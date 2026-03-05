107 Adorable Pictures Of Animals That Are Bound To Lift Your Spirits And Make You Say “Aww”

Never underestimate the power of a cute animal. They may not be able to build cities or solve world peace, but they’re pretty darn good at making us gush and “aww” when we’re feeling down. A big, fluffy dog, a soft-looking cat, or even a tiny squirrel can remind us that life isn’t all that bad, even when it seems like everything is falling apart.
To bring you some joy in these trying times, Bored Panda has made a compilation of the most wholesome and cute pics from the r/aww subreddit featuring animals. So, scroll through this selection of adorable and chaotic critters and fight the urge to cuddle them through the screen!
#1 A Dog Is Having A Party At The Dog Park Today, Inviting Both Dogs And Humans
Image source: wA5ao39nFe
#2 Heard Crying In Our Backyard Friday Night And We Found Her
Image source: karriee73
#3 The First Selfie My Grandpa Took With His New Phone
Image source: bosvert234
#4 My Son Always Texts To Say He’s On His Way Home. So I Open The Door, Letting His Cat, And Doggo Know That He’s On His Way. This Is Them Waiting For Him
Image source: JonesMommy
#5 We Have Our Very Own Scrappy Doo
Image source: BobJohnMike
#6 Sometimes Noodle Prefers To Have His Existential Crisis In The Fridge
Image source: friendlynoodless
#7 I’m A FedEx Driver And Always See Dogs. This Guy Is Always Happy To See Me
Image source: [deleted]
#8 This Is My Mom’s Dog, Dixie. She Is Exactly As Smart As She Looks
Image source: WunupKid
#9 A Goat Followed My Friend Home From Work!
Image source: Fuzzie8
#10 This Is Betty And She Hates Every Single One Of You
Image source: RPBN
#11 Say Hello To Schnitzel
Image source: GovSchwarzenegger
#12 Best Day Ever!
Image source: Idhanirem
#13 Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime
Image source: vladgrinch
#14 Since Everyone Liked The Photo Yesterday, Here He Is With Santa
Image source: Kuthibale
#15 The One Year Glow Up!
Image source: Skaxryu
#16 My Two Cats Gave Birth The Same Day And Now They Are Raising The Kittens Together!
Image source: StoneAgeEd
#17 Chloe On Her 10th Birthday
Image source: faezaria
#18 Weather Is Good Today
Image source: [deleted]
#19 Someone Wrapped Up The Cat At My Local Garden Shop And Left Their Jacket
Image source: RudeExplanation9304
#20 Mural I Did At An Animal Shelter In My Hometown
Image source: Bubbly_Reputation_73
#21 Rescued Broccoli When She Was 27lb (Supposed To Be 45lb) And Now She’s Living Her Best Life
Image source: Pretend_Cry2480
#22 Finally Caught The Domestic Bunny Living In My Yard!
Image source: d1gger_
#23 I Made A Viral Post Last Year About A Female Box Tortoise That I Befriended After Giving Her Some Raspberries. Well, Guess Who Just Showed Up Again In My Garden This Year?
Image source: abhitchc
#24 Our Newest Rescue Fig (Figlet The Piglet) Newton
Image source: Mainiac2015
#25 My Wfh Setup
Image source: Snipper09
#26 Mama Moose Strolls Up To Alaska Regional Hospital And Gives Birth
Image source: CanIbuyUaFishSandwch
#27 Accidental Band Picture
Image source: kayleidoscopee
#28 Girlfriend Brushed Her Great Pyrenees And Made A “Little Sister” For Her Dog. She Was Not Amused
Image source: Gabo21g7
#29 A Small Owl That I Helped Escape Crows
Image source: iatealltheicecream
#30 Kitten Found Hiding In The Car Engine. New Addition To The Fam
Image source: moncking
#31 A Friend If Mine Picked This Cute Guy Up Today
Image source: ScoobyD00BIEdoo
#32 4yo In Virginia Today Went Outside To Play Then Came Back To The Front Door With A New Friend
Image source: SeenSomeThangs
#33 Found Them This Morning In The Room When The Windows Were Left Open In The Night
Image source: False_Focus_
#34 I Wasn’t Aware I Was Living With A Celebrity
Image source: Logan_Weasel_
#35 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Had To Share My Friend Kevin
Image source: MegaNymphia
#36 I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk!
