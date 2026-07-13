42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

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Ricky Wei is a Taiwanese illustrator creating a charming series of paintings featuring cats in surprisingly familiar, everyday scenes. His feline characters live in a world that feels very human – they ride buses, sit in cafés, explore seaside towns, and enjoy quiet moments that many viewers can relate to.

Inspired by children’s book illustrations, Ricky’s style combines warmth and simplicity with plenty of thoughtful details. His drawings are filled with cozy places and familiar objects, from ramen shops and ceramic bowls to cafés and coastal landscapes, creating a world that feels both imagined and real.

Scroll down to explore a selection of the illustrator’s work and admire the thoughtful cats that bring his imaginary world to life.

More info: Instagram

#1 On The Boat

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

#2 C’est La Vie

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#3 Crème Caramel Custard

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#4 Cinnamon Rolls

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#5 Smoked Salmon Bagel

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#6 French Toast

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#7 Light Is Like Water

Inspired by Márquez’s work, “Light is like water,” I answered him. “You open the tap, and out it comes.” (Gabriel García Márquez,1992)

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#8 Through That Window

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#9 Tree Shadow

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#10 I‘M Ready

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#11 Waffle

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#12 What A Big Fish!

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#13 Bask In The Sun

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#14 Teatime

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#15 Smells Good

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#16 Outside The Window

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#17 Road Trip

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#18 Nigiri Is The Best

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#19 This Is Heaven!

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#20 Got You

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#21 Classic

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#22 Little Jaunt

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#23 Does It Taste Good?

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#24 On The Tram

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#25 Can I Have This

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#26 Take A Ride

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#27 Walking In The Snow

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#28 Ramen

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#29 Slackening

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#30 Duo

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#31 Like A Flower

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#32 Dinner With Billy

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#33 I Can’t Wait

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#34 A Tail Like A Rabbit

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#35 Solo

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#36 I Can’t Fight The Moonlight

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#37 I Had An Inspiration

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#38 Petit-Déjeuner

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#39 Meow

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#40 Petit-Déjeuner

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#41 Dream Of Flying

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

#42 T’s Raw

42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Image source: ricky_wei_art

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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