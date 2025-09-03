116 Cute Cat Paw Prints That Prove Cats Truly Don’t Care And Never Did

Cats have the uncanny ability to get into the strangest of places. They’ve got a knack for wandering around. Often, you might never know where they’ve been. But sometimes, these stealthy animals unknowingly give away their game by leaving a little bit of evidence, in the form of perfect, little paw prints.
Whether they’re pressed into a patch of fresh cement, smudged across the windscreen of a car, or painted onto your new linen pants, there’s something heart-warming about discovering a tiny paw print in an unexpected place. So much so that there’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of kitty paw prints spotted in cute places.
Cat Was Here has no less than 69,000 members who congregate to purr over a collection of marks left by little feline feet. Some might make you laugh, while others could have you wondering where your own cat has been.
Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page. And each answer the question, “Tell me a cat was here without telling me a cat was here” in the best way possible.
#1 Cat Paws In A Book
Image source: dumbass_777
#2 Sausage Thief
Image source: JarvanIVPrez
#3 Moved Into A 160 Year Old Loft And Found Kitty Paw Prints In The Masonry
Image source: SmashAngle
#4 “Nope”, A Novel By Cat
Image source: NoCitron6835
#5 When The Paw Fits The Crime…
Image source: CupcakeKim
#6 I Lost My Boy Almost 10 Years Ago, But His Paw Print Will Always Be Here🫶🏻
Image source: CAlberteMe
#7 Slippery, No Doubt
Image source: No-Mathematician7760
#8 Cat From Long Ago
200 year old French farmhouse kitchen floor tile, no doubt their descendants are still roaming around the village.
Image source: theintrepidboiler
#9 Himb On Timbs
Image source: Plastic-Match-9265
#10 Prints In My Mom’s Adobe Steps
Image source: Drudenkreusz
#11 Tried Painting The Stairs With A Cat In The House…
Image source: emclipse
#12 Cat Was Here- And Then It Wasn’t
Image source: Capital-Gap8363
#13 Three Beans In Resin I Left To Set, And The Innocent-Looking Culprit
Image source: sleepytealeaf_art
#14 My Boy Visited His Grandparents Over The Weekend. Just Got This
Image source: Brian5367On
#15 So I Made This Bird Bath, However Coco-Hannibal Had His Own Plans With It. At Least The Birds Got A Fair Warning…
Image source: -llCerberus-
#16 Across The Ages
Image source: timotaka9
#17 Brownies Cooling On The Countertop
Image source: superkek09
#18 He Turned My Jacket Into Blue’s Clues……
Image source: Imaginary-Ostrich515
#19 I Have Been Chosen
Image source: No-Zone-3429
#20 I Made Lemon Bars Last Week. Came Back To Cut Them, And
Not sure which of my three kitties it was though. Based on personality, my orange dumba*s. Based on size, probably not him
Image source: SignificantTriangle
#21 Pie Prints
Image source: Orange_Owl01
#22 Hmmm
Image source: sacrilegiousmunchlax
#23 In Keeping With Today’s Concrete Theme…(From Another Sub)
Image source: trimix4work
#24 The Crime And The Criminal!
Brand new shirt. Placed it on the bed to pull the tags off. Went to get something to cut the string tag holder off and came back to this. – it’s so dusty b/c we had a water heater failure/flood and we are mid construction r/n. Floors down to concrete and the drywall guys were just here the day before making a ton of dust.
Image source: Toxic_Gecko
#25 The Art…and The Artist
Made a pan of brownies and I woke up to this. Yes, those are telltale white furs in the pawprints, pretty much incriminating one of my four cats in particular. Don’t worry, no kitties actually consumed chocolate, though I’m sure the warm brownie was a little foot spa for her feet.
Image source: Ok_Minimum_5962
#26 The Finishing Touch
Image source: hypoxiate
#27 Lots Of Cats
Image source: Capable_Natural_4747
#28 Two Hours Spent Making Scratch, Old School, Limoncello Fudge – Gone 10 Minutes To Take My Son To Work While It Cooled
Image source: VintageLilly317
#29 Thanks Ziggy
Image source: Fickle_Grapefruit938
#30 Kitchen Exploration 🤨
Image source: gabbbyyg
#31 Who Made This Mess?
Image source: abbie_keller
#32 Artist Was Here
Image source: NonPlayableCat
#33 Toe Beans But They Are In My Mashed Potatoes 🤦
Image source: CazzyXx92
#34 Had A Sample Of Bacon Grease
Image source: Friedchicken96
#35 No Step! 🐾⛳️💚
Image source: BeastModeRhino
#36 The Ground In Istanbul (Of Course)
Image source: silveretoile
#37 When You Get Locked Out And The Cat Comes Along For The Hell Of It
Image source: trimix4work
#38 She Left Her Mark!
Found this masterpiece in the primer when we were repainting our dining room 🐾
Image source: TheSweaterThief
#39 Stepped Outside And Immediately Regretted It
Image source: Rice_specialist1
#40 Someone Ignored The Wet Paint Sign Upstairs
Image source: Mammoth_Egg_3885
#41 This Is Where She Paused And Contemplated Her Life Choices
Image source: annrkea
#42 Nope
Image source: Rhueh
#43 We Had Our Porch Done
Image source: Thehoopening
#44 Brand New Sliding Glass Door
Image source: supershinythings
#45 I Was Ignoring Him So He Got My Attention
Image source: ParticularSupport598
#46 I Have Now Realised That My Cat Knows How To Open Sliding Doors
Image source: FishAndMenFearMe
#47 She Fell Asleep On Me
Image source: Satcgal33
#48 Didn’t Last Long In The Snow
Image source: stutesy
#49 My Cat Left Her Footprints On My Leg
Image source: EVERsin43
#50 He Spilled Paint And Then Walked Across The House (Through 4 Rooms)
Image source: crotch-fruit_tree
#51 Literally Right As I Came Back From Grabbing A Wipe For My iPad
Image source: ConstructionDecon
#52 The Crime And The Criminal
Image source: CompetitiveEast9082
#53 Bit Frosty Today
Image source: officialtheseus
#54 Many Cats Were Here
Image source: VeryLuckyy
#55 Just Found This Sub, Finally People Who Will Understand Why I Took This Picture In Nafplio Last Year
Image source: JustUsetheDamnATM
#56 The Tile Outside My Apartment
Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms
#57 Goddammit Peanut
Image source: gotpoopstains
#58 Who Could’ve Possibly Used My Laptop?
