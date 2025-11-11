Meet Milo, A Narcoleptic Bulldog Who Will Make You Say “Awww”

Get ready for a cuteness overload, because I’m sure you won’t be able to get through this whole post without saying “awwww”!
Meet Milo – a 3-year-old narcoleptic french bulldog with the most adorable nappy time pics ever. Whether he’s cozily wrapped in the bed covers or is simply laying on a pillow – he always does it in the cutest way ever and it just makes our hearts melt. Sometimes Milo’s owner even calls him a bedbound butterball or a narcoleptic nugget! How cute.
You can follow the smiley Seattle-based pup on Instagram!
More info: Instagram | Facebook
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us