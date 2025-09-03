116 Cute Cat Paw Prints That Prove Cats Truly Don’t Care And Never Did

Cats have the uncanny ability to get into the strangest of places. They’ve got a knack for wandering around. Often, you might never know where they’ve been. But sometimes, these stealthy animals unknowingly give away their game by leaving a little bit of evidence, in the form of perfect, little paw prints.

Whether they’re pressed into a patch of fresh cement, smudged across the windscreen of a car, or painted onto your new linen pants, there’s something heart-warming about discovering a tiny paw print in an unexpected place. So much so that there’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing pics of kitty paw prints spotted in cute places.

Cat Was Here has no less than 69,000 members who congregate to purr over a collection of marks left by little feline feet. Some might make you laugh, while others could have you wondering where your own cat has been.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page. And each answer the question, “Tell me a cat was here without telling me a cat was here” in the best way possible.

#1 Cat Paws In A Book

Image source: dumbass_777

Image source: dumbass_777

#2 Sausage Thief

Image source: JarvanIVPrez

Image source: JarvanIVPrez

#3 Moved Into A 160 Year Old Loft And Found Kitty Paw Prints In The Masonry

Image source: SmashAngle

Image source: SmashAngle

#4 “Nope”, A Novel By Cat

Image source: NoCitron6835

Image source: NoCitron6835

#5 When The Paw Fits The Crime…

Image source: CupcakeKim

Image source: CupcakeKim

#6 I Lost My Boy Almost 10 Years Ago, But His Paw Print Will Always Be Here🫶🏻

Image source: CAlberteMe

Image source: CAlberteMe

#7 Slippery, No Doubt

Image source: No-Mathematician7760

Image source: No-Mathematician7760

#8 Cat From Long Ago

200 year old French farmhouse kitchen floor tile, no doubt their descendants are still roaming around the village.

Image source: theintrepidboiler

Image source: theintrepidboiler

#9 Himb On Timbs

Image source: Plastic-Match-9265

Image source: Plastic-Match-9265

#10 Prints In My Mom’s Adobe Steps

Image source: Drudenkreusz

Image source: Drudenkreusz

#11 Tried Painting The Stairs With A Cat In The House…

Image source: emclipse

Image source: emclipse

#12 Cat Was Here- And Then It Wasn’t

Image source: Capital-Gap8363

Image source: Capital-Gap8363

#13 Three Beans In Resin I Left To Set, And The Innocent-Looking Culprit

Image source: sleepytealeaf_art

Image source: sleepytealeaf_art

#14 My Boy Visited His Grandparents Over The Weekend. Just Got This

Image source: Brian5367On

Image source: Brian5367On

#15 So I Made This Bird Bath, However Coco-Hannibal Had His Own Plans With It. At Least The Birds Got A Fair Warning…

Image source: -llCerberus-

Image source: -llCerberus-

#16 Across The Ages

Image source: timotaka9

Image source: timotaka9

#17 Brownies Cooling On The Countertop

Image source: superkek09

Image source: superkek09

#18 He Turned My Jacket Into Blue’s Clues……

Image source: Imaginary-Ostrich515

Image source: Imaginary-Ostrich515

#19 I Have Been Chosen

Image source: No-Zone-3429

Image source: No-Zone-3429

#20 I Made Lemon Bars Last Week. Came Back To Cut Them, And

Not sure which of my three kitties it was though. Based on personality, my orange dumba*s. Based on size, probably not him

Image source: SignificantTriangle

Image source: SignificantTriangle

#21 Pie Prints

Image source: Orange_Owl01

Image source: Orange_Owl01

#22 Hmmm

Image source: sacrilegiousmunchlax

Image source: sacrilegiousmunchlax

#23 In Keeping With Today’s Concrete Theme…(From Another Sub)

Image source: trimix4work

Image source: trimix4work

#24 The Crime And The Criminal!

Brand new shirt. Placed it on the bed to pull the tags off. Went to get something to cut the string tag holder off and came back to this. – it’s so dusty b/c we had a water heater failure/flood and we are mid construction r/n. Floors down to concrete and the drywall guys were just here the day before making a ton of dust.

Image source: Toxic_Gecko

Image source: Toxic_Gecko

#25 The Art…and The Artist

Made a pan of brownies and I woke up to this. Yes, those are telltale white furs in the pawprints, pretty much incriminating one of my four cats in particular. Don’t worry, no kitties actually consumed chocolate, though I’m sure the warm brownie was a little foot spa for her feet. 

Image source: Ok_Minimum_5962

Image source: Ok_Minimum_5962

#26 The Finishing Touch

Image source: hypoxiate

Image source: hypoxiate

#27 Lots Of Cats

Image source: Capable_Natural_4747

Image source: Capable_Natural_4747

#28 Two Hours Spent Making Scratch, Old School, Limoncello Fudge – Gone 10 Minutes To Take My Son To Work While It Cooled

Image source: VintageLilly317

Image source: VintageLilly317

#29 Thanks Ziggy

Image source: Fickle_Grapefruit938

Image source: Fickle_Grapefruit938

#30 Kitchen Exploration 🤨

Image source: gabbbyyg

Image source: gabbbyyg

#31 Who Made This Mess?