Image source: BiggestTaco
#37 Amazon Sent Me This By Mistake. What Do I Do With It?
Image source: [deleted]
#38 This Stoat Lives Under My Cabin, And It Is Really Useful As It Makes Sure There Aren’t Any Rodents Or Shrews That Enter My Cabin
Image source: reindeerareawesome
#39 Photo Taken The Day After Adopting My Senior Cat
Image source: tori5692
#40 A Moment For This Tattoo I Got Of My Big Baby Cat Jim
Image source: sarotto
#41 Spencer’s Birthday
Image source: Terminallyelle
#42 Rescued My Senior Dog 6 Months Ago
Image source: DependentDramatic
#43 I Painted My German Shepherd Because I Love Him So Much!
Image source: Shaggie12345
#44 Théoden Turned 6 Months Old
Image source: Dry-Consequence8422
#45 I’m Not Sure My Wife Could Have Been Any Happier. All 5 Found A Spot
Image source: [deleted]
#46 Update: The Sweet Cat Who Took Up Residence Underneath Our House Has Now Been Upgraded To Permanent Family Member
Image source: theprostitute
#47 A Kitten I Got To Hold In Pet Therapy With The Group Barn Babies
Image source: Yugiteen99
#48 The Foster Agency Needed A Photo Of The Grey Kitten
Image source: PDSnowden
#49 Im A Shelter Vet Tech And Spotted A Pile Of Tiny Oranges
Image source: MegaNymphia
#50 My Dog Is A Disney Movie Wolf
Image source: sultics
#51 Tigger Celebrated A Big Number!
Image source: 2GirlsInATrenchCoat
#52 Celebrating 20 Years With This Old Man!
Image source: Reos1523
#53 My Friend’s Baby Cobra Hatching
Image source: depressedsinnerxiii
#54 My Neighbor’s Dog Loves His Ball
Image source: TheXboxLiveSlayer
#55 I’ve Had My Sheep Blackberry For A Little Over A Year Now. He Has Grown Into Such A Big Boy!!
Image source: Modern-Moo
#56 Troy And Abed Are From The Same Litter And They’re Inseparable
Image source: squishedgoomba
#57 In My 14 Years Of Knowing Him This Is The First Time He Climbed On Me Like This!
Image source: [deleted]
#58 Woke Up To These Two Staring At Me At 7 Am After Getting Home From A Long Weekend Getaway
Image source: livefast_dieawesome
#59 My Coworker Recently Had A Baby And Their Kitty Thinks The High Chair Is For Him😂😂😂
Image source: meowpal33
#60 This Is How We Know That Heidi From Our Shelter Had A Visit From Her Favourite Volunteer❤️❤️❤️
Image source: sonia72quebec
#61 People Asked For More Photos Of Garage Employees!
Image source: espada4R
#62 This Cutie Was Hanging Out In The Supermarket Carpark 🦊
Image source: Tooleater
#63 Met This Little Fella At The Ranch We Rented With The Family Last Vacation. He Had The Most Expressive Eyes I’ve Ever Seen On A Cat!
Image source: morkfjellet
#64 Been A Week Since I Adopted This Loaf
Image source: Efficient_Recover808
#65 My Dad’s Girlfriend Runs A Dog Rescue, And They Just Picked Up This Pup
Image source: monstermayhem436
#66 Everytime I Open The Treat Cabinet
Image source: Pretend_Cry2480
#67 I Got My First Cat A Few Weeks Ago!
