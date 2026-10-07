These Adorable Jumping Spider Behaviors Might Completely Change How You See Spiders

Spiders and cats might not seem to have much in common at first glance. But spend enough time watching a regal jumping spider, and the comparison starts to make a surprising amount of sense. These tiny arachnids can tuck their legs in as if they were “loafing,” groom their faces, curiously tilt their heads, and display all kinds of little mannerisms that can look remarkably familiar to anyone who lives with a cat or dog.
To learn more about what is actually happening behind some of these adorable behaviors, Bored Panda reached out to two experienced jumping spider keepers and breeders. Hayden Shea, known as @spoodyhaven on Instagram, went from being afraid of spiders herself to becoming an enthusiastic keeper, while Melissa Mariner of Spooderhood Spiders and @flower_the_jumping_spider has spent plenty of time observing how jumpers behave both in their enclosures and around people as part of her work as a breeder and owner. They shared their thoughts on everything from “loafing” and tiny spider “biscuits” to safely earning a jumper’s trust.
So, whether you already think jumping spiders are ridiculously cute or still need some convincing, scroll down to meet some tiny eight-legged characters that might completely change the way you look at spiders. And if you have ever encountered a jumping spider yourself, tell us about it in the comments!
More info: spoodyhaven.com | Facebook
It’s not hard to see why jumping spiders have won so many people over
Jumping spiders belong to the family Salticidae, an enormous group containing thousands of species found across much of the world. Unlike spiders that depend primarily on webs to trap prey, jumpers are highly visual hunters that stalk and leap onto their targets. Among the species commonly kept by enthusiasts are the regal jumping spider (Phidippus regius) and bold jumping spider (Phidippus audax), with regals particularly popular among keepers. Regal jumpers are also relatively large by jumping-spider standards; the species is considered the largest jumping spider in eastern North America.
Their large, forward-facing eyes give them an unusually expressive appearance
Jumpers are highly visual hunters that pay close attention to their surroundings
Part of their appeal might literally be written all over their faces. In a 2023 CNN article about the growing popularity of jumping spiders as pets, visual ecologist Nathan Morehouse of the University of Cincinnati pointed to their unusually prominent eyes as one reason people find them so endearing, describing them as having a certain “cute babyishness.” Their excellent eyesight also allows them to visibly orient themselves toward things around them in ways that can seem unusually attentive for such a tiny animal.
That attentive gaze can make them seem surprisingly curious about us, too
Even their grooming can look oddly familiar to anyone who lives with a cat
That combination of big forward-facing eyes, fuzzy bodies, deliberate movements, and apparent curiosity makes it especially easy for humans to project familiar emotions and personalities onto them. A jumper turning to inspect something or repositioning itself can look much more expressive to us than the movements of many other arachnids. For Hayden, one of the most cat-like behaviors is the aptly named “loaf.” “The ‘loafing’ behavior is when a jumping spider brings all its legs in close to its body and gets comfortable where it is sitting,” she explained to Bored Panda. “It is very similar to how cats ‘loaf’ when they bring their legs under their bodies and sit and/or take naps.”
Those little appendages beside their mouths are called pedipalps
When they tuck their legs close and settle down, keepers often call it “loafing”
According to her, jumpers often assume this posture when they are comfortable and ready to relax. “When they do it on your hand, it is a huge sign of trust and shows that they are comfortable with you,” she added. Loafing is far from the only behavior she finds endearing, either. “The main behaviors I find cute and interesting are, of course, the loafing, when they clean their faces with their pedipalps—the leg-like appendages attached to their faces—and, of course, the curious head tilts!” Hayden said. “All their mannerisms are so similar to those of cats and dogs; it is so intriguing.”
And then there are the jumpers that seem to be asking their humans for “uppies”
For keepers, earning this tiny animal’s willingness to approach can be incredibly rewarding
Melissa has noticed similar resting behaviors, although she pointed out that sleeping and simply relaxing can look a little different. “When they are sleeping, they kind of ‘power down’—think of a laptop or desktop computer, when idle, going into ‘sleep mode’ but not technically turning off,” she told us. “They bring their legs inward and kind of hunker down. But when they’re just relaxing or loafing, they may just sit on one of their items in their enclosure and just dangle their legs and look around lazily!” she continued. Another behavior Melissa especially loves is when her spiders appear eager to approach her. “When they’re looking up at me asking for ‘uppies!’” she said. “Melts my heart every time that they are so trusting of this giant human in front of them that they want to get closer.”
Some movements that look adorable also serve a very practical purpose
Grooming sometimes results in a ‘peek-a-boo’ like movement
Some behaviors that look particularly human or feline can have a much more practical explanation. Melissa pointed to a movement involving the pedipalps that can look remarkably like a cat kneading with its paws. “There is a behavior where they are using their pedipalps—the little arm-like structures in the front—that looks like cats making ‘biscuits,’” she explained. “Technically, they are just scenting and/or tasting the area,” Melissa continued. “Their pedipalps have sensory hairs on them called sensilla that contain chemoreceptors which can detect chemical compounds when they make contact with a surface.” These structures can help the spider gather information about prey, potential mates, and other spiders. “It’s not really smelling the way a human smells or tastes,” she added. “The ’palps are useful for touching and chemically sampling things. It’s super cute when they do this!”
Their babies have are often described as being 90% eyes, for obvious reasons
Their ‘feet’ are fluffy and paw-like, featuring two claws used for grabbing onto surfaces
And while jumping spiders are often described as relatively easy pets, Hayden stressed that prospective owners should not take that to mean they require no preparation. “They’re marketed as ‘easy’ pets, but that is such a relative term,” she said. “There is so much that has to be perfect in order to raise healthy spoods and have them live for a good amount of time.” Melissa also recommends letting the spider dictate the pace of an interaction. “My advice is to only attempt handling them when they are active in the wild or in their enclosure,” she said. “If they’re in their hammock resting, sleeping, molting, or if they’re eating, don’t bother them. That’s like someone kicking you out of bed while sleeping or resting or pushing you out of a chair while eating—it’s rude!”
Their sensitive hairs help them detect textures, vibrations, and other information around them
The closer you look, the easier it is to understand why people find them so fascinating
She also stressed the importance of watching the spider’s reactions carefully: “Let the spider guide you with their body language while handling. If they run or jump away and are scared, then you’re moving too fast for them. Slow down and let them adjust.” Even an immediate retreat does not necessarily mean a jumper will never become comfortable interacting with someone. “If they jump on you and immediately jump back off, don’t take offense,” Melissa said. “Our skin can feel a bit gross to their very sensitive hairs on their body, and they can feel our skin’s oils, texture, and even feel the vibrations from our pulse!”
For Melissa, patience and consistency are therefore key. “A jumper needs to get used to all those sensations,” she explained. “Once they realize those sensations aren’t dangerous, and they become more familiar with them, they will interact more.”
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