Image source: abbie_keller

Image source: abbie_keller

#32 Artist Was Here

Image source: NonPlayableCat

Image source: NonPlayableCat

#33 Toe Beans But They Are In My Mashed Potatoes 🤦

Image source: CazzyXx92

Image source: CazzyXx92

#34 Had A Sample Of Bacon Grease

Image source: Friedchicken96

Image source: Friedchicken96

#35 No Step! 🐾⛳️💚

Image source: BeastModeRhino

Image source: BeastModeRhino

#36 The Ground In Istanbul (Of Course)

Image source: silveretoile

Image source: silveretoile

#37 When You Get Locked Out And The Cat Comes Along For The Hell Of It

Image source: trimix4work

Image source: trimix4work

#38 She Left Her Mark!

Found this masterpiece in the primer when we were repainting our dining room 🐾

Image source: TheSweaterThief

Image source: TheSweaterThief

#39 Stepped Outside And Immediately Regretted It

Image source: Rice_specialist1

Image source: Rice_specialist1

#40 Someone Ignored The Wet Paint Sign Upstairs

Image source: Mammoth_Egg_3885

Image source: Mammoth_Egg_3885

#41 This Is Where She Paused And Contemplated Her Life Choices

Image source: annrkea

Image source: annrkea

#42 Nope

Image source: Rhueh

Image source: Rhueh

#43 We Had Our Porch Done

Image source: Thehoopening

Image source: Thehoopening

#44 Brand New Sliding Glass Door

Image source: supershinythings

Image source: supershinythings

#45 I Was Ignoring Him So He Got My Attention

Image source: ParticularSupport598

Image source: ParticularSupport598

#46 I Have Now Realised That My Cat Knows How To Open Sliding Doors

Image source: FishAndMenFearMe

Image source: FishAndMenFearMe

#47 She Fell Asleep On Me

Image source: Satcgal33

Image source: Satcgal33

#48 Didn’t Last Long In The Snow

Image source: stutesy

Image source: stutesy

#49 My Cat Left Her Footprints On My Leg

Image source: EVERsin43

Image source: EVERsin43

#50 He Spilled Paint And Then Walked Across The House (Through 4 Rooms)

Image source: crotch-fruit_tree

Image source: crotch-fruit_tree

#51 Literally Right As I Came Back From Grabbing A Wipe For My iPad

Image source: ConstructionDecon

Image source: ConstructionDecon

#52 The Crime And The Criminal

Image source: CompetitiveEast9082

Image source: CompetitiveEast9082

#53 Bit Frosty Today

Image source: officialtheseus

Image source: officialtheseus

#54 Many Cats Were Here

Image source: VeryLuckyy

Image source: VeryLuckyy

#55 Just Found This Sub, Finally People Who Will Understand Why I Took This Picture In Nafplio Last Year

Image source: JustUsetheDamnATM

Image source: JustUsetheDamnATM

#56 The Tile Outside My Apartment

Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms

Image source: HauntedGhostAtoms

#57 Goddammit Peanut

Image source: gotpoopstains

Image source: gotpoopstains

#58 Who Could’ve Possibly Used My Laptop?

Image source: roccotheraccoon

Image source: roccotheraccoon

#59 Seems Aggressively Deep

Image source: upsidedownchick

Image source: upsidedownchick

#60 The Crime, And The Criminal 😾

Image source: LEDrbg

Image source: LEDrbg

#61 Was Helping Build A Brick Pizza Oven And Spotted These Little Toe Bean Prints!

Image source: seamonstered

Image source: seamonstered

#62 Island Cat

Image source: Slothielothie

Image source: Slothielothie

#63 Might Be Hard To Spot, But Our Cats Had The Same Route Everyday. This Picture A Month After The Last On Passed Away

Image source: itsbananatime

Image source: itsbananatime

#64 Seems One Of My Girls Tried On My Flip Flops

Image source: BeamerLED

Image source: BeamerLED

#65 My Cat Doesn’t Read

Image source: Duckybabees

Image source: Duckybabees

#66 Concrete Evidence Of A Cat

Image source: HairRaid

Image source: HairRaid

#67 Car Walked On A Banana Peel Left Out Overnight

Image source: almags1

Image source: almags1

#68 My Brother Left His Phone Out While Doing Something

Image source: KatnipDealer66

Image source: KatnipDealer66

#69 I Turned My Back For One Second…

Image source: Miss-Chaos-Theory

Image source: Miss-Chaos-Theory

#70 Caught In Act!

