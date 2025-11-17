50 Times Cats Were So Adorable, People Just Had To Share Pics Online

We all need a gentle pick-me-up from time to time. We find that going with the classics—looking at cat pics— is a surefire way to brighten up your day.

By order of the Supremely Fluffy Council of Felines, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most heartwarming and wholesome photos of cats from all over Reddit. From pics of kittens to full-grown majestic floofs, they’re bound to make you smile and heal your soul. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and feel free to try to pet the cattos through your screen if they let you.

Bored Panda reached out to the PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity, to learn about how owners can help their new cats get along with their old pets at home. PDSA Vet Claire Roberts was kind enough to shed some light on this. Read on to see what she told us.

#1 I’ve Never Seen A More Expressive Kitty

Image source: vladgrinch

#2 She’s An Old Lady, But When She Looks At Me Like This, She’s My Little Kitten Again

Image source: twerking4teemo

#3 Imagine That : You’re Leaving To Work, And As You Lock Your Door, You’re Greeted With This

Image source: louisphilb11

#4 This Guy Found The Best Spot In The Park To Rest

Image source: Nightwalker171

#5 Now That’s A Great Place To Be!

Image source: brolbo

#6 The Street Is Very Hot, So The Saleswoman Allows Kittens To Go Into The Store And Sleep On The Freezer

Image source: Swerwin

#7 Family

Image source: purple-circle

#8 Tiny Floof With Tiny Claws

Image source: orchid_breeder

#9 I Had A Feeling I Was Being Watched And I Looked Over And Saw This Creature Staring At Me From Across The Room

Image source: littlebittyoctober

#10 My Cat Wally Looks Like Wall-E

Image source: ihaveacatnamedwally

#11 Resistance Is Futile

Image source: ExactlySorta

#12 Well It’s Been Just Over A Year Since We First Got This Sweet Bundle Of Love And I Figured It Was Time To Post An Update Of Our Time Together

Image source: N1ght3ch

#13 The Best Photo I Have Of My Boys Yet!

Image source: Avalllon

#14 A Foster My Mother In Law Has, I Want To Adopt Her So Bad

Image source: uniquorn23

#15 Meow_irl

Image source: ReliableRoommate

#16 Circle Of Meow

Image source: CommonSchemeForYou

#17 Never Shared My Kitten Saffrone Here, She’s 6 Months Old Now

Image source: Growle

#18 My Little Freya

Image source: nadiagore

#19 This Is Pantera, He Is Half The Size Of His Siblings But He Is The Most Hard Core Of Them All!

Image source: 4_0Cuteness

#20 Daydreamer

Image source: dittidot

#21 Meow_irl

Image source: DisciplineEast3034

#22 How My Colleagues Cat Leon Sleeps

Image source: Otacrow

#23 Probably The Best Kitten Group Picture I’ll Ever Take!

Image source: skihard

#24 I Caught A Pretty Stray Kitty Cat In My Dslr Camera Trap

Image source: SecondCropCreative

#25 Cutie Walked Into My Yard

Image source: bambi667

#26 Welp… That Was Clean But He’s So Proud Of Himself I Can’t Be Mad

Image source: thorisabore

#27 My Stealth Bomber

Image source: YutYut6531

#28 One Of The Kittens In Our Neonate Center At Work Decided To Show Off The Beans

Image source: MegaNymphia

#29 A Fluffy Meeting In The Garden (Ron, Harry And Hermione)

Image source: Devael88

#30 The Littlest Fella

Image source: Zayyded

#31 Lilu My Cat

Image source: bitesizedmeathead

#32 My Lil Fluff

Image source: potatoasseater

#33 Midge And Bird In The Window

Image source: DrTautology

#34 After Finding These 4 Babies Under The Back Porch Then Fostering Them Through The Holidays, I’m Happy To Report That Each Of Them Have Been Adopted Into A Loving Home

Image source: matchboxthief

#35 Everyone Needs To See Baby Salem

Image source: shelbyzieke

#36 7 Days With Handsome. The Best 7 Days Of My Life!

Image source: gracefultornado

#37 My Wife Brought A Kitten Without Telling Me, I Guess I’ll Keep Her

Image source: Husaren14

#38 My Kittens Stealing Away My Husband, Any Advice?

Image source: Kittykatt14333

#39 Mia’s Eyes Day vs. Night

Image source: aldok95

#40 I Was Told Mr. Starman Fit Here

Image source: Lucheiah

#41 It’s A Snow Day

Image source: momsarn

#42 My GF Found This Beautiful Queen Last Night Outside Shivering In The Snow

Image source: Wet_possom

#43 My Mother’s Cat Gave Birth And I Am In Love

Image source: ExpertAccident

#44 Straight To Jail

Image source: ZoeKoly

#45 Planning My Demise Or Friendly Eye Contact? Can’t Tell

Image source: angifirstreddit

#46 “I Promise I Will Never Knock Anything Off The Counter. Scout’s Honor!”

Image source: Kohakuho

#47 Sometimes I’m Deeply Convinced He’s Actually A Human In A Cat Body

Image source: ellioe

#48 Came Back From The Bathroom To Find My Seat Had Been Double Stolen

Image source: lewisisbrown

#49 This Is Comet And I Think I Finally Got The Perfect Picture Of Him

Image source: Comprehensive-Bus-20

#50 Would You Risk Your Hands To Give Her A Belly Rub?

Image source: WorldsBestArtist

#51 You’ve Been Hit By A Smoool Criminal

#52 Should I Take This Rest Stop Cat? Is There A Reason To Leave It?

#53 A Few Old (9.5 Years) Pictures Of My Formerly Smol Baby. And Then The Big Baby

#54 You’ve Been Hit By A Smoool Criminal

#55 One Of The Kittens My Mother Is Fostering At The Moment. This Is The Only Black One!

#56 Found Him At The Animal Shelter, I Want To Adopt Him So Bad-

#57 She Wants Out!!

#58 Baby Dasher’s Coat Says “No”

#59 When She Was Smol, She’d Always Hang Out With Me Under My Monitor 🥺