Image source: Next_Detail_6659
#68 Adopted This Ferocious Creature Last Week
Image source: joedad05
#69 The First Dog I’ve Had In About 20 Years And I Just Can’t With Her. She’s Too Adorable
Image source: Fit-Paleontologist37
#70 Me And My Twin
Image source: wellnessplug
#71 She Learned How To Open The Fridge & Stole A Cantaloupe Of All Things LOL
Image source: just-a-girl-3636
#72 Meet Appa!
Image source: CautiousFriendship34
#73 I Love This Picture Of My Dog ♥️
Image source: NFARHAT00
#74 Someone Was So Brave At The Vet Today!
Image source: _metallicstarla
#75 Had The Audacity To Go Out Of Town For 4 Days. Bagel’s Been Glued To Me Since
Image source: Lauraizm
#76 12 Years With My Best Girl
Image source: sldorange91
#77 My Girldfriend’s Car Sleeps Like This
Image source: steph2356
#78 Adopted This Boy At 3 Years Old No One Wanted Him Cause Of His Crossed Eyes, Hunts Better Then Our Other Cat Who Has No Eye Issues
Image source: Purple_Lab5333
#79 I’m The Proud New Mom Of These Brothers
Image source: StrawberryGirl_7
#80 My Kitten The First Day I Got Her
Image source: kevpatts
#81 Safely Smelling The Flowers
Image source: Kind-Ad8175
#82 8 Years Old But Still A Puppy To Me
Image source: Laliza
#83 My Girlfriend Took This In The Yard Today!!!!
Image source: JulesMtl72
#84 Meet Fluffalo Bill!
Image source: Additional_Ear_9659
#85 Found Them Both Sleeping Like This In The Middle Of Summer
Image source: Yasuri_sa
#86 My Neighbor’s Cat Claimed Our Planter Before I Could Add Flowers This Year
Image source: lavendergooms88
#87 My Cat Just Had Her 15th Birthday
Image source: tarajmw
#88 Look At My Cat
Image source: xLightningMcMethx
#89 The Groomers Gave Him A Tie (It’s A Clip On One Attached To The Collar)
Image source: ZarieRose
#90 They Get Along Very Well
Image source: Annual-Ad8311
#91 His Little Fangs
Image source: GoochGoth
#92 Milo’s Nose Has Lost Pigmentation As He’s Gotten Older
Image source: ZarieRose
#93 It’s Been One Year, And Our Little One Has Grown Up
Image source: milwski
#94 Tried To Take A Photo Of A Rainbow While Watering The Grass, And My Dog Wanted To Be In The Shot
Image source: feisty-bunny
#95 My Dogs Ended Up Recreating A Picture From Two Years Ago
Image source: Svengelska1990
#96 A Hummingbird Built A Nest On My Patio Lights And Laid Two Tiny Eggs!
Image source: GinnySleazy
#97 Bought This Furball Two Different Cat Houses And A Mattress. Still Chooses To Sleep In My Drawer
Image source: Lauris024
#98 My Cat Thinking About Life
Image source: Tight_Mud_3464
#99 I’ve Had Bramble For Two Years Now. He Was Such A Small Lamb That I Got Him For Free From A Farmer, But He Has Grown Into A Very Strong Boy! I Love Him So Much
Image source: Modern-Moo
#100 My Chinchilla Just Turned 20. Still Going Strong
Image source: Opening-Lecture-702
#101 This Baby Raccoon That Lives Next Door To Me
Image source: pacificcactus
#102 I Took A Nap And When I Woke Up I Saw That My Mom Sent Me A Picture
Image source: TheGoblinHoard
#103 This Is Cheeto, Adopted This Old Man A While Back And I Think He Might Be My Soul Cat
Image source: SoulDisruption
#104 Everyone Meet Gluten
Image source: jkdobbinsnotaborted
#105 So This Gal Showed Up In Our Back Yard Today
Image source: zeocrash
#106 1 Day Old Irish Wolfhound
Image source: [deleted]
#107 My Handsome Little Man!
Image source: djROOMBASinDAhouse