Image source: mabiyusha

Image source: mabiyusha

#71 Our Little Baker Cat Tried To Help With Pies

Image source: rubberducky1212

Image source: rubberducky1212

#72 My Cat Was On My Food

Image source: Vall3y

Image source: Vall3y

#73 Purrsche Has Been Vandalized

Image source: anon

Image source: anon

#74 On My New Kitchen Floor

Image source: PR43T0R14N

Image source: PR43T0R14N

#75 This Sub Was Suggested

Image source: beerwinevodka

Image source: beerwinevodka

#76 The Brick Wall Of My Apartment Has Cat Prints On It

Image source: SweetSoja

Image source: SweetSoja

#77 These Bricks At My Airbnb

Image source: trio_1012

Image source: trio_1012

#78 I Wish These Could Stay In My Couch Forever

Image source: laurelnicole13

Image source: laurelnicole13

#79 My Cat Left A Perfect Paw Print In My Biscuit

Image source: SirWaffleCuber

Image source: SirWaffleCuber

#80 Courtesy Of The Landlady’s Little Floofer

Image source: MetaphysicalEngineer

Image source: MetaphysicalEngineer

#81 My Lil Old Lady Loves My Bed

Image source: Beedeebeedo

Image source: Beedeebeedo

#82 Saw This On The Sidewalk While Talking A Walk On Vacation

Image source: blueberryfieldss

Image source: blueberryfieldss

#83 Kind Of Want To Make These Prints Permanent~

Image source: ScholarPractical2481

Image source: ScholarPractical2481

#84 Stopped For A Sit In The Snow

Image source: chill_king_one

Image source: chill_king_one

#85 “Helping” Clean Up My Spill

Image source: amirabagira

Image source: amirabagira

#86 Cat Visit From When They Built My Garage 40 Years Ago

Image source: gtjdub

Image source: gtjdub

#87 We Feed The Neighborhood Strays, They Leave Thank You Notes On The Hood Of My Car

Image source: weesnaw_jenkins

Image source: weesnaw_jenkins

#88 Little Kitchen Witch

Image source: Savings_Count_6991

Image source: Savings_Count_6991

#89 My Tripod Explored My Parents’ Dining Table

Image source: very-strange

Image source: very-strange

#90 Someone Has Been Drinking Out Of My Water Cup

Image source: lucylr

Image source: lucylr

#91 Cat Was—is Still Here

Image source: cristinawithacbutnoh

Image source: cristinawithacbutnoh

#92 Cat Was On My Workshop

Image source: Immediate_Still4818

Image source: Immediate_Still4818

#93 Somebody Was On My Desk…

Image source: BensOnTheRadio

Image source: BensOnTheRadio

#94 Looks Like The Glass Was A Little Slick

Image source: ChelsieTerezHultz

Image source: ChelsieTerezHultz

#95 Cat Was Here While Moving Furniture!

Image source: kitty21908

Image source: kitty21908

#96 Day 3 Of My Kitchen Renovation

Image source: lilmimosa

Image source: lilmimosa

#97 Cats Were Partying Here~

Image source: ssknurt

Image source: ssknurt

#98 No, Little One, They Do Not Fit You!

Image source: Toxic_Gecko

Image source: Toxic_Gecko

#99 Cat Was Literally Just Taking That Trail

Image source: Shoddy_Donkey_9216

Image source: Shoddy_Donkey_9216

#100 A Few Years Ago My House Was Painted On The Outside, Someone Jumped Up Onto The Window Sill Before The Paint Had A Chance To Dry

Image source: Unusual_Resident_784

Image source: Unusual_Resident_784

#101 Burmese Kitten V’s Puff Pastry

Image source: peyotefancier6566

Image source: peyotefancier6566

#102 Cat Was On A Medieval Manuscript

Image source: farfromhome9

Image source: farfromhome9

#103 Evidence Of Cat

Image source: killykatt

Image source: killykatt

#104 Accidentally Left Cat Scratcher On Patio In The Rain, Cat Left A Perfect Paw-Shaped Indentation

Image source: steaksteaksteak26

Image source: steaksteaksteak26

#105 Macaron Disaster

Image source: Snoo-45470

Image source: Snoo-45470

#106 No, I Did Not Burn The Cats

Image source: ijustdontgiveaf

Image source: ijustdontgiveaf

#107 Cat Helped Make Dinner

Image source: AnxiousAltruist

Image source: AnxiousAltruist

#108 Litter Dust Is A Snitch

Image source: prefetclez

Image source: prefetclez

#109 Cats Were Here To Inspect The Freshly Washed Sheets And Covers

Image source: saturatedsilence

Image source: saturatedsilence

#110 Wet Cat Was Here

Image source: lampcatfern

Image source: lampcatfern

#111 Little Concrete Paws

Image source: hellosunshine02

Image source: hellosunshine02

#112 Found Car Like This In Rural Maine This Morning

Image source: kappy2319

Image source: kappy2319

#113 Immediately After Cleaning The Kitchen…

Image source: shortlegs99

Image source: shortlegs99

#114 Cat Was Curious About My Printing Ink

Image source: lkz665

Image source: lkz665

#115 I Wonder Who Played With The Printer Ink And Then Stepped On Top Of The Microwave

Image source: RxR2020

Image source: RxR2020

#116 Spotted In The Sam’s Club Parking Lot

Image source: OSUJillyBean

Image source: OSUJillyBean

