30 Pics Of The Most Adorable Sea Otter Babies

Who doesn’t love watching baby sea otters holding hands, playing, and using each other’s tummies as rafts?
Sea otters, which live in northern coastal areas of the Pacific Ocean, are iconically adorable animals. Their charm makes them great mascots for environmental protection efforts, and their importance to their local ecosystems cannot be understated.
Sadly, sea otters are threatened by pollution, poaching, and commercial fishing, which sometimes leads to baby otters washing up to shore unattended. But thanks to the efforts of aquariums where people are able to care for them around the clock and teach these cute otters life skills, even baby animals that are orphans have a chance of making it to adulthood.
And we get lots of adorable baby sea otter pics along the way. Scroll down, have a look, and upvote the cute otter pictures you liked the most!
