamb That I Got Him For Free From A Farmer, But He Has Grown Into A Very Strong Boy! I Love Him So Much

Image source: Modern-Moo

#100 My Chinchilla Just Turned 20. Still Going Strong

Image source: Opening-Lecture-702

#101 This Baby Raccoon That Lives Next Door To Me

Image source: pacificcactus

#102 I Took A Nap And When I Woke Up I Saw That My Mom Sent Me A Picture

Image source: TheGoblinHoard

#103 This Is Cheeto, Adopted This Old Man A While Back And I Think He Might Be My Soul Cat

Image source: SoulDisruption

#104 Everyone Meet Gluten

Image source: jkdobbinsnotaborted

#105 So This Gal Showed Up In Our Back Yard Today

Image source: zeocrash

#106 1 Day Old Irish Wolfhound

Image source: [deleted]

#107 My Handsome Little Man!

Image source: djROOMBASinDAhouse