Image source: roccotheraccoon
#59 Seems Aggressively Deep
Image source: upsidedownchick
#60 The Crime, And The Criminal 😾
Image source: LEDrbg
#61 Was Helping Build A Brick Pizza Oven And Spotted These Little Toe Bean Prints!
Image source: seamonstered
#62 Island Cat
Image source: Slothielothie
#63 Might Be Hard To Spot, But Our Cats Had The Same Route Everyday. This Picture A Month After The Last On Passed Away
Image source: itsbananatime
#64 Seems One Of My Girls Tried On My Flip Flops
Image source: BeamerLED
#65 My Cat Doesn’t Read
Image source: Duckybabees
#66 Concrete Evidence Of A Cat
Image source: HairRaid
#67 Car Walked On A Banana Peel Left Out Overnight
Image source: almags1
#68 My Brother Left His Phone Out While Doing Something
Image source: KatnipDealer66
#69 I Turned My Back For One Second…
Image source: Miss-Chaos-Theory
#70 Caught In Act!
Image source: mabiyusha
#71 Our Little Baker Cat Tried To Help With Pies
Image source: rubberducky1212
#72 My Cat Was On My Food
Image source: Vall3y
#73 Purrsche Has Been Vandalized
Image source: anon
#74 On My New Kitchen Floor
Image source: PR43T0R14N
#75 This Sub Was Suggested
Image source: beerwinevodka
#76 The Brick Wall Of My Apartment Has Cat Prints On It
Image source: SweetSoja
#77 These Bricks At My Airbnb
Image source: trio_1012
#78 I Wish These Could Stay In My Couch Forever
Image source: laurelnicole13
#79 My Cat Left A Perfect Paw Print In My Biscuit
Image source: SirWaffleCuber
#80 Courtesy Of The Landlady’s Little Floofer
Image source: MetaphysicalEngineer
#81 My Lil Old Lady Loves My Bed
Image source: Beedeebeedo
#82 Saw This On The Sidewalk While Talking A Walk On Vacation
Image source: blueberryfieldss
#83 Kind Of Want To Make These Prints Permanent~
Image source: ScholarPractical2481
#84 Stopped For A Sit In The Snow
Image source: chill_king_one
#85 “Helping” Clean Up My Spill
Image source: amirabagira
#86 Cat Visit From When They Built My Garage 40 Years Ago
Image source: gtjdub
#87 We Feed The Neighborhood Strays, They Leave Thank You Notes On The Hood Of My Car
Image source: weesnaw_jenkins
#88 Little Kitchen Witch
Image source: Savings_Count_6991
#89 My Tripod Explored My Parents’ Dining Table
Image source: very-strange
#90 Someone Has Been Drinking Out Of My Water Cup
Image source: lucylr
#91 Cat Was—is Still Here
Image source: cristinawithacbutnoh
#92 Cat Was On My Workshop
Image source: Immediate_Still4818
#93 Somebody Was On My Desk…
Image source: BensOnTheRadio
#94 Looks Like The Glass Was A Little Slick
Image source: ChelsieTerezHultz
#95 Cat Was Here While Moving Furniture!
Image source: kitty21908
#96 Day 3 Of My Kitchen Renovation
Image source: lilmimosa
#97 Cats Were Partying Here~
Image source: ssknurt
#98 No, Little One, They Do Not Fit You!
Image source: Toxic_Gecko
#99 Cat Was Literally Just Taking That Trail
Image source: Shoddy_Donkey_9216
#100 A Few Years Ago My House Was Painted On The Outside, Someone Jumped Up Onto The Window Sill Before The Paint Had A Chance To Dry
Image source: Unusual_Resident_784
#101 Burmese Kitten V’s Puff Pastry
Image source: peyotefancier6566
#102 Cat Was On A Medieval Manuscript
Image source: farfromhome9
#103 Evidence Of Cat
Image source: killykatt
#104 Accidentally Left Cat Scratcher On Patio In The Rain, Cat Left A Perfect Paw-Shaped Indentation
Image source: steaksteaksteak26
#105 Macaron Disaster
Image source: Snoo-45470
#106 No, I Did Not Burn The Cats
Image source: ijustdontgiveaf
#107 Cat Helped Make Dinner
Image source: AnxiousAltruist
#108 Litter Dust Is A Snitch
Image source: prefetclez
#109 Cats Were Here To Inspect The Freshly Washed Sheets And Covers
Image source: saturatedsilence
#110 Wet Cat Was Here
Image source: lampcatfern
#111 Little Concrete Paws
Image source: hellosunshine02
#112 Found Car Like This In Rural Maine This Morning
Image source: kappy2319
#113 Immediately After Cleaning The Kitchen…
Image source: shortlegs99
#114 Cat Was Curious About My Printing Ink
Image source: lkz665
#115 I Wonder Who Played With The Printer Ink And Then Stepped On Top Of The Microwave
Image source: RxR2020
#116 Spotted In The Sam’s Club Parking Lot
Image source: OSUJillyBean
