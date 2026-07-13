42 Charming Cat Illustrations By Ricky Wei Showing Felines Living Human Lives

Ricky Wei is a Taiwanese illustrator creating a charming series of paintings featuring cats in surprisingly familiar, everyday scenes. His feline characters live in a world that feels very human – they ride buses, sit in cafés, explore seaside towns, and enjoy quiet moments that many viewers can relate to.
Inspired by children’s book illustrations, Ricky’s style combines warmth and simplicity with plenty of thoughtful details. His drawings are filled with cozy places and familiar objects, from ramen shops and ceramic bowls to cafés and coastal landscapes, creating a world that feels both imagined and real.
Scroll down to explore a selection of the illustrator’s work and admire the thoughtful cats that bring his imaginary world to life.
More info: Instagram
#1 On The Boat
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#2 C’est La Vie
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#3 Crème Caramel Custard
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#4 Cinnamon Rolls
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#5 Smoked Salmon Bagel
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#6 French Toast
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#7 Light Is Like Water
Inspired by Márquez’s work, “Light is like water,” I answered him. “You open the tap, and out it comes.” (Gabriel García Márquez,1992)
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#8 Through That Window
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#9 Tree Shadow
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#10 I‘M Ready
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#11 Waffle
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#12 What A Big Fish!
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#13 Bask In The Sun
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#14 Teatime
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#15 Smells Good
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#16 Outside The Window
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#17 Road Trip
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#18 Nigiri Is The Best
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#19 This Is Heaven!
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#20 Got You
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#21 Classic
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#22 Little Jaunt
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#23 Does It Taste Good?
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#24 On The Tram
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#25 Can I Have This
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#26 Take A Ride
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#27 Walking In The Snow
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#28 Ramen
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#29 Slackening
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#30 Duo
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#31 Like A Flower
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#32 Dinner With Billy
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#33 I Can’t Wait
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#34 A Tail Like A Rabbit
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#35 Solo
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#36 I Can’t Fight The Moonlight
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#37 I Had An Inspiration
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#38 Petit-Déjeuner
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#39 Meow
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#40 Petit-Déjeuner
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#41 Dream Of Flying
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#42 T’s Raw
